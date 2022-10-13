Here is a summary of how former NC State football players did in the NFL in week five of the season.

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings: Bradbury and the Vikings improved to 4-1 with 29-22 home win over the Chicago Bears. He played 79 snaps in the game and helped Minnesota rush for 117 yards and three touchdowns, allowed one sack and the Vikings threw for 319 yards and a score.

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Cleveland Browns: Brissett went 21-of-34 passing for 230 yards, one touchdown and an interception, and he rushed three times for 32 yards in a 30-28 home loss vs. Los Angeles Chargers. Brissett has gone 103-of-161 passing for 1,060 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions, plus 21 carries for 112 yards and a score. His 85.4 quarterback rating is 20th in the NFL for the 2-3 Browns.

DB Juston Burris (2012-15), Carolina Panthers: Burris was cut by the Panthers before the start of the season, and then resigned to the practice squad. He was then activated to the main roster and he started in a 37-15 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Burris was second on the team with eight tackles and had a pass defended. He had 65 defensive snaps and 12 special teams plays for the 1-4 Panthers.

OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Denver Broncos: Chubb got the start at strongside linebacker and came through with seven tackles (four solo) and 2.5 sacks. However, the Broncos fell 12-9 to the visiting Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football. Chubb added a tackle for loss, three quarterback hurries and a forced fumble for the 2-4 Broncos. He played 57 snaps on defense and five on special teams. Chubb has 17 tackles (nine solo), 5.5 sacks for minus-43.5 yards, four tackles for loss, eight quarterback pressures, one pass defended and two forced fumbles.

P A.J. Cole III (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders: Cole and the Raiders fell 30-29 at the Kansas City Chiefs to fall to 1-4. Cole punted twice for a 52.0 average and 48.5 net average. Cole is seventh in the NFL with a 49.2 average and is ninth with a 43.5 net average on 21 punts. He has landed six punts inside the 20-yard line and has a long of 66 yards.

OT Ikem Ekwonu (2019-21), Carolina Panthers: The former No. 6 overall NFL Draft pick started at left tackle and played all 69 snaps on offense, plus four special teams plays. The Panthers fell to 1-4 with a 37-15 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Carolina rushed for just 64 yards and a score and passed for 275 yards, but amkkiwed six sacks, Ekwonu was called for a pair of penalties totaling 15 yards.

P Trenton Gill (2019-21), Chicago Bears: Gill had two punts for an average fo 56.0 yards and 46.0 yards on the net, with a long of 60. The Bears fell to 2-3 with a 29-22 road loss at Minnesota Vikings. Gill is seventh in the NFL with a 49.2 average and ninth in net with 43.5, plus he’s landed six inside the 20-yard line and has a long of 60 yards.

DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), Cincinnati Bengals: Hill had three assisted tackles and one quarterback pressure in a 19-17 road loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The Bengals fell to 2-3 and Hill played 56 snaps on defense and five on special teams. Hill has 20 tackles (five solo), 1.5 sack for minus-7.5 yards, 1.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, three quarterback hurries and three passes defended this season.

RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Indianapolis Colts: Hines got the start and the Colts pulled out a 12-9 victory at the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football to improve to 2-2-1. Hines suffered a concussion on the third play of the game. He had one carry for three yards and one catch for five yards. Hines has rushed nine times for 14 yards, caught 18 passes for 118 yards, has one tackle and he had eight punt returns for 64 yards.

DB Dontae Johnson (2010-13), San Francisco 49ers: Johnson was cut by the 49ers before the start of the season, and then resigned to their practice squad. San Francisco improved to 3-2 with a 37-15 road win over the Carolina Panthers.

DB Josh Jones (2014-16), Seattle Seahawks: Jones came off the bench for a solo tackle and quarterback hurry in a 39-32 road loss a the New Orleans Saints. Seattle fell to 2-3 and Jones played 14 defensive snaps and 22 special teams plays. Jones has 20 tackles (16 solo), one quarterback hurry and one pass defended this season.

DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Chicago Bears: Jones started and he had one tackle, which was a sack for minus-seven yards, and he had a quarterback hurry and pass defended in a 29-22 road loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Jones played 49 snaps on defense and five on special teams for the 2-3 Bears. Jones has 20 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sack for minus-15 yards, three quarterback hurries and two passes defended this season.

OLB Vi Jones (2019-21), Seattle Seahawks: Jones was cut by the Seahawks before the start of the season, and then resigned to their practice squad. The Seahawks fell to 2-3 with a 39-32 road loss to the New Orleans Saints.

RB Zonovan Knight (2019-21), New York Jets: Knight was waived by the Jets before the start of the season, and was signed to their practice squad. The Jets improved to 3-2 with a 40-17 home win over the Miami Dolphins.

CB Nick McCloud (2016-19/finished at Notre Dame), New York Giants: McCloud returned to action and came off the bench for three solo tackles and one pass defended. McCloud, who was called for one penalty, played 26 snaps on defense. The Giants improved to 4-1 with a 27-22 win over the Green Bay Packers in London, England. He has three tackles on defense and two special teams tackles this season.

DT T.Y. McGill Jr. (2011-14), San Francisco 49ers: McGill was injured during training camp and placed on injured reserve. The 49ers signed McGill to the practice squad Wednesday.

DT Alim McNeill (2018-20), Detroit Lions: McNeill and the Lions fell to 1-4 in a 29-0 road loss at the New England Patriots. McNeill had two tackles and one tackle for loss in 50 defensive snaps. McNeill has eight tackles (five solo), two tackles for loss and a quarterback hurry on the season.

WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), New England Patriots: Meyers returned to action and helped the Patriots improve to 2-3 with a 29-0 home win over the Detroit Lions. Meyers and seven catches for 111 yards and a touchdown in 48 offensive snaps. Meyers has caught 20 passes for 261 yards and a touchdown, and has one carry for seven yards this season.

DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Tennessee Titans: Murchison was cut by the Titans before the start of the season, and then resigned to their practice squad. The Titans improved to 3-2 with a 21-17 road win over the Washington Commanders.

TE Dylan Parham (2016-21), Denver Broncos: Parham was cut by the Broncos before the start of the season, and signed to their practice squad. The Broncos fell to 2-3 with a 12-9 loss vs. Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football.

LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Pratt led the team with eight tackles (two solo), but the Bengals fell to 2-3 with a 19-17 road loss at the Baltimore Ravens. He added one sack for minus-four yards, one tackle for loss, one quarterback hurry and two passes defended in 53 defensive plays and five special teams snaps. Pratt has 30 tackles, one sack for minus-four yards, two tackles for loss, one quarterback hurry and two passes defended in four games this season.

DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Washington Commanders: Smith-Williams got the start and had four tackles, one sack for minus-14 yards, one tackle for loss and four quarterback hurries in a 21–17 home loss to the Tennessee Titans. The Commanders fell to 1-4 on the season and Smith-Williams played 37 snaps on defense. Smith-Williams has eight tackles, two sacks for minus-19 yards, two tackles for loss and seven quarterback pressures.

DE Kentavius Street (2014-17), New Orleans Saints: Street came off the bench for one solo tackle and the Saints won 39-32 at home to the Seattle Seahawks. He played 19 snaps for the 2-3 Saints. Street has eight tackles (five solo), one sack for minus-five yards, two tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries on the season.

OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), Kansas City Chiefs: The veteran left guard started in the Chiefs 30–29 home win over the Las Vegas Raiders, and he played 72 snaps. The 4-1 Chiefs allowed three sacks, but threw for 292 yards and four touchdowns and rushed 23 times for 103 yards.

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF), Kansas City Chiefs: Valdes-Scantling started and helped the Chiefs top the Las Vegas Raiders 30-29. He caught six passes for 90 yards, and played 58 offensive snaps for the 4-1 Chiefs. Valdes-Scantling has 19 catches for 258 yards and he has rushed once for minus-three yards this season.

QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin), Denver Broncos: Wilson and the Broncos fell to 2-3 with a 12-9 home loss against Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football. Wilson went 21-of-39 passing for 274 yards and two interceptions, and he rushed four times for 22 yards. Wilson has gone 101-of-170 passing (59.4 percent) for 1,254 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions. He has rushed 17 times for 73 yards and a score. His 82.8 quarterback rating is 22nd in the NFL.