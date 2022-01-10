Pack Pros: Week 18 in the NFL

Here is a summary of how former NC State football players did in the NFL in week 18 of the season.

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings: The Vikings improved to 8-9 with a 31-17 home win over the Chicago Bears. Minnesota rushed 22 times for 104 yards, passed for 250 yard and three scores and allowed three sacks in the win. Bradbury played 48 offensive snaps. He has started in all 13 games that he has played in this season.

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Miami Dolphins: The Dolphins improved to 9-8 with a 33-24 home win over the New England Patriots. Brissett did not play. He has gone 141-of-225 passing (62.7 percent) for 1,283 yards and five touchdowns, with four interceptions. He has run 19 times for 70 yards a score, and has a passer rating of 78.1.

DB Juston Burris (2012-15), Carolina Panthers: The Panthers fell to 5-12 with a 41-17 road loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Burris played four special teams snaps. He finished with 23 tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception and one pass breakup in nine games (seven starts).

OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Denver Broncos: The Broncos fell to 7-10 with a 34-13 home loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Chubb had five tackles (two solo), one quarterback hurry and he had one roughing the passer penalty. He played 53 defensive snaps. He finished the season with 21 tackles, one interception, four quarterback hurries and one pass defended in seven games this season.

P A.J. Cole III (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders: Cole punted four times for an average of 45.3 yards and a net of 44.3. He landed two inside the 20-yard line and had a long of 54. The Raiders improved to 10-7 on the season with a 35-32 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Cole has punted 64 times for an average of 50.0 yards, highest in the NFL among punters with multiple games, with a net of 42.5 yards in 17 games, which is tied for fifth in the league. He has landed 28 inside the 20-yard line, with 17 fair caught and seven touchbacks.

QB Mike Glennon (2009-12), New York Giants: Glennon was not active Sunday and the Giants lost 22-7 at home against Washington. Glennon finished the season going 90 of 167 passes for 790 yards and four touchdowns with 10 interceptions, while rushing seven times for 33 yards and one touchdown in six games this season.

WR Kelvin Harmon (2016-18), Washington: Harmon was released by Washington on Aug. 15, but eventually re-signed to the practice squad Sept. 29. Washington improved to 7-10 with a 22-7 win at New York Giants.

DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), Cincinnati Bengals: Hill was placed on the Covid list, and the Bengals lost 21-16 at the Cleveland Browns. Hill has 50 tackles, 5.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss and has 12 quarterback hurries in 16 games.

RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Indianapolis Colts: The Colts needed a win to make the playoffs, and surprisingly lost 26-11 at the Jacksonville Jaguars to finish 9-8. Hines came off the bench to catch two passes for 19 yards, and he had one punt return for seven yards. Hines played nine offensive snaps and three special teams plays. Hines has 56 carries for 276 yards and two touchdowns, plus 40 catches for 310 yards and a score. Hines has returned 23 punts for 170 yards (7.4 average), plus four kick returns for 70 yards.

DB Dontae Johnson (2010-13), San Francisco 49ers: Johnson got the start and the 49ers improved to 10-7 with a 27-24 win at the Los Angeles Rams. Johnson had nine tackles (eight solo) in 60 offensive plays and eight special teams snaps. He has 27 tackles (19 solo), two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and two passes broken up in 14 games (three starts).

DB Josh Jones (2014-16), Seattle Seahawks: Was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list in the preseason with the Jacksonville Jaguars and released Aug. 31. He was signed by the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 20, and promoted to active roster Nov. 1. However, the Colts waived him Dec. 4. He then signed with the Seattle Seahawks practice squad Dec. 15, but got activated and started the last game of the season. Jones had 10 tackles (six solo) and one pass broken up and the Seahawks (7-10) won 38-30 at the Arizona Cardinals. Jones logged 52 snaps at strong safety and 12 plays on special teams.

DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Los Angeles Chargers: The Chargers finished the season 9-8 after a 35-32 loss at the Las Vegas Raiders. Jones started and had three tackles, one sack and one quarterback pressure. He played 58 defensive snaps and six special teams plays. Jones has 37 tackles, three sacks, six tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, one pass defended and five quarterback hurries in 11 games (all starts).

OL Ted Larsen (2006-09), Free agent: Hurt his knee in the preseason finale and was placed on injured reserve by the Giants. He was eventually released Sept. 9.

CB Nick McCloud (2016-19/finished at Notre Dame), Buffalo Bills: McCloud signed with the Buffalo Bills but was waived Aug. 31. He was claimed by the Cincinnati Bengals the next day, but waived Nov. 4. The Bills then signed him to the practice squad Nov. 8. Buffalo improved to 11-6 with a 27-10 home win over the New York Jets. McCloud has appeared in two games this season.

DT T.Y. McGill Jr. (2011-14), Minnesota Vikings: McGill was signed to Washington's practice squad Sept. 28, but was then released Nov. 1. The Vikings signed him Nov. 9 to the practice squad and he got activated for the season finale. He had one tackle, one quarterback hurry and one pass defended that led to an interception by a teammate in 19 snaps played. The Vikings won 31-17 over the Chicago Bears to improve to 8-9. McGill was also with the Eagles before getting released Sept. 13.

DT Alim McNeill (2018-20), Detroit Lions: The Lions shocked the Green Bay Packers 37-30 to finish the season 3-13-1. McNeill had three tackles (two solo) in 26 defensive snaps off the bench. McNeill finished his rookie year with 38 tackles (16 solo), two sacks, three tackles for loss, one pass defended and three quarterback hurries.

WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), New England Patriots: The 10-7 Patriots fell 33-24 at the Miami Dolphins, with Meyers catching four passes for 70 yards. He also lost a fumble and played 52 offensive snaps. Meyers finished the regular season with 83 receptions for 866 yards (10.4 average) and two touchdowns, he rushed once for nine yards and he has completed both passes for 45 yards. Meyers is tied for 18th in total receptions.

TE Thaddeus Moss (2016/finished at LSU), Cincinnati Bengals: Moss was activated for the first time six weeks ago, but injured his hamstring in warm-ups. The Bengals lost 21-16 at the Cleveland Browns to finish 10-7.

DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Tennessee Titans: The Titans improved to 12-5 with a 28-25 road win over the Houston Texans. Murchison got the start and had one tackle in 13 defensive snaps, plus four special teams plays. He has eight tackles and one tackle for loss in 11 games (four starts).

LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Pratt was placed on the Covid list. The Bengals fell to 10-7 with a 21-16 road loss at the Cleveland Browns. Pratt has 91 tackles (57 solo), five tackles for loss, half a sack, one interception, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two quarterback hurries in 15 games.

OT Will Richardson Jr. (2015-17), Jacksonville Jaguars: Richardson was placed on injured reserve a week ago. The Jaguars (3-14) shocked the Indianapolis Colts 26-11. Richardson appeared in 13 games this season, and he got one start.

RB Jaylen Samuels (2014-17), Houston Texans: The Texans fell 28-25 to the Tennessee Titans. Samuels was not active for the game for the 4-13 Texans. Samuels has rushed five times for nine yards, caught three passes for 14 yards and one kickoff return for zero yards in three games. Samuels signed with the Houston Texans’ practice squad Oct. 29. He had been on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ practice squad before being released Oct. 27.

DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Washington: Washington finished the season 7-10 with a 22-7 win over the New York Giants. Smith-Williams had four tackles (two solo), half a sack for minus-3.5 yards, one tackle for loss, one quarterback hurry and one pass defended in 30 defensive snaps. Smith-Williams has 29 tackles (10 solo), 2.5 sacks, five tackles for loss, five quarterback hurries and one pass defended in 13 games this season.

DL Kentavius Street (2014-17), San Francisco 49ers: Street had one tackle, one tackle for loss and one quarterback hurry in 19 defensive snaps off the bench. The 49ers (10-7) topped the Los Angeles Rams 27-24 in a road game. He has 27 tackles (15 solo), seven tackles for loss, three sacks, four quarterback hurries and one forced fumble in 16 games.

OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), Kansas City Chiefs: Thuney and the Chiefs improved to 12-5 with a 28-24 road win at the Denver Broncos. Thuney played 78 offensive snaps, four special teams plays and had one holding penalty. Kansas City rushed 29 times for 135 yards, allowed one sack and passed for 270 yards and two scores. He has started all 17 games at left guard.

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF), Green Bay Packers: The Packers fell to 13-4 after a 37-30 loss at the Detroit Lions. Valdes-Scantling played 15 offensive snaps. Valdes-Scantling has 26 receptions for 430 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games.

QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin), Seattle Seahawks: The Seahawks won 38-30 over the Arizona Cardinals to finish the regular season at 7-10. Wilson went 15-of-26 passing for 238 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, and he rushed four times for five yards and a score. Wilson has gone 259-of-400 passing for 3,113 yards with 25 touchdowns and six interceptions, and has rushed 43 times for 183 yards and two scores. Wilson is fifth in passer rating (103.1) and 20th in completion percentage (64.8).