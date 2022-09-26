Here is a summary of how former NC State football players did in the NFL in week three of the season.

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings: Bradbury and the Vikings improved to 2-1 with a 28-24 home victory over the Detroit Lions. He played 72 snaps in the game and helped Minnesota rush for 123 yards and two touchdowns, allow one sack and quarterback Kirk Cousins threw for 260 yards and two scores.

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Cleveland Browns: Brissett went 21-of-31 passing for 220 yards and two touchdowns in a 29-17 homes win over Pittsburgh Steelers. He also rushed three times for 11 yards. Brissett has gone 61-of-92 passing (66.3 percent) for 596 yards, four touchdowns and one interception, and he has rushed 13 times for 64 yards for the 2-1 Browns. His 94.3 quarterback rating is 11th in the NFL.

DB Juston Burris (2012-15), Carolina Panthers: Burris was cut by the Panthers before the start of the season, and then resigned to the practice squad. The Panthers topped the New Orleans Saints 22-14 to improve to 1-2.

OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Denver Broncos: Chubb got the start at strongside linebacker and helped the Broncos win an ugly 11-10 victory over the visiting San Francisco 49ers in Sunday Night Football. He had two tackles (one solo), one sack for minus-12 yards, one tackle for loss and one quarterback hurry for the 2-2 Broncos. He played 44 snaps on defense and four on special teams. Chubb has eight tackles (five solo), three sacks for minus-30 yards, three tackles for loss, five quarterback pressures and one forced fumble.

P A.J. Cole III (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders: Cole and the Raiders fell to 0-3 with a 24-22 road loss at the Tennessee Titans. Cole punted three times for an average of 48.0 yards and a net of 41.0 yards. Two of the punts landed inside the 20-yard line and he had a long of 58. Cole is third in the NFL with a 51.4 average and is fourth with a 46.1 net average on a league-low eight punts. He has landed two punts inside the 20-yard line and has a long of 66 yards.

OT Ikem Ekwonu (2019-21), Carolina Panthers: The former No. 6 overall NFL Draft pick started at left tackle and played all 61 snaps on offense, plus four special teams plays. The Panthers topped the New Orleans Saints 22-14 to improve to 1-2. Ekwonu had one holding penalty.

P Trenton Gill (2019-21), Chicago Bears: Gill had four punts for an average fo 45.5 yards and 37.8 yards on the net, and he landed one inside the 20-yard line and had a long of 56 yards. The Bears improved to 2-1 with a 23-20 home win over the Houston Texans. Gill is 16th in the NFL with a 46.9 average and 23rd in net with 40.2, plus he’s landed three inside the 20-yard line and has a long of 58 yards.

DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), Cincinnati Bengals: Hill and the Bengals broke through with a 27-12 win at the New York Jets to improve to 1-2. Hill had four tackles (one solo), half a sack for minus 5.5 yards, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and one pass defended. He played 53 snaps on defense and four on special teams. Hill has 12 tackles (five solo), 1.5 sack for minus-7.5 yards, 1.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and two passes defended this season.

RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Indianapolis Colts: Hines got the start, and helped the Colts improved to 1-1-1 with a 20-17 home win over the Kansas City Chiefs. He rushed three times for seven yards, caught five passes for 23 yards and had one punt return for 10 yards in the win. He played 32 snaps on offense and three plays on special teams. Hines has rushed seven times for 11 yards, caught 15 passes for 110 yards, has one tackle and he had six punt returns for 41 yards.

DB Dontae Johnson (2010-13), San Francisco 49ers: Johnson was cut by the 49ers before the start of the season, and then resigned to their practice squad. San Francisco fell to 1-2 with a 11-10 road loss at the Denver Broncos.

DB Josh Jones (2014-16), Seattle Seahawks: Jones started at strong safety, but the Seahawks fell to 1-2 with a 27-23 loss to the visiting Atlanta Falcons. He was second on the team with seven tackles (six solo) in 57 defensive snaps and five special teams plays. Jones has 18 tackles (13 solo) this season.

DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Chicago Bears: Jones started and he had two solo tackles, one sack for minus-eight yards, one tackle for loss and two quarterback hurries in a 23-20 home win over the Texas Texans. Jones played 43 snaps on defense and six on special teams for the 2-1 Bears. Jones has 12 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack for minus-eight yards, two quarterback hurries and one pass defended this season.

OLB Vi Jones (2019-21), Seattle Seahawks: Jones was cut by the Seahawks before the start of the season, and then resigned to their practice squad. The Seahawks fell to 1-2 with a 27-23 loss to the visiting Atlanta Falcons

RB Zonovan Knight (2019-21), New York Jets: Knight was waived by the Jets before the start of the season, and was signed to their practice squad. The Jets fell to 1-2 with a 27-12 home loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

CB Nick McCloud (2016-19/finished at Notre Dame), New York Giants: McCloud and the Giants host the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football. He has two special teams tackles this season.

DT T.Y. McGill Jr. (2011-14), Minnesota Vikings: McGill was injured during training camp and placed on injured reserve. The Vikings improved to 2-1 with a 28-24 home victory over the Detroit Lions.

DT Alim McNeill (2018-20), Detroit Lions: McNeill and the Lions fell to 1-2 with a 28-24 loss at the Minnesota Vikings. He finished with a solo tackle and one quarterback hurry in 58 defensive snaps. McNeill has four tackles (one solo) and a quarterback hurry on the season.

WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), New England Patriots: Meyers was out with an injury and the Patriots lost 37-26 at home to the Baltimore Ravens to fall to 1-2. Meyers has caught 13 passes for 150 yards, and has one carry for seven yards this season.

DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Tennessee Titans: Murchison was cut by the Titans before the start of the season, and then resigned to their practice squad. The Titans improved to 1-2 with a 24-22 win over the visiting Las Vegas Raiders.

TE Dylan Parham (2016-21), Denver Broncos: Parham was cut by the Broncos before the start of the season, and signed to their practice squad. The Broncos improved to 2-1 with a 11-10 win over the visiting San Francisco 49ers.

LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Pratt missed Sunday’s game due to a knee injury, but the Bengals improved to 1-2 with a 27-12 win at the New York Jets. Pratt has 13 tackles and one tackle for loss in two games this season.

DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Washington Commanders: Smith-Williams was inactive with an abdominal injury Sunday. The Commanders fell to 1-2 with a 24-8 home win against the Philadelphia Eagles. Smith-Williams has three tackles, one sack for minus-five yards, one tackle for loss and two quarterback pressures.

DE Kentavius Street (2014-17), New Orleans Saints: Street came off the bench and had two tackles (one solo) in 32 snaps in a 22-14 road loss at the Carolina Panthers. Street has five tackles (three solo) and one tackle for loss for the 1-2 Saints.

OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), Kansas City Chiefs: The veteran left guard started in the Chiefs 20-17 road loss at the Indianapolis Colts, and he played 63 snaps. The 2-1 Chiefs allowed one sack and threw for 262 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 58 yards and a score.

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF), Kansas City Chiefs: Valdes-Scantling started in the Chiefs 20-17 road loss at the Indianapolis Colts. He caught four passes for 48 yards in 49 snaps, and the Chiefs fell to 2-1. Valdes-Scantling has 10 catches for 105 yards and he has rushed once for minus-three yards.

QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin), Denver Broncos: Wilson struggled getting sacked four times, but the Broncos won 11-10 over the visiting San Francisco 49ers. Wilson went 20-of-33 passing for 184 yards, and he rushed six times for 17 yards for the 2-1 Broncos. Wilson has gone 63-of-106 passing (59.4 percent) for 743 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He has rushed nine times for 32 yards. His 83.2 quarterback rating is 23rd in the NFL.