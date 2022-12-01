Here is a summary of how former NC State football players did in the NFL in week 12 of the season.

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings: Bradbury and the Vikings improved to 9-2 with a 33-26 home win over the New England Patriots on Thanksgiving Day. Bradbury played all 69 offensive snaps. The Vikings allowed one sack, rushed for 57 yards and threw for 310 yards and three touchdowns.

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Cleveland Browns: The Browns improved to 4-7 with a 23-17 home win over the New England Patriots. Brissett went 23-of-37 passing for 210 yards and one touchdown and one interception. He was sacked four times and rushed twice for 27 yards. Brissett has gone 236-of-368 passing for 2,608 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions, plus 47 carries for 238 yards and two scores. His 89.1 quarterback rating is 20th in the NFL.

DB Juston Burris (2012-15), Carolina Panthers: Burris was inactive during the Panthers’ 23-10 home win over the Denver Broncos. Burris was cut by the Panthers before the start of the season, and then resigned to the practice squad. He was then activated to the main roster in early October. Burris has 18 tackles and a pass defended this season for the 4-8 Panthers.

OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Miami Dolphins: Chubb and the Dolphins topped the Houston Texans 30-15 to improve to 8-3. He had two tackles, one sack for minus-nine yards and one quarterback hurry. He played 38 defensive snaps and three on special teams. Chubb has 32 tackles (16 solo), seven sacks for minus-56.5 yards, four tackles for loss, 12 quarterback pressures, one pass defended and two forced fumbles.

P A.J. Cole III (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders: Cole and the Raiders upset the Seattle Seahawks 40-34 on the road to improve to 4-7. Cole was needed to punt just twice for 45.5 yards and a net of 40.0, with one inside the 20-yard line and a long of 50. Cole has punted 36 times for an average of 50.6 yards and net of 44.7. He ranks fourth in average and is tied for third in net. Cole has landed 17 inside the 20-yard line and 10 have been fair caught.

OT Ikem Ekwonu (2019-21), Carolina Panthers: The former No. 6 overall NFL Draft pick started at left tackle in the Panthers’ 23-10 win over the visiting Denver Broncos. Ekwonu played 66 snaps on offense, and five on special teams for the 4-8 Panthers. Carolina allowed zero sacks, passed for 164 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 185 yards and one score.

WR Emeka Emezie (2017-21), Carolina Panthers: The Panthers signed Emezie to the practice squad Nov. 7. The Panthers improved to 4-8 with a 23-10 home win over the Denver Broncos.

P Trenton Gill (2019-21), Chicago Bears: Gill punted five times for an average of 48.8 yards, and net of 41.2 in a 31-10 road loss to the New York Jets. He had a long of 61, and the Bears fell to 3-9. Gill is tied for 17th in the NFL with a 47.1 average on 45 punts, and he is tied for tied for 23rd with a 40.0 net average. He’s landed 11 inside the 20-yard line and has a long of 62 yards.

DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), Cincinnati Bengals: Hill had seven tackles in a 20-16 road win over the Tennessee Titans to improve to 7-4. Hill played 45 snaps on defense and five on special teams. Hill has 47 tackles (18 solo), 2.0 sacks for minus-11 yards, 2.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, six quarterback hurries, one block and three passes defended this season.

RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Buffalo Bills: Hines and the Bills improved to 8-3 with a 28-25 win at the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day. Hines came off the bench and had one carry for three yards, one kick return for 26 yards and fair caught a punt. Hines played four snaps on offense and eight on special teams. Hines has rushed 20 times for 31 yards and a touchdown, caught 26 passes for 197 yards and has two tackles. He has 17 punt returns for 191 yards and four kickoffs for 102 yards.

DB Dontae Johnson (2010-13), San Francisco 49ers: Johnson was cut by the 49ers before the start of the season, and then resigned to their practice squad. After some injuries, he made his debut this season in late October, but is back on the practice squad. The 49ers improved to 7-4 with a 13-0 home win over the New Orleans Saints.

DB Josh Jones (2014-16), Seattle Seahawks: Jones and the Seahawks fell at home 40-34 to the Las Vegas Raiders to fall to 6-5. Jones came off the bench for a tackle, plus a special teams stop. He played 10 snaps on defense and 25 on special teams. Jones has 26 tackles (22 solo), one quarterback hurry, one fumble recovery and one pass defended this season.

DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Chicago Bears: Jones had five tackles and one quarterback hurry during the Bears 31-10 road loss to the New York Jets. He played 48 snaps on defense and six on special teams for the 3-9 Bears. Jones has 36 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks for minus-15 yards, five quarterback hurries, one fumble recovery and five passes defended this season.

OLB Vi Jones (2019-21), Seattle Seahawks: Jones came off the bench and had 17 special teams snaps. The Seahawks lost 40-34 at home against the Las Vegas Raiders to fall to 6-5. Jones was cut by the Seahawks before the start of the season, and then resigned to their practice squad. He was activated from the practice squad Nov. 12.

RB Zonovan Knight (2019-21), New York Jets: Knight was turned loose in helping the Jets defeat the Chicago Bears at home, and improve to 7-4. He came off the bench for 14 carries for 69 yards, caught three passes for 34 yards and returned a kickoff for 18 yards in his first action of the season. Knight was waived by the Jets before the start of the season, and was signed to their practice squad, before getting activated to the main roster.

CB Nick McCloud (2016-19/finished at Notre Dame), New York Giants: McCloud got the start and came through with eight tackles (seven solo) during the Giants 28-20 loss at the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day. He played 75 snaps on defense and eight on special teams for the 7-4 Giants. He has 16 tackles and one tackle for loss on defense and three special teams tackles and a blocked kick this season.

DT T.Y. McGill Jr. (2011-14), San Francisco 49ers: McGill had a tackle and a tackle for loss in the 49ers 13-0 home win over the New Orleans Saints. The 49ers improved to 7-4. McGill played 19 defensive snaps and one play on special teams, and was called for a five-yard penalty. McGill was injured during training camp and placed on injured reserve with the Minnesota Vikings. The 49ers signed McGill to the practice squad in mid-October.

DT Alim McNeill (2018-20), Detroit Lions: McNeill and the Lions fell 28-25 at home against the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving Day. The Lions fell to 4-7 and McNeill had four tackles in 46 defensive snaps. McNeill has 21 tackles (10 solo), one sack, five tackles for loss and five quarterback hurries on the season.

WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), New England Patriots: Meyers caught three passes for 62 yards, but the Patriots fell 33-26 at the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving Day. Meyers got injured and played 16 offensive snaps, and he could miss this tonight’s game. Meyers has caught 47 passes for 571 yards and three touchdowns, and has two carries for nine yards this season.

DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Tennessee Titans: Murchison was not active and the Titans fell 20-16 against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Titans fell to 7-4. Murchison was cut by the Titans before the start of the season, and then resigned to their practice squad. He was elevated to the main roster Nov. 5.

TE Dylan Parham (2016-21), Denver Broncos: Parham was cut by the Broncos before the start of the season, and signed to their practice squad. The Broncos fell to 3-8 with a 23–10 loss at the Carolina Panthers.

LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Pratt had six tackles in the Bengals’ 20-16 win at the Tennessee Titans. Pratt played 41 snaps on defense and four on special teams for the 7-4 Bengals. Pratt has 66 tackles, one sack for minus-four yards, two tackles for loss, one interception, one quarterback hurry and three passes defended in nine games this season.

DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Washington Commanders: Smith-Williams started and had a tackle and one quarterback hurry in a 19-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons. The Commanders improved to 7-5 with the home win, and Smith-Williams had 36 snaps on defense. Smith-Williams has 22 tackles, two sacks for minus-19 yards, four tackles for loss, 13 quarterback pressures and one pass defended.

DE Kentavius Street (2014-17), New Orleans Saints: Street came off the bench and had two tackles and two quarterback hurries, but the Saints lost 13-0 at San Francisco 49ers. The Saints fell to 4-8 on the season and Street played 35 snaps on defense. Street has 19 tackles (10 solo), 1.5 sack for minus-7.5 yards, three tackles for loss, one pass defended and three quarterback hurries on the season.

OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), Kansas City Chiefs: The veteran left guard has been an iron man, but the missed Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Rams with an ankle injury. The Chiefs improved to 9-2 with a 26-10 win over the Rams.

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF), Kansas City Chiefs: Valdes-Scantling caught four passes for 56 yards in the Chiefs’ 26-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. He played 44 snaps for the 9-2 Chiefs. Valdes-Scantling has 31 catches for 515 yards and a touchdown, and he has rushed once for minus-three yards this season.

QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin), Denver Broncos: Wilson and the Broncos fell to 3-8 with a 23-10 loss at the Carolina Panthers. He went 19-of-35 passing for 142 yards, one touchdown and he was sacked three times. He also rushed twice for eight yards. Wilson has gone 198-of-336 passing (58.9 percent) for 2,369 yards with eight touchdowns and five interceptions. He has rushed 35 times for 137 yards and a score. His 82.3 quarterback rating is 29th in the NFL.