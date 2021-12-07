Pack Pros: Week 13 in the NFL

Here is a summary of how former NC State football players did in the NFL in week 13 of the season.

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings: The Vikings fell to 5-7 with a shocking 29-27 road loss to the winless Detroit Lions. Bradbury returned to the starting lineup at center, with Mason Cole moved to right guard. He played all 76 snaps on offense and three on special teams, recording one tackle. The Vikings allowed three sacks and rushed 27 times for 100 yards and a score in the loss. He has started in eight games that he played in this season.

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Miami Dolphins: Brissett was active but did not play in the Dolphins 20-9 home win over the New York Giants. Miami improved to 6-7. Brissett has gone 141-of-225 passing (62.7 percent) for 1,283 yards and five touchdowns, with four interceptions. He has run 18 times for 68 yards a score, and has a passer rating of 78.1.

DB Juston Burris (2012-15), Carolina Panthers: The 5-7 Panthers had a bye week. He has 17 tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception and one pass breakup in six games (five starts).

OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Denver Broncos: Chubb started at strongside linebacker, but the Broncos fell to 6-6 with a 22-9 road loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He had three tackles (two solo) and one tackle for loss in 38 defensive snaps. He has four tackles in three games this season.

P A.J. Cole III (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders: The Raiders (6-6) fell 17-15 to the Washington Football Team, with Cole booming four punts for an 50.5 average, two inside the 20-yard line and a long of 67. Cole has punted 49 times for an average of 51.1 yards, highest in the NFL among punters with multiple games, with a net of 42.8 yards in 12 games, which is tied for seventh in the league. He has landed 22 inside the 20-yard line, with 13 fair caught and five touchbacks.

QB Mike Glennon (2009-12), New York Giants: Glennon got the start, but the Giants fell 20-9 at the Miami Dolphins. Glennon was diagnosed with a concussion following the game. He went 23-of-44 passing for 187 yards and one interception, and was sacked three times. Glennon has gone 39 of 69 passes for 383 yards and a touchdown with three interceptions, while rushing twice for two yards in two appearances of the season.

WR Kelvin Harmon (2016-18), Washington: Harmon was released by Washington on Aug. 15, but eventually re-signed to the practice squad Sept. 29. Washington won 17-15 on the road at the Las Vegas Raiders to improve to 6-6.

DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), Cincinnati Bengals: Hill came off the bench, but the Bengals fell 41-22 at home to the Los Angeles Chargers to fall to 7-5 on the season. Hill had five tackles (one solo), half a sack for minus-three yards and one quarterback hurry. He played 21 snaps on defense and six on special teams. He has 33 tackles, 4.5 sacks, six tackles for loss and has 10 quarterback hurries in 12 games.

RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Indianapolis Colts: Hines and the Colts crushed the Houston Texans 31-0 on the road to improve to 7-6. Hines came off the bench for three carries for 24 yards and grabbed three catches for 32 yards. He also returned five punts for 37 yards, and played 14 offensive snaps and six special teams plays. Hines has 51 carries for 261 yards and two touchdowns, plus 32 catches for 262 yards. Hines has returned 22 punts for 163 yards (7.4 average), plus two kick returns for 34 yards.

DB Dontae Johnson (2010-13), San Francisco 49ers: Played as a reserve, but the 49ers lost 30-23 at the Seattle Seahawks. He had two tackles (two solo), one forced fumble and one special teams tackle, plus a 15-yard penalty. He played 40 snaps on defense and 21 on special teams. He has 16 tackles (10 solo), two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one pass broken up in 10 games (two starts).

DB Josh Jones (2014-16), Jacksonville Jaguars: Was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list in the preseason and is done for the season. The Jaguars fell to 2-10 with a 37-7 road loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Los Angeles Chargers: Jones got the start and had three tackles (two solo), one sack for minus-seven years, one tackle for loss and one quarterback hurry in 24 defensive snaps, plus two special teams plays. The Chargers improved to 7-5 with a 41-22 road win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Jones has 22 tackles, one sack, three tackles for loss, one fumble recovery, one pass defended and three quarterback hurries in seven games (all starts).

OL Ted Larsen (2006-09), Free agent: Hurt his knee in the preseason finale and was placed on injured reserve by the Giants. He was eventually released Sept. 9.

CB Nick McCloud (2016-19/finished at Notre Dame), Cincinnati Bengals: The Bengals lost 41-22 at home to the visiting Los Angeles Chargers to fall to 7-5. McCloud has appeared in two games this season.

DT T.Y. McGill Jr. (2011-14), Washington: McGill was signed to Washington's practice squad Sept. 28, but was then released Nov. 1. He was also with the Eagles before getting released Sept. 13.

DT Alim McNeill (2018-20), Detroit Lions: The Lions finally won a game, topping the Minnesota Vikings 29-27 at home to improve to 1-10-1. McNeill came off the bench and had two tackles in 43 defensive snaps. McNeill has 25 tackles (10 solo), one tackle for loss, one pass defended and one quarterback hurry.

WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), New England Patriots: Meyers started, but the Patriots only attempted three passes (completing two) during a 14-10 road win over the Buffalo Bills. New England improved to 9-4, with Meyers getting 27 offensive plays. Meyers has 59 receptions for 620 yards (10.5 average) and a touchdown.

TE Thaddeus Moss (2016/finished at LSU), Cincinnati Bengals: Moss was activated for the first time last week, but injured his hamstring in warm-ups. He did not play in this week’s 41-22 home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, with the Bengals falling to 7-5.

DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Tennessee Titans: The 8-4 Titans had a bye week. He has seven tackles and one tackle for loss in nine games (three starts).

LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Pratt was tied for the team-lead with nine tackle (three solo), and had one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. The Bengals fell to 7-5 after a 41-22 home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Pratt played 62 defensive snaps and 16 special teams plays. The full-time starter has 61 tackles (39 solo), five tackles for loss, one interception, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one quarterback hurry in 12 games.

OT Will Richardson Jr. (2015-17), Jacksonville Jaguars: The Jaguars fell to 2-10 with a 37-7 road loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Richardson got the start and had one holding penalty in 17 offensive snaps, plus he played one special teams play, in his 12th appearance of the season.

RB Jaylen Samuels (2014-17), Houston Texans: Samuels signed with the Houston Texans’ practice squad Oct. 29, and saw action in their 31-0 home loss to the Indianapolis Colts. The Texans fell to 2-10 and he rushed twice for two yards in eight snaps. He had been on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ practice squad before being released Oct. 27.

DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Washington: Washington improved to 6-6 overall with a 17-15 victory at the Las Vegas Raiders. Smith-Williams got the start and had four tackles (one solo), half a sack for minus-four yards and a quarterback hurry. He played 44 defensive snaps, plus five special teams plays. Smith-Williams has 24 tackles (seven solo), two sacks, four tackles for loss and four quarterback hurries in 11 games this season.

DL Kentavius Street (2014-17), San Francisco 49ers: The 49ers fell 30-23 at the Seattle Seahawk to fall to 6-6. Street came off the bench for one tackle in 10 defensive snaps and one special teams play. He has 22 tackles (10 solo), four tackles for loss, two sacks, two quarterback hurries and one forced fumble in 12 games.

OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), Kansas City Chiefs: Thuney and the Chiefs improved to 8-4 with a 22-9 home win over the Denver Broncos. Kansas City ran 24 times for 89 yards and a touchdown and allowed one sack. Thuney played 57 offensive snaps and five on special teams. He has started all 12 games at left guard.

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF), Green Bay Packers: The 9-3 Packers had a bye week. Valdes-Scantling has 17 receptions for 309 yards and two touchdowns in seven games.

QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin), Seattle Seahawks: The Seahawks improved to 4-8 with a 30-23 home win over the San Francisco 49ers. Wilson threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Lockett with 2:28 left in the game. He went 30-of-37 for 231 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He rushed three times for 15 yards and was sacked four times. Wilson has gone 174-of-259 passing for 2,042 yards with 14 touchdowns and four interceptions, and has rushed 29 times for 132 yards and a score. Wilson is seventh in passer rating (102.5) and 12th in completion percentage (67.2).