Pack Pros: Week 17 in the NFL

Here is a summary of how former NC State football players did in the NFL in week 17 of the season.

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings: Bradbury was able to take a deflection and he caught it and rumbled 21 yards for the Vikings, who were drilled 37-10 on the road at the Green Bay Packers. The Vikings fell to 7-9 after rushing 11 times for 27 yards and throwing for 194 yards and a touchdowns. Minnesota allowed two sacks and Bradbury played 54 offensive snaps. He has started in all 12 games that he has played in this season.

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Miami Dolphins: The Dolphins fell to 8-8 with a 34-3 road loss to the Tennessee Titans. Brissett came in for one play. He has gone 141-of-225 passing (62.7 percent) for 1,283 yards and five touchdowns, with four interceptions. He has run 19 times for 70 yards a score, and has a passer rating of 78.1.

DB Juston Burris (2012-15), Carolina Panthers: The Panthers fell to 5-11 with a 18-10 road loss to the New Orleans Saints. Burris was active but did not play. He has 23 tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception and one pass breakup in eight games (seven starts).

OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Denver Broncos: The Broncos fell to 7-9 with a 34-13 loss at the Los Angeles Chargers. Chubb was placed on the Covid list. He has 16 tackles, one interception, three quarterback hurries and one pass defended in six games this season.

P A.J. Cole III (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders: Cole punted twice for an average of 52.0 yards and 42.0 net in the Raiders 23-20 road win over the Indianapolis Colts. One punt went for a touchback, and the other landed inside the 20-yard line. The Raiders improved to 9-7 on the season. Cole has punted 60 times for an average of 50.3 yards, highest in the NFL among punters with multiple games, with a net of 42.4 yards in 16 games, which is sixth in the league. He has landed 26 inside the 20-yard line, with 15 fair caught and seven touchbacks.

QB Mike Glennon (2009-12), New York Giants: Glennon got the start but struggled in a 29-3 road loss to the Chicago Bears, his former team. Glennon went 4-of-11 passing for 24 yards and two interceptions, and was sacked four times. He rushed once for 13 yards and the Giants fell to 4-12 on the season. Glennon has gone 90 of 167 passes for 790 yards and four touchdowns with 10 interceptions, while rushing seven times for 33 yards and one touchdown in six games this season.

WR Kelvin Harmon (2016-18), Washington: Harmon was released by Washington on Aug. 15, but eventually re-signed to the practice squad Sept. 29. Washington fell to 6-9 with a 56-14 road loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), Cincinnati Bengals: Hill came off the bench for four tackles (two solo) in 35 defensive snaps, plus six special teams plays. The Bengals topped the Kansas City Chiefs at home to improve to 10-6. Hill has 50 tackles, 5.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss and has 12 quarterback hurries in 16 games.

RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Indianapolis Colts: The Colts fell to 9-7 with a 23-20 home loss against the Las Vegas Raiders. Hines got the start and rushed twice for four yards and caught four passes for 14 yards. He played 21 snaps on offense and two on special teams. Hines has 56 carries for 276 yards and two touchdowns, plus 38 catches for 291 yards and a score. Hines has returned 22 punts for 163 yards (7.4 average), plus four kick returns for 70 yards.

DB Dontae Johnson (2010-13), San Francisco 49ers: Johnson had a pair of tackles and broke up a pass in the 49ers 23-7 home win over the Houston Texans. Johnson played 21 defensive snaps, 17 special teams plays and he had one pass interference penalty for the 49ers (9-7 record). He has 18 tackles (11 solo), two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and two passes broken up in 13 games (two starts).

DB Josh Jones (2014-16), Jacksonville Jaguars: Was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list in the preseason and is done for the season. The Jaguars fell to 2-14 with a 50-10 road loss at the New England Patriots.

DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Los Angeles Chargers: The Chargers improved to 9-7 with a 34-13 home win over the Denver Broncos. Jones returned from Covid and got the start, finishing with four tackles (two solo) in 40 defensive snaps. Jones has 34 tackles, two sacks, five tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, one pass defended and four quarterback hurries in 10 games (all starts).

OL Ted Larsen (2006-09), Free agent: Hurt his knee in the preseason finale and was placed on injured reserve by the Giants. He was eventually released Sept. 9.

CB Nick McCloud (2016-19/finished at Notre Dame), Cincinnati Bengals: The Bengals defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 34-31 at home to improve to 10-6. McCloud has appeared in two games this season.

DT T.Y. McGill Jr. (2011-14), Washington: McGill was signed to Washington's practice squad Sept. 28, but was then released Nov. 1. He was also with the Eagles before getting released Sept. 13.

DT Alim McNeill (2018-20), Detroit Lions: The Lions fell to 2-13-1 with a 51-29 road loss to the Seattle Seahawks. McNeill got the start at nose tackle and had four tackles (two solo) in 39 defensive snaps. McNeill has 35 tackles (14 solo), two sacks, three tackles for loss, one pass defended and three quarterback hurries.

WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), New England Patriots: The 10-6 Patriots blasted the Jacksonville Jaguars 50-10 at home, with Meyers catching a four-yard touchdown pass. He finished with eight catches for 73 yards and the lone touchdown in 56 offensive snaps, plus one special teams play. Meyers has 79 receptions for 796 yards (10.1 average) and two touchdowns, he rushed once for nine yards and he has completed both passes for 45 yards. Meyers is tied for 18th in total receptions.

TE Thaddeus Moss (2016/finished at LSU), Cincinnati Bengals: Moss was activated for the first time five weeks ago, but injured his hamstring in warm-ups. The Bengals defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 34-31 at home to improve to 10-6.

DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Tennessee Titans: The Titans improved to 11-5 with a 34-3 home win over the Miami Dolphins. Murchison was not active for the game. He has seven tackles and one tackle for loss in 10 games (three starts).

LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Pratt was placed on the Covid list, but the 10-6 Bengals won 34-31 at home over the Kansas City Chiefs. Pratt has 91 tackles (57 solo), five tackles for loss, half a sack, one interception, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two quarterback hurries in 15 games.

OT Will Richardson Jr. (2015-17), Jacksonville Jaguars: Richardson was placed on injured reserve, and the Jaguars (2-14) were drilled 50-10 at the New England Patriots. Richardson has appeared in 13 games this season, and he got his first start.

RB Jaylen Samuels (2014-17), Houston Texans: The Texans fell 23-7 at the San Francisco 49ers, with Samuels rushing three times for seven yards, and he caught three passes for 14 yards. He played nine snaps on offense and nine plays on special teams, and the Texans fell to 4-12. Samuels has rushed five times for nine yards, caught three passes for 14 yards and one kickoff return for zero yards in three games. Samuels signed with the Houston Texans’ practice squad Oct. 29. He had been on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ practice squad before being released Oct. 27.

DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Washington: Washington fell to 6-10 after losing 20-16 to the Philadelphia Eagles at home. Smith-Williams was not active for the game due to asthma concerns. Smith-Williams has 25 tackles (eight solo), two sacks, four tackles for loss and four quarterback hurries in 12 games this season.

DL Kentavius Street (2014-17), San Francisco 49ers: The 49ers fell to at the Tennessee Titans 20-17 in Thursday Night Football. The 49ers fell to 8-7 on the season. Street came off the bench for three solo tackles, one sack for minus-four yards, two tackles for loss and one quarterback hurry in 22 defensive snaps. He has 26 tackles (14 solo), six tackles for loss, three sacks, three quarterback hurries and one forced fumble in 15 games.

OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), Kansas City Chiefs: Thuney and the Chiefs improved to 11-4 with a 36-10 home win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Chiefs rushed 35 times for 127 yards and one touchdown, and passed for 258 yards and three touchdowns, and allowed two sacks. Thuney started and played 66 offensive snaps and eight special teams plays, and he recovered one fumble. He has started all 15 games at left guard.

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF), Green Bay Packers: The Packers (13-3) rolled to a 37-10 win over the visiting Minnesota Vikings. Valdes-Scantling returned to active duty and came off the bench for one catch for three yards in 49 snaps. Valdes-Scantling has 26 receptions for 430 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games.

QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin), Seattle Seahawks: The Seahawks crushed the Detroit Lions 51-29 at home to improve to 6-10. Wilson went 20-of-29 passing for 236 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions, plus he rushed six times for 24 yards. Wilson has gone 244-of-374 passing for 2,875 yards with 22 touchdowns and five interceptions, and has rushed 39 times for 178 yards and a score. Wilson is fourth in passer rating (102.5) and 21st in completion percentage (65.2).