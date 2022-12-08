Here is a summary of how former NC State football players did in the NFL in week 13 of the season.

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings: Bradbury and the Vikings pulled out a 27-22 home win over the New York Jets to improve to 10-2. Bradbury played all 68 offensive snaps, and the Vikings rushed for 128 yards and two scores, and passes for 173 yards and a score. Minnesota gave up two sacks.

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Cleveland Browns: The Browns improved to 5-7 with a 27-14 win at the Houston Texans. Brissett played one snap with the return of quarterback Deshaun Watson from suspension. Watson struggled in the win. Brissett has gone 236-of-368 passing for 2,608 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions, plus 47 carries for 238 yards and two scores. His 89.1 quarterback rating is 19th in the NFL.

DB Juston Burris (2012-15), Carolina Panthers: Burris has a bye week for the 4-8 Panthers. Burris was cut by the Panthers before the start of the season, and then resigned to the practice squad. He was then activated to the main roster in early October. Burris has 18 tackles and a pass defended this season.

OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Miami Dolphins: Chubb and the Dolphins lost 33-17 to fall to 8-4 at the San Francisco 49ers. Chubb had three tackles, one sack for minus-eight yards, one tackle for loss and two quarterback hurries. He played 48 defensive snaps and eight on special teams. Chubb has 35 tackles (18 solo), eight sacks for minus-64.5 yards, five tackles for loss, 14 quarterback pressures, one pass defended and two forced fumbles.

P A.J. Cole III (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders: Cole and the Raiders topped the Los Angeles Chargers 27-20 to improved to 5-7. Cole punted four times for an average of 45.3 yards, with a long of 60 and two inside the 20-yard line. Cole has punted 40 times for an average of 50.0 yards and net of 43.7. He ranks fourth in average and is tied for sixth in net. Cole has landed 19 inside the 20-yard line and 11 have been fair caught, with a long of 67.

OT Ikem Ekwonu (2019-21), Carolina Panthers: The former No. 6 overall NFL Draft pick has a bye week for the 4-8 Panthers.

WR Emeka Emezie (2017-21), Carolina Panthers: The Panthers signed Emezie to the practice squad Nov. 7. The 4-8 Panthers have a bye week.

P Trenton Gill (2019-21), Chicago Bears: Gill only punted one time for 39 yards in the Bears’ 28-19 home loss against the Green Bay Packers. The Bears fell to 3-10 on the season. Gill is tied for tied for 19th in the NFL with a 46.9 average on 46 punts, and he is tied for tied for 26th with a 39.7 net average. He’s landed 11 inside the 20-yard line and has a long of 62 yards.

DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), Cincinnati Bengals: Hill had four tackles and a quarterback hurry in a big 27-24 win vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. Hill had 39 defensive snaps and five special teams snaps for the 8-4 Bengals. Hill has 51 tackles (21 solo), 2.0 sacks for minus-11 yards, 2.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, seven quarterback hurries, one block and three passes defended this season.

RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Buffalo Bills: Hines and the Bills improved to 9-3 with an impressive 24-10 win at the New England Patriots a week ago. Hines was in a reserve role, but had two carries for minus-three yards, one catch for 21 yards, two punt returns for four yards and two kickoff returns for 26 yards. He played 23 snaps on offense and 10 plays on special teams. Hines has rushed 22 times for 28 yards and a touchdown, caught 27 passes for 208 yards and has two tackles. He has 19 punt returns for 195 yards and six kickoffs for 128 yards.

DB Dontae Johnson (2010-13), San Francisco 49ers: Johnson was cut by the 49ers before the start of the season, and then resigned to their practice squad. After some injuries, he made his debut this season in late October, but is back on the practice squad. The 49ers improved to 8-4 with 33-17 home win over the Miami Dolphins.

DB Josh Jones (2014-16), Seattle Seahawks: Jones came off the bench and had a one special teams tackle in a 27-23 win at the Los Angeles Rams. Seattle improved to 7-5 and Jones played five snaps on special teams. Jones has 26 tackles (22 solo), one quarterback hurry, one fumble recovery and one pass defended this season, plus one special teams tackle.

DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Chicago Bears: Jones had two tackles during the Bears 28-19 home loss against hated rival Green Bay Packers. He played 49 snaps on defense and five on special teams of the 3-10 Bears. Jones has 38 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks for minus-15 yards, five quarterback hurries, one fumble recovery and five passes defended this season.

OLB Vi Jones (2019-21), Seattle Seahawks: Jones came off the bench and had 16 special teams snaps. The Seahawks improved to 7-5 with a 27-23 win at the Los Angeles Rams. Jones was cut by the Seahawks before the start of the season, and then resigned to their practice squad. He was activated from the practice squad Nov. 12.

RB Zonovan Knight (2019-21), New York Jets: Knight continued to impress, getting the start and finishing with 15 carries for 90 yards, and he caught five passes for 28 yards. He played 47 snaps on offense and the Jets fell to 7-5. Knight was waived by the Jets before the start of the season, and was signed to their practice squad, before getting activated to the main roster. Knight has 29 carries for 159 yards, and eight receptions for 62 yards. He also has one kick return for 18 yards.

CB Nick McCloud (2016-19/finished at Notre Dame), New York Giants: McCloud got the start and he had eight tackles and two passes broken up in a rare 20-20 tie against the Washington Commanders at home. The Giants are now 7-4-1 and McCloud played 85 snaps on defense and 12 on special teams. He has 24 tackles, two passes broken up and one tackle for loss on defense, and three special teams tackles and a blocked kick this season.

DT T.Y. McGill Jr. (2011-14), San Francisco 49ers: McGill was not active in the 49ers’ 33-17 home win over the Miami Dolphins. The 49ers improved to 8-4 on the season. McGill was injured during training camp and placed on injured reserve with the Minnesota Vikings. The 49ers signed McGill to the practice squad in mid-October.

DT Alim McNeill (2018-20), Detroit Lions: McNeill and the Lions crushed the Jacksonville Jaguars 40-10 to improve to 5-7. McNeill had three tackles and he played 40 snaps on defense. McNeill has 24 tackles (11 solo), one sack, five tackles for loss and five quarterback hurries on the season.

WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), New England Patriots: Meyers played 31 snaps and had three receptions for 22 yards in a 24-10 home loss against the Buffalo Bills. The Patriots fell to 6-6 on the season. Meyers has caught 50 passes for 593 yards and three touchdowns, and has two carries for nine yards this season.

DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Tennessee Titans: Murchison was active and had his first tackle of the season off the bench in 16 defensive snaps. The Titans fell 35-10 at the Philadelphia Eagles. Murchison was cut by the Titans before the start of the season, and then resigned to their practice squad. He was elevated to the main roster Nov. 5.

TE Dylan Parham (2016-21), Denver Broncos: Parham was cut by the Broncos before the start of the season, and signed to their practice squad. The Broncos fell to 3-9 with a 10-9 loss at the Baltimore Ravens.

LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Pratt had four tackles, and recovered a fumble he forced against Kansas City tight end Travis Kielce in the Bengals big 27-24 win over the Chiefs. The Bengals improved to 8-4 and Pratt played 43 snaps on offense and four on special teams. Pratt has 70 tackles, one sack for minus-four yards, two tackles for loss, one interception, one quarterback hurry, one forced fumble, one recovered fumble and three passes defended in 10 games this season.

DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Washington Commanders: Smith-Williams didn’t record any statistics in a 20-20 tie at the New York Giants. Smith-Williams played 35 defensive snaps and the Commanders are now 7-5-1. Smith-Williams has 22 tackles, two sacks for minus-19 yards, four tackles for loss, 13 quarterback pressures and one pass defended.

DE Kentavius Street (2014-17), New Orleans Saints: Street came off the bench and played 33 snaps on defense during the Saints 17-16 loss at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Saints fell to 4-9 on the season. Street has 19 tackles (10 solo), 1.5 sack for minus-7.5 yards, three tackles for loss, one pass defended and three quarterback hurries on the season.

OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), Kansas City Chiefs: The veteran left guard has been an iron man, but missed his second-straight game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Chiefs fell to 9-3 with a 27-24 loss at the Bengals.

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF), Kansas City Chiefs: Valdes-Scantling caught two passes for 71 yards, including a 42-yarder, in 31 offensive snaps. The Chiefs fell to 9-3 with a 27-24 loss at the Cincinnati Bengals. Valdes-Scantling has 33 catches for 586 yards and a touchdown, and he has rushed once for minus-three yards this season.

QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin), Denver Broncos: Wilson and the Broncos continued to struggle on offense in losing 10-9 at the Baltimore Ravens. Wilson went 17-of-22 passing for 189 yards, and rushed twice for 21 yards, with the Broncos falling to 3-9. He got sacked twice. Wilson has gone 215-of-358 passing (60.1 percent) for 2,558 yards with eight touchdowns and five interceptions. He has rushed 37 times for 158 yards and a score. His 83.5 quarterback rating is 29th in the NFL.