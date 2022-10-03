Here is a summary of how former NC State football players did in the NFL in week four of the season.

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings: Bradbury and the Vikings improved to 3-1 with a 28-25 road win over the New Orleans Saints. He played 72 snaps in the game and helped Minnesota rush for 81 yards and one touchdown, allowed three sacks and quarterback Kirk Cousins threw for 273 yards and a score.

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Cleveland Browns: Brissett went 21-of-35 passing for 234 yards and an interception, and he rushed five times for 16 yards and a score in a 23-20 road loss against the Atlanta Falcons. Brissett has gone 82-of-127 passing for 830 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions, plus 18 carries for 80 yards and a score. His 87.1 quarterback rating is 17th in the NFL for the 2-2 Browns.

DB Juston Burris (2012-15), Carolina Panthers: Burris was cut by the Panthers before the start of the season, and then resigned to the practice squad. The Panthers fell to 26-16 at home to the Arizona Cardinals, falling to 1-3.

OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Denver Broncos: Chubb got the start at strongside linebacker, but the Broncos lost 32-23 at the Las Vegas Raiders. Chubb had three assisted tackles and one pass defended, and he played 53 snaps on defense and eight on special teams. Chubb has 10 tackles (five solo), three sacks for minus-30 yards, three tackles for loss, five quarterback pressures, one pass defended and one forced fumble for the 2-3 Broncos.

P A.J. Cole III (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders: Cole and the Raiders finally got a win to improve to 1-3 with a 32-23 victory over the visiting Denver Broncos. Cole punted four times for an average of 53.8 yards and a net of 37.3 yards. He had one go inside the 20-yard line and had a long of 62. Cole is third in the NFL with a 52.2 average and is 12th with a 43.2 net average on a league-low 12 punts. He has landed four punts inside the 20-yard line and has a long of 66 yards.

OT Ikem Ekwonu (2019-21), Carolina Panthers: The former No. 6 overall NFL Draft pick started at left tackle and played all 52 snaps on offense, plus two special teams plays. The Panthers fell to 1-3 with a 26-16 home loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Carolina rushed for just 40 yards and passed for 197 yards and a touchdown, but also two interceptions and allowed two sacks.

P Trenton Gill (2019-21), Chicago Bears: Gill had five punts for an average fo 52.8 yards and an impressive 51.8 yards on the net. He landed three inside the 20-yard line, with a long of 58 yards. The Bears fell to 2-2 with a 20-12 loss at the New York Giants. Gill is ninth in the NFL with a 48.5 average and 11th in net with 43.3, plus he’s landed six inside the 20-yard line and has a long of 58 yards.

DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), Cincinnati Bengals: Hill had five assisted tackles, with two quarterback hurries and one pass defended in a 27-15 home win over the New York Jets. The Bengals improved to 2-2 and Hill played 57 snaps on defense and five on special teams. Hill has 17 tackles (five solo), 1.5 sack for minus-7.5 yards, 1.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, two quarterback hurries and three passes defended this season.

RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Indianapolis Colts: Hines got the start, but the Colts fell to 1-2-1 with a 24-17 home loss to the Tennessee Titans. He rushed once for zero yards, he caught two passes for three yards and two punt returns for 20 yards. He played 21 snaps on offense and four plays on special teams. Hines has rushed eight times for 11 yards, caught 17 passes for 113 yards, has one tackle and he had eight punt returns for 64 yards.

DB Dontae Johnson (2010-13), San Francisco 49ers: Johnson was cut by the 49ers before the start of the season, and then resigned to their practice squad. San Francisco improved to 2-2 with a 24-9 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football.

DB Josh Jones (2014-16), Seattle Seahawks: Jones started at strong safety and he had two solo tackles and one pass defended in a 48-45 road win over the Detroit Lions. Seattle improved to 2-2 and Jones played 59 defensive snaps and five special teams plays. Jones has 19 tackles (15 solo) and one pass defended this season.

DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Chicago Bears: Jones started and he had six tackles (two solo) and two tackles for loss in a 20-12 road loss to the New York Giants. Jones played 40 snaps on defense and six on special teams for the 2-2 Bears. Jones has 19 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack for minus-eight yards, two quarterback hurries and one pass defended this season.

OLB Vi Jones (2019-21), Seattle Seahawks: Jones was cut by the Seahawks before the start of the season, and then resigned to their practice squad. The Seahawks improved to 2-2 with a 48-45 road win over the Detroit Lions.

RB Zonovan Knight (2019-21), New York Jets: Knight was waived by the Jets before the start of the season, and was signed to their practice squad. The Jets improved to 2-2 with a 24-20 win at the Pittsburgh Steelers.

CB Nick McCloud (2016-19/finished at Notre Dame), New York Giants: McCloud was inactive with an injury, but the Giants improved to 3-1 with a 20-12 home victory against the Chicago Bears. He has two special teams tackles this season.

DT T.Y. McGill Jr. (2011-14), Minnesota Vikings: McGill was injured during training camp and placed on injured reserve. The Vikings improved to 3-1 with a 28-25 win at the New Orleans Saints.

DT Alim McNeill (2018-20), Detroit Lions: McNeill and the Lions fell to 1-3 in a wild 48-45 home loss to the Seattle Seahawks. McNeill got the start and had two tackles and one tackle for loss in 54 defensive snaps. McNeill has eight tackles (three solo), one tackle for loss and a quarterback hurry on the season.

WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), New England Patriots: Meyers was out with an injury and the Patriots lost 27-24 at the Green Bay Packers to fall to 1-3. Meyers has caught 13 passes for 150 yards, and has one carry for seven yards this season.

DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Tennessee Titans: Murchison was cut by the Titans before the start of the season, and then resigned to their practice squad. The Titans improved to 2-2 with a 24-17 win at the Indianapolis Colts.

TE Dylan Parham (2016-21), Denver Broncos: Parham was cut by the Broncos before the start of the season, and signed to their practice squad. The Broncos fell to 2-2 with a 32-23 loss at the Las Vegas Raiders.

LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Pratt returned from a knee injury to start at linebacker to help the Bengals improve to 2-2 with a 27-15 home win over the Miami Dolphins. He had a game-high nine tackles, including six solo stops, in 42 defensive plays and five special teams snaps. Pratt has 22 tackles and one tackle for loss in three games this season.

DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Washington Commanders: Smith-Williams got the start and had one assisted tackle and a quarterback hurry in a 25-10 road loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The Commanders fell to 1-3 on the season and Smith-Williams played 33 snaps on defense. Smith-Williams has four tackles, one sack for minus-five yards, one tackle for loss and three quarterback pressures.

DE Kentavius Street (2014-17), New Orleans Saints: Street came off the bench and had two tackles (one solo), one sack for minus-five yards, one tackle for loss and two quarterback hurries in 38 snaps in a 28-25 home loss against the Minnesota Vikings. Street has seven tackles (four solo), one sack for minus-five yards, two tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries for the 1-3 Saints.

OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), Kansas City Chiefs: The veteran left guard started in the Chiefs 41-31 road win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he played 80 snaps. The 3-1 Chiefs allowed three sacks, but threw for 249 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for an impressive 189 yards and two scores.

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF), Kansas City Chiefs: Valdes-Scantling came off the bench in the Chiefs 41-31 road win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He caught three passes for 63 yards, including 36-yarder, and played 55 offensive snaps for the 3-1 Chiefs. Valdes-Scantling has 13 catches for 168 yards and he has rushed once for minus-three yards this season.

QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin), Denver Broncos: Wilson and the Broncos fell to 2-2 with a 32-23 road loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Wilson completed 17-of-25 passes for 237 yards and two touchdowns, and he rushed four times for 29 yards and a score. He was sacked three times. Wilson has gone 80-of-131 passing (61.1 percent) for 980 yards with four touchdowns and an interception. He has rushed 13 times for 51 yards and a score. His 91.1 quarterback rating is 15th in the NFL.