Here is a summary of how former NC State football players did in the NFL in week 15 of the season.

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings: Bradbury missed the Vikings 39-36 home win over the Indianapolis Colts. The Vikings improved to 11-3. Bradbury had an injured back, and then suffered a setback this week following a minor car accident.

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Cleveland Browns: The Browns improved to 6-8 with a 13-3 win over the visiting Baltimore Ravens. Brissett played one snap and rushed once for three yards. Brissett has gone 236-of-369 passing for 2,608 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions, plus 48 carries for 441 yards and two scores. His 88.9 quarterback rating is 20th in the NFL.

DB Juston Burris (2012-15), Carolina Panthers: Burris was not active and the Panthers fell at home 24-16 to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Panthers fell to 5-9 on the season. Burris was cut by the Panthers before the start of the season, and then resigned to the practice squad. He was then activated to the main roster in early October. Burris has 20 tackles and a pass defended this season.

OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Miami Dolphins: Chubb and the Dolphins lost 32-29 at the Buffalo Bills to fall to 8-6. Chubb had two tackles and one quarterback hurry in 56 defensive snaps and seven special team plays. Chubb has 38 tackles (20 solo), eight sacks for minus-64.5 yards, five tackles for loss, 18 quarterback pressures, one pass defended and two forced fumbles.

P A.J. Cole III (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders: Cole and the Raiders improved to 6-8 with a miracle 30-24 home win against the New England Patriots. More on that with another former NC State player. Cole punted seven times for an average of 46.3 yards and net of 42.7 yards. He landed two inside the 20-yard line and had a long of 50. Cole has 50 punts for an average of 49.5 yards and net of 43.9. He ranks fourth in average and he is sixth in net. Cole has landed 23 inside the 20-yard line and 13 have been fair caught, with a long of 67.

OT Ikem Ekwonu (2019-21), Carolina Panthers: The former No. 6 overall NFL Draft pick started at left tackle, but the Panthers fell to 5-9. The visiting Pittsburgh Steelers won 24-16 and Ekwonu played 46 snaps on offense and four on special teams. The Panthers rushed for 21 yards and passed for 225 yards and a score, while allowing four sacks.

WR Emeka Emezie (2017-21), Carolina Panthers: The Panthers signed Emezie to the practice squad Nov. 7. The Panthers fell to 5-9 after a 24-16 loss to the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers.

P Trenton Gill (2019-21), Chicago Bears: Gill had six punts for an average of 42.0 yards and 40.8 net average in a 25-20 home loss against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Bears fell to 3-11 and Gill landed three inside the 20-yard line and had a long of 56. Gill has punted 52 times for an average of 46.3 yards and net average of 39.8 yards, with 14 inside the 20-yard line and a long of 62. He is 22nd in average and 27th in net average.

DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), Cincinnati Bengals: Hill had seven tackles and one quarterback hurry in a 34-23 road win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Hill and the Bengals improved to 10-4 and he played 47 snaps on defense and four on special teams. Hill has 61 tackles (26 solo), 2.0 sacks for minus-11 yards, 3.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, nine quarterback hurries, one block and four passes defended this season.

RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Buffalo Bills: Hines and the Bills improved to 11-3 with a 32-29 home win over the Miami Dolphins. Hines reached the end zone for the first time with the Bills, catching a 10-yard touchdown catch. He also three kickoff returns for 76 yards, with a long of 36, and he had one punt return. He played three snaps on offense and 12 plays on special teams. Hines has rushed 23 times for 31 yards and a touchdown, caught 29 passes for 232 yards and a score. He has two tackles. He has 23 punt returns for 237 yards and nine kickoffs for 244 yards.

DB Dontae Johnson (2010-13), San Francisco 49ers: Johnson suffered a season-ending ACL knee injury after playing nine snaps on special teams. The 49ers topped the Seatte Seahawks on the road 21-13 to improved to 10-4. Johnson was cut by the 49ers before the start of the season, and then resigned to their practice squad. After some injuries, he made his debut this season in late October.

DB Josh Jones (2014-16), Seattle Seahawks: Jones was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. The Seahawks lost 21-13 to the San Francisco 49ers and fell to 7-7. Jones has 26 tackles (22 solo), one quarterback hurry, one fumble recovery and one pass defended this season, plus one special teams tackle.

DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Chicago Bears: Jones had two tackles and the Bears fell to 3-11 with a 25-20 home loss against the Philadelphia Eagles. Jones played 57 snaps on defense and four on special teams. Jones has 40 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks for minus-15 yards, five quarterback hurries, one fumble recovery and five passes defended this season.

OLB Vi Jones (2019-21), Seattle Seahawks: Jones wasn’t active, and the Seahawks lost 21-13 to the visiting San Francisco 49ers to fall to 7-7. Jones was cut by the Seahawks before the start of the season, and then resigned to their practice squad. He was activated from the practice squad Nov. 12.

RB Zonovan Knight (2019-21), New York Jets: Knight rushed 13 times for 23 yards in a 20-17 loss at the Detroit Lions. He played 30 snaps on offense. Knight was waived by the Jets before the start of the season, and was signed to their practice squad, before getting activated to the main roster. Knight has 59 carries for 253 yards and a touchdown, plus 10 receptions for 68 yards. He also has one kick return for 18 yards.

CB Nick McCloud (2016-19/finished at Notre Dame), New York Giants: McCloud got the start and the Giants managed a 20-12 road win at the Washington Commanders. The Giants improved to 8-5-1. McCloud had two tackles and two passes defended on defense, and one tackle on special teams. McCloud played 46 snaps on defense and 14 on special teams. He has 30 tackles, four passes broken up and one tackle for loss on defense, and four special teams tackles and a blocked kick this season.

DT T.Y. McGill Jr. (2011-14), San Francisco 49ers: McGill and the 49ers improved to 10-4 with a 21-13 road win over the Seattle Seahawks. McGill played 16 snaps on defense and three plays on special teams. McGill was injured during training camp and placed on injured reserve with the Minnesota Vikings. The 49ers signed McGill to the practice squad in mid-October. He five tackles and one tackle fro loss in five games this season.

DT Alim McNeill (2018-20), Detroit Lions: McNeill had five tackles in the Lions 20-17 road win over the New York Jets. The Lions improved to 7-7 overall and he played 31 snaps on defense. McNeill has 31 tackles (12 solo), one sack, five tackles for loss and five quarterback hurries on the season.

WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), New England Patriots: Meyers returned from a concussion and had two catches for 47 yards. His backward pass on the last play of the game was taken 48 yards for a touchdown by Chandler Jones to win the game for the Las Vegas Raiders 30-24. New England fell to 7-7 and Meyers played 40 offensive snaps. Meyers has caught 52 passes for 640 yards and three touchdowns, and has two carries for nine yards this season.

DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Los Angeles Rams: Murchison was waived by the Tennessee Titans a second time this season Dec. 10, and picked up by the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 12. Murchison was cut by the Titans before the start of the season, and then resigned to their practice squad. He was elevated to the main roster Nov. 5. Murchison has one tackle in one game this season, while with the Titans.

TE Dylan Parham (2016-21), Denver Broncos: Parham was cut by the Broncos before the start of the season, and signed to their practice squad. The Broncos improved to 4-10 with a 24-15 win over Arizona Carolinals.

LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Pratt had nine tackles, one interception and two passes defended in a 34-23 road win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bengals improved to 10-4 and Pratt played 56 snaps on defense and five on special teams. Pratt has 84 tackles, one sack for minus-four yards, four tackles for loss, two interceptions, one quarterback hurry, one forced fumble, one recovered fumble and five passes defended in 12 games this season.

DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Washington Commanders: Smith-Williams had two quarterback hurries, but the Commanders fell 20-12 to the New York Giants. Smith-Williams had 39 snaps on defense and the Commanders fell to 7-6-1. Smith-Williams has 22 tackles, two sacks for minus-19 yards, four tackles for loss, 15 quarterback pressures and one pass defended.

DE Kentavius Street (2014-17), New Orleans Saints: Street had three tackles, 1.5 sacks for minus-three yards, two tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries in a 21-18 home win over the Atlanta Falcons. The Saints improved to 5-9 and Street played 38 snaps on defense. Street has 22 tackles (12 solo), three sacks for minus-10.5 yards, five tackles for loss, one pass defended and five quarterback hurries on the season.

OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), Kansas City Chiefs: The veteran left guard helped lead the Kansas City Chiefs to a 30-24 win at the Houston Texans. The Chiefs improved to 11-3 and Thuney played 77 snaps. The Chiefs ran for 189 yards and two touchdowns, passed for 336 yards and two scores and allowed two sacks.

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF), Kansas City Chiefs: Valdes-Scantling caught three passes for 26 yards and a four-yard touchdown. He played 41 snaps on offense. Valdes-Scantling has 37 catches for 632 yards and two touchdowns, and he has rushed once for minus-three yards this season.

QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin), Denver Broncos: Wilson missed the game with an injury, but the Broncos won 24-15 over the visiting Arizona Cardinals to improve to 4-10. Wilson has gone 238-of-394 passing (60.4 percent) for 2,805 yards with 11 touchdowns and six interceptions. He has rushed 41 times for 215 yards and a score. His 85.0 quarterback rating is 26th in the NFL.