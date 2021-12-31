Pack Pros: Week 16 in the NFL

Here is a summary of how former NC State football players did in the NFL in week 16 of the season.

Jacksonville Jaguars guard Will Richardson recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown. (USA Today Sports)

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings: The Vikings fell to 7-8 with a 30-23 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Bradbury got the start and played 63 snaps and had one penalty. The Vikings rushed 22 times for 66 yards and a touchdown, and threw for 315 yards, one touchdown, one interception and allowed three sacks. He has started in all 11 games that he has played in this season. QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Miami Dolphins: The Dolphins improved to 8-7 with a 20-3 road victory over the New Orleans Saints. Brissett came in for four plays and was sacked once. He has gone 141-of-225 passing (62.7 percent) for 1,283 yards and five touchdowns, with four interceptions. He has run 19 times for 70 yards a score, and has a passer rating of 78.1. DB Juston Burris (2012-15), Carolina Panthers: The 5-10 Panthers lost 32-6 at home to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Burris got the start and had one solo tackle in 11 defensive snaps and one special teams snap. He has 23 tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception and one pass breakup in eight games (seven starts). OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Denver Broncos: Chubb started at strongside linebacker and he had one interception for 21 yards, five tackles (one solo), one quarterback hurry and one pass defended in 44 defensive snaps. The Broncos fell to 7-8 with a 17-13 road loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. He has 16 tackles, one interception, three quarterback hurries and one pass defended in six games this season.

P A.J. Cole III (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders: Cole punted twice for 85 yards with a long of 47 and two inside the 20-yard line. The Raiders improved to 8-7 with a 17-13 home win over the Denver Broncos. Cole has punted 58 times for an average of 50.3 yards, highest in the NFL among punters with multiple games, with a net of 42.4 yards in 15 games, which is sixth in the league. He has landed 25 inside the 20-yard line, with 14 fair caught and six touchbacks. QB Mike Glennon (2009-12), New York Giants: Glennon came off the bench in the Giants 34-10 loss at the Philadelphia Eagles. He went 17 of 27 passing for 93 yards, one touchdown and one interception, and he rushed twice for 11 yards in 36 snaps. The Giants fell to 4-11 on the season. Glennon has gone 86 of 156 passes for 766 yards and four touchdowns with eight interceptions, while rushing six times for 20 yards and one touchdown in five games this season. WR Kelvin Harmon (2016-18), Washington: Harmon was released by Washington on Aug. 15, but eventually re-signed to the practice squad Sept. 29. Washington fell to 6-9 with a 56-14 road loss to the Dallas Cowboys. DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), Cincinnati Bengals: Hill came off the bench for four solo tackles and one quarterback hurry in a 41-21 home win over the Baltimore Ravens. The Bengals improved to 9-6, and Hill played 42 defensive snaps and three on special teams. He has 46 tackles, 5.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss and has 12 quarterback hurries in 15 games. RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Indianapolis Colts: The Colts improved to 9-6 with a 22-16 win at the Arizona Cardinals. Hines got start and rushed three times for 11 yards, caught one passes for seven yards and had one kick return for 16 yards. He played 18 snaps on offense and three on special teams. Hines has 54 carries for 272 yards and two touchdowns, plus 34 catches for 277 yards and a score. Hines has returned 22 punts for 163 yards (7.4 average), plus four kick returns for 70 yards. DB Dontae Johnson (2010-13), San Francisco 49ers: Johnson played 15 special teams snaps in a 20-17 road loss to the Tennessee Titans. The 49ers fell to 8-7 on the season. He has 16 tackles (10 solo), two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one pass broken up in 12 games (two starts). DB Josh Jones (2014-16), Jacksonville Jaguars: Was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list in the preseason and is done for the season. The Jaguars fell to 2-13 with a 26-21 road loss to the New York Jets. DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Los Angeles Chargers: The Chargers fell to 8-7 with a 41-29 road loss to the Houston Texans. Jones was put on the Covid list prior to the game. Jones has 30 tackles, two sacks, five tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, one pass defended and four quarterback hurries in nine games (all starts). OL Ted Larsen (2006-09), Free agent: Hurt his knee in the preseason finale and was placed on injured reserve by the Giants. He was eventually released Sept. 9. CB Nick McCloud (2016-19/finished at Notre Dame), Cincinnati Bengals: The Bengals topped the Baltimore Ravens 41-21 at home to improve to 9-6. McCloud has appeared in two games this season. DT T.Y. McGill Jr. (2011-14), Washington: McGill was signed to Washington's practice squad Sept. 28, but was then released Nov. 1. He was also with the Eagles before getting released Sept. 13. DT Alim McNeill (2018-20), Detroit Lions: The Lions fell to 2-12-1 with a 20-16 loss at the Arizona Cardinals. McNeill had one solo tackle, which was a sack for minus-three yards, one tackle for loss and one quarterback hurry. He played 19 snaps while getting the start at nose tackle. McNeill has 31 tackles (12 solo), two sacks, three tackles for loss, one pass defended and three quarterback hurries.

WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), New England Patriots: The 9-6 Patriots fell 33-21 to the Buffalo Bills at home. Meyers caught six passes for 59 yards with a long of 21 yards, and had two tackles in 48 snaps. Meyers has 71 receptions for 723 yards (10.2 average) and a touchdown, he rushed once for nine yards and he has completed both passes for 45 yards. Meyers ranks tied for 20th in total receptions. TE Thaddeus Moss (2016/finished at LSU), Cincinnati Bengals: Moss was activated for the first time four weeks ago, but injured his hamstring in warm-ups. The Bengals topped the Baltimore Ravens 41-21 at home to improve to 9-6. DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Tennessee Titans: The Titans improved to 10-5 with a 20-17 home win over the San Francisco 49ers. Murchison was not active for the game. He has seven tackles and one tackle for loss in 10 games (three starts). LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Pratt had six tackles (five solo) in a 41-21 home win over the Baltimore Ravens. The Bengals improved to 9-6. Pratt played all 59 defensive snaps, plus three on special teams. Pratt has 91 tackles (57 solo), five tackles for loss, half a sack, one interception, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two quarterback hurries in 15 games. OT Will Richardson Jr. (2015-17), Jacksonville Jaguars: Richardson recovered a fumble in the end zone for a “big man score” during the Jaguars 26-21 road loss to the New York Jets. The Jaguars fell to 2-14, with Richardson getting the start at right guards and playing 67 snaps on offense and three on special teams. Richardson has appeared in 13 games this season, and he got his first start.

RB Jaylen Samuels (2014-17), Houston Texans: Samuels signed with the Houston Texans’ practice squad Oct. 29, and has seen action in two games, including this past week.The Texans rolled to a 41-29 home win over the Los Angeles Chargers to improve to 4-11. He had one kickoff return for zero yards, and played one offensive snap and six special teams plays. He had been on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ practice squad before being released Oct. 27. Samuels has rushed twice for two yards this season. DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Washington: Washington (6-9 record) got crushed 56-14 at the Dallas Cowboys. Smith-Williams was activated from the Covid list and got the start, and had one tackle in 30 defensive snaps and five special teams plays, but did miss some time with an injury. Smith-Williams has 25 tackles (eight solo), two sacks, four tackles for loss and four quarterback hurries in 12 games this season. DL Kentavius Street (2014-17), San Francisco 49ers: The 49ers fell to at the Tennessee Titans 20-17 in Thursday Night Football. The 49ers fell to 8-7 on the season. Street came off the bench for three solo tackles, one sack for minus-four yards, two tackles for loss and one quarterback hurry in 22 defensive snaps. He has 26 tackles (14 solo), six tackles for loss, three sacks, three quarterback hurries and one forced fumble in 15 games.

