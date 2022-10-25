Here is a summary of how former NC State football players did in the NFL in week seven of the season.

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings: Bradbury and the 5-1 Vikings had a bye week.

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Cleveland Browns: Brissett went 22-of-27 for 258 yards, and rushed three times for 18 yards. He also was sacked five times. The Browns fell 23-20 at the Baltimore Ravens to fall to 2-5 on the season. Brissett has gone 146-of-233 passing for 1,584 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions, plus 25 carries for 130 yards and a score. His 82.3 quarterback rating is 26th in the NFL.

DB Juston Burris (2012-15), Carolina Panthers: Burris came off the bench but also suffered a groin injury during the Panthers’ 21-3 win over the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Burris finished with three tackles in 49 defensive snaps, and he also played seven special teams plays. Burris was cut by the Panthers before the start of the season, and then resigned to the practice squad. He was then activated to the main roster in early October. Burris has 15 tackles and a pass defended this season for the 2-5 Panthers.

OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Denver Broncos: Chubb and the Broncos fell to 2-5 with a 16-9 home loss against the New York Jets. Chubb had four tackles in 43 defensive snaps and six special teams plays. Chubb has 24 tackles (13 solo), 5.5 sacks for minus-43.5 yards, four tackles for loss, eight quarterback pressures, one pass defended and two forced fumbles.

P A.J. Cole III (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders: Cole came off a bye week and scored 21 fourth-quarter points to top the visiting Houston Texas 38-20 and improved to 2-4. Cole punted twice for an average of 46.5 yards and net of 46 yards. He landed one inside the 20-yard line and had a long of 50. Cole is third in the NFL with a 51.4 average and is seventh with a 44.2 net average on 16 punts. He has landed five punts inside the 20-yard line and has a long of 66 yards.

OT Ikem Ekwonu (2019-21), Carolina Panthers: The former No. 6 overall NFL Draft pick started at left tackle in the Panthers big 21-3 win over the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Ekwonu played all 50 snaps on offense and plus three special teams plays for the 2-5 Panthers. Carolina rushed for 173 yards and a score, and passed for 177 yards and two touchdowns, and allowed one sack.

P Trenton Gill (2019-21), Chicago Bears: Gill punted twice for 40.5 yards and 34.5 net, with a long of 46 and he landed one inside the 20-yard line. The Bears rolled to a 33-14 road win over the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football. Gill is 13th in the NFL with a 48.1 average and 12th in net with 42.0, plus he’s landed eight inside the 20-yard line and has a long of 60 yards.

DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), Cincinnati Bengals: Hill had three tackles in a 35-17 home win over the Atlanta Falcons. The Bengals improved to 4-3 with Hill playing 36 defensive plays and three special teams snaps. Hill has 29 tackles (10 solo), 2.0 sacks for minus-11 yards, 2.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, four quarterback hurries and three passes defended this season.

RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Indianapolis Colts: Hines returned from his concussion injury, but the Colts lost 19-10 at the Tennessee Titans. Hines rushed four times for two yards, and he caught five passes for 41 yards for the 3-3-1 Colts. He also had three punt return for an average of 15.7 yards and a long of 24. Hines has rushed 13 times for 16 yards, caught 23 passes for 159 yards, has one tackle and he had 11 punt returns for 111 yards.

DB Dontae Johnson (2010-13), San Francisco 49ers: Johnson was cut by the 49ers before the start of the season, and then resigned to their practice squad. After some injuries, he made his debut this season a week ago. Johnson was not active during the 49ers’ 44-23 home loss against the Kansas City Chiefs, falling to 3-4.

DB Josh Jones (2014-16), Seattle Seahawks: Jones came off the bench for a solo tackle in the Seahawks big 37-23 road win at the Los Angeles Chargers. Jones played 16 defensive snaps and 20 on special teams for the 4-3 Seahawks. Jones has 22 tackles (18 solo), one quarterback hurry and one pass defended this season.

DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Chicago Bears: Jones finished with two tackles, two passes defended and he had one fumble recovery in the Bears big 33-14 road win over the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football. Jones played 35 defensive snaps and two on special teams for the 3-4 Bears. Jones has 22 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks for minus-15 yards, three quarterback hurries, one fumble recovery and five passes defended this season.

OLB Vi Jones (2019-21), Seattle Seahawks: Jones was cut by the Seahawks before the start of the season, and then resigned to their practice squad. The Seahawks improved to 4-3 with a 37-23 win at the Los Angeles Chargers.

RB Zonovan Knight (2019-21), New York Jets: Knight was waived by the Jets before the start of the season, and was signed to their practice squad. The Jets improved to 5-2 with a 16-9 win at the Denver Broncos.

CB Nick McCloud (2016-19/finished at Notre Dame), New York Giants: McCloud came off the bench and blocked an extra point in the Giants’ 23-17 win at the Jacksonville Jaguars. McCloud played 13 plays on defense and 17 snaps on special teams for the 6-1 Giants. He has three tackles on defense and two special teams tackles and a blocked kick this season.

DT T.Y. McGill Jr. (2011-14), San Francisco 49ers: McGill was injured during training camp and placed on injured reserve. The 49ers signed McGill to the practice squad in mid-October. San Francisco fell to 3-4 with a 44-23 home loss against the Kansas City Chiefs.

DT Alim McNeill (2018-20), Detroit Lions: McNeill got the start and had a quarterback hurry in the Lions’ 24-6 road loss at the Dallas Cowboys. McNeill played 52 snaps on defense, plus one special teams play for the 1-5 Lions. McNeill has eight tackles (five solo), two tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries on the season.

WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), New England Patriots: Meyers caught two passes for 34 yards, including a 30-yard touchdown, but the Patriots lost 33-14 at home to the Chicago Bears in Monday Night Football. He played 52 snaps for the 3-4 Patriots. Meyers has caught 26 passes for 355 yards and two touchdowns, and has one carry for seven yards this season.

DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Tennessee Titans: Murchison was cut by the Titans before the start of the season, and then resigned to their practice squad. The Titans improved to 4-2 with a 19-10 home win over Indianapolis Colts.

TE Dylan Parham (2016-21), Denver Broncos: Parham was cut by the Broncos before the start of the season, and signed to their practice squad. The Broncos fell to 2-5 with a 16-9 home loss against the New York Jets.

LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Pratt had six tackles in a 35-17 home win over the Atlanta Falcons. The Bengals improved to 4-3 with Pratt playing 46 defensive snaps. Pratt has 50 tackles, one sack for minus-four yards, two tackles for loss, one quarterback hurry and two passes defended in six games this season.

DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Washington Commanders: Smith-Williams started and had two tackles in a 23-21 home win over the Green Bay Packers. Smith-Williams played 42 defensive snaps to help the Commanders improve to 3-4. Smith-Williams has 13 tackles, two sacks for minus-19 yards, two tackles for loss, eight quarterback pressures and one pass defended.

DE Kentavius Street (2014-17), New Orleans Saints: Street came off the bench with the Saints losing a shootout, 42-34, at the Arizona Cardinals. Street had two tackles and a pass defended in 27 snaps for the 2-5 Saints. Street has 10 tackles (five solo), one sack for minus-five yards, two tackles for loss, one pass defended and two quarterback hurries on the season.

OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), Kansas City Chiefs: The veteran left guard started in the Chiefs 44-23 road win at San Francisco 49ers. Thuney played 64 snaps for the 5-2 Chiefs. Kansas City rushed for 112 yards and three touchdowns, allowed one sack and passed for 423 yards and three scores.

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF), Kansas City Chiefs: Valdes-Scantling came alive off the bench, catching three passes for 111 yards, and also added a tackle. The Chiefs rolled to a. 44-23 win at the San Francisco 49ers. He played 35 snaps for the 5-2 Chiefs. Valdes-Scantling has 22 catches for 369 yards and he has rushed once for minus-three yards this season.

QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin), Denver Broncos: Wilson missed the Broncos game with a hamstring injury. The Broncos fell to 2-5 with a 16-9 home loss against the New York Jets. Wilson has gone 116-of-198 passing (58.6 percent) for 1,442 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions. He has rushed 21 times for 96 yards and a score. His 83.4 quarterback rating is 25th in the NFL.