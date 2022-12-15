Here is a summary of how former NC State football players did in the NFL in week 14 of the season.

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings: Bradbury missed the 34-23 loss at the Detroit Lions due to a back injury.

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Cleveland Browns: The Browns fell to 5-8 after losing 23-10 at the Cincinnati Bengals. He came in for one play, an incomplete pass. Brissett has gone 236-of-369 passing for 2,608 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions, plus 47 carries for 238 yards and two scores. His 89.1 quarterback rating is tied for 19th in the NFL.

DB Juston Burris (2012-15), Carolina Panthers: Burris came off the bench and had two tackles in 25 defensive snaps in a 30-24 win at the Seattle Seahawks. The Panthers improved to 5-8 on the season. Burris was cut by the Panthers before the start of the season, and then resigned to the practice squad. He was then activated to the main roster in early October. Burris has 20 tackles and a pass defended this season.

OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Miami Dolphins: Chubb and the Dolphins fell 23-17 at the Los Angeles Chargers. Chubb had one tackle and three quarterback hurries for the 8-5 Dolphins. He had 50 defensive snaps and eight special teams plays. Chubb has 36 tackles (19 solo), eight sacks for minus-64.5 yards, five tackles for loss, 17 quarterback pressures, one pass defended and two forced fumbles.

P A.J. Cole III (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders: Cole and the Raiders fell 17-16 at the Los Angeles Rams to fall to 5-8. Cole punted three times for an average of 49.3 yards, with a long of 64 and two inside the 20-yard line. Cole has punted 43 times for an average of 50.0 yards and net of 44.0. He ranks fourth in average and he is fifth in net. Cole has landed 21 inside the 20-yard line and 12 have been fair caught, with a long of 67.

OT Ikem Ekwonu (2019-21), Carolina Panthers: The former No. 6 overall NFL Draft pick helped the Panthers top the Seattle Seahawks 30-24 on the road to improve to 5-8. Carolina allowed two sacks, passed for 120 yards and a touchdown and rushed 46 times for 223 yards and two scores.

WR Emeka Emezie (2017-21), Carolina Panthers: The Panthers signed Emezie to the practice squad Nov. 7. The Panthers improved to 5-8 with a 30-24 win at the Seattle Seahawks.

P Trenton Gill (2019-21), Chicago Bears: The 3-10 Bears had a bye week. Gill is 20th in the NFL with a 46.9 average on 46 punts, and he is 28th with a 39.7 net average. He’s landed 11 inside the 20-yard line and has a long of 62 yards.

DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), Cincinnati Bengals: Hill had three tackles, one tackle for loss, one quarterback hurry and one pass defended in a 23-10 home win over the Cleveland Browns. The Bengals improved to 9-4 on the season. Hill had 54 defensive snaps and two special teams snaps. Hill has 54 tackles (24 solo), 2.0 sacks for minus-11 yards, 3.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, eight quarterback hurries, one block and four passes defended this season.

RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Buffalo Bills: Hines and the Bills improved to 10-3 with a 20-12 home win against the New York Jets. Hines rushed one time for three yards, and he caught a pass for four. He returned three punts for an average of 14.0 yards and a long of 23, and returned two kickoffs for an average of 20.0 yards. He played 10 snaps on offense and 10 plays on special teams. Hines has rushed 23 times for 31 yards and a touchdown, caught 28 passes for 222 yards and has two tackles. He has 22 punt returns for 237 yards and eight kickoffs for 168 yards.

DB Dontae Johnson (2010-13), San Francisco 49ers: Johnson suffered a season-ending ACL knee injury after playing nine snaps on special teams. The 49ers topped the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers 35-7 to improve to 9-4. Johnson was cut by the 49ers before the start of the season, and then resigned to their practice squad. After some injuries, he made his debut this season in late October.

DB Josh Jones (2014-16), Seattle Seahawks: Jones was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. The Carolina Panthers topped Seattle 30-24, with the Seahawks falling to 7-6. Jones has 26 tackles (22 solo), one quarterback hurry, one fumble recovery and one pass defended this season, plus one special teams tackle.

DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Chicago Bears: Jones and the 3-10 Bears had a bye week. Jones has 38 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks for minus-15 yards, five quarterback hurries, one fumble recovery and five passes defended this season.

OLB Vi Jones (2019-21), Seattle Seahawks: Jones wasn’t active, and the Seahawks fell 30-24 to the visiting Carolina Panthers. Seattle fell to 7-6 on the season. Jones was cut by the Seahawks before the start of the season, and then resigned to their practice squad. He was activated from the practice squad Nov. 12.

RB Zonovan Knight (2019-21), New York Jets: Knight rushed 17 times for 71 yards and his first career touchdown, which was a 13-yard run during the third quarter. He also had two catches for six yards, and he had 35 plays on offense. Knight was waived by the Jets before the start of the season, and was signed to their practice squad, before getting activated to the main roster. Knight has 46 carries for 230 yards and a touchdown, plus 10 receptions for 68 yards. He also has one kick return for 18 yards.

CB Nick McCloud (2016-19/finished at Notre Dame), New York Giants: McCloud got the start and the Giants were crushed 48-22 by the visiting Philadelphia Eagle. The Giants fell to 7-5-1, and McCloud had four tackles and played 62 snaps on offense and nine on special teams. He has 28 tackles, two passes broken up and one tackle for loss on defense, and three special teams tackles and a blocked kick this season.

DT T.Y. McGill Jr. (2011-14), San Francisco 49ers: McGill and the 49ers improved to 9-4 with a 35-7 victory over the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers. McGill had two tackles and played 34 defensive snaps and two special team snaps. McGill was injured during training camp and placed on injured reserve with the Minnesota Vikings. The 49ers signed McGill to the practice squad in mid-October. He five tackles and one tackle fro loss in five games this season.

DT Alim McNeill (2018-20), Detroit Lions: McNeill had two tackles in the Lions big 34-23 home win against the Minnesota Vikings. The Lions improved to 6-7 overall and he played 40 snaps on defense and one on special teams. McNeill has 26 tackles (11 solo), one sack, five tackles for loss and five quarterback hurries on the season.

WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), New England Patriots: Meyers was out with a concussion, but the Patriots won 27-13 at the Arizona Cardinals. New England improved to 7-6. Meyers has caught 50 passes for 593 yards and three touchdowns, and has two carries for nine yards this season.

DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Los Angeles Rams: Murchison was waived by the Tennessee Titans a second time this season Dec. 10, and picked up by the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 12. Murchison was cut by the Titans before the start of the season, and then resigned to their practice squad. He was elevated to the main roster Nov. 5. Murchison has one tackle in one game this season, while with the Titans.

TE Dylan Parham (2016-21), Denver Broncos: Parham was cut by the Broncos before the start of the season, and signed to their practice squad. The Broncos fell to 3-10 with a 34-28 loss to the visiting Kansas City Chiefs.

LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Pratt had five tackles and two tackles for loss in a 23-10 home win over the Cleveland Browns. The Bengals improved to 9-4 and Pratt played 58 snaps on offense and one on special teams. Pratt has 75 tackles, one sack for minus-four yards, four tackles for loss, one interception, one quarterback hurry, one forced fumble, one recovered fumble and three passes defended in 11 games this season.

DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Washington Commanders: The 7-5-1 Commanders had a bye week. Smith-Williams has 22 tackles, two sacks for minus-19 yards, four tackles for loss, 13 quarterback pressures and one pass defended.

DE Kentavius Street (2014-17), New Orleans Saints: Street and the 4-9 Saints had a bye week. Street has 19 tackles (10 solo), 1.5 sack for minus-7.5 yards, three tackles for loss, one pass defended and three quarterback hurries on the season.

OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), Kansas City Chiefs: The veteran left guard returned to the starting lineup after a two-game absence, and the 10-3 Chiefs won 34-28 at the Denver Broncos. Thuney played 68 snaps at left guard. Kansas City gave up two sacks, rushed for 89 yards and passed for 352 yards and three touchdowns, but also three interceptions.

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF), Kansas City Chiefs: Valdes-Scantling caught one pass for 20 yards and the Chiefs won at the Denver Broncos 34-28 to improve to 10-3. Valdes-Scantling played 35 snaps in the win. Valdes-Scantling has 34 catches for 606 yards and a touchdown, and he has rushed once for minus-three yards this season.

QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin), Denver Broncos: Wilson came alive but the Broncos lost 34-28 at home to the Kansas City Chiefs, falling to 3-10. Wilson went 23-of-36 passing for 247 yards and three touchdowns, but he also threw one interception and was sacked six times. Wilson rushed four times for 57 yards. Wilson has gone 238-of-394 passing (60.4 percent) for 2,805 yards with 11 touchdowns and six interceptions. He has rushed 41 times for 215 yards and a score. His 85.0 quarterback rating is 27th in the NFL.