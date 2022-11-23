Here is a summary of how former NC State football players did in the NFL in week 11 of the season.

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings: Bradbury and the Vikings got crushed 40-3 at home to the Dallas Cowboys. Bradbury played all 57 offensive snaps for the 8-2 Vikings, who allowed an astonishing seven sacks. Minnesota rushed for 73 yards and passed for 159 yards.

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Cleveland Browns: Brissett went 28-of-41 passing for 324 yards and three touchdowns, and he rushed seven times for 29 yards in a 31–23 loss against the Buffalo Bills in Detroit, Mich. The Browns fell to 3-7. Brissett has gone 213-of-331 passing for 2,398 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions, plus 45 carries for 211 yards and two scores. His 90.7 quarterback rating is tied for 16th in the NFL.

DB Juston Burris (2012-15), Carolina Panthers: Burris was inactive during the Panthers’ 13-3 loss at the Baltimore Ravens. Burris was cut by the Panthers before the start of the season, and then resigned to the practice squad. He was then activated to the main roster in early October. Burris has 18 tackles and a pass defended this season for the 3-8 Panthers.

OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Miami Dolphins: Chubb and the Dolphins had a bye week. Chubb has 30 tackles (15 solo), six sacks for minus-47.5 yards, four tackles for loss, 11 quarterback pressures, one pass defended and two forced fumbles.

P A.J. Cole III (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders: Cole and the Raiders defeated the Denver Broncos 22-16 to improve to 3-7 overall. Cole punted four times for an average of 46.8 yards and a net of 40.0. He landed one punt inside the 20-yard line and had a long of 58 yards. Cole has punted 34 times for an average of 50.9 yards and net of 44.9. He ranks second in average and third in net. Cole has landed 16 inside the 20-yard line and nine have been fair caught.

OT Ikem Ekwonu (2019-21), Carolina Panthers: The former No. 6 overall NFL Draft pick started at left tackle in the Panthers’ 13-3 loss at the Baltimore Ravens. Ekwonu played 57 snaps on offense and one on special teams for the 3-8 squad. He was called for one penalty. Carolina allowed four sacks, passed for 196 yards and rushed for just 36 yards.

WR Emeka Emezie (2017-21), Carolina Panthers: The Panthers signed Emezie to the practice squad Nov. 7. The Panthers fell to 3-8 with a 13-3 road loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

P Trenton Gill (2019-21), Chicago Bears: Gill punted four times for an average of 40.0 yards, and net of 32.3 in a 27-23 loss at the Atlanta Falcons. He had one punt land inside the 20-yard line and had a long of 44. Gill is tied for 16th in the NFL with a 46.8 average on 40 punts, and he is tied for tied for 25th with a 39.9 net average. He’s landed 11 inside the 20-yard line and has a long of 62 yards.

DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), Cincinnati Bengals: Hill had two tackles and one quarterback hurry in a 37-30 win at the Pittsburgh Steelers to improve 6-4. Hill played 60 snaps on defense and six on special teams. Hill has 40 tackles (15 solo), 2.0 sacks for minus-11 yards, 2.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, six quarterback hurries, one block and three passes defended this season.

RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Buffalo Bills: Hines and the Bills improved to 7-3 with a 31-23 win over the Cleveland Browns in Detroit, Mich. Hines rushed once for minus-eight yards, returned two punts for 37 yards, with a long of 28, and he returned three kickoffs for 76 yards (a long of 32). He also added a special teams tackle. Hines played 10 snaps on offense and 17 on special teams. Hines has rushed 19 times for 28 yards and a touchdown, caught 26 passes for 197 yards and has two tackles. He has 17 punt returns for 191 yards and three kickoffs for 76 yards.

DB Dontae Johnson (2010-13), San Francisco 49ers: Johnson was cut by the 49ers before the start of the season, and then resigned to their practice squad. After some injuries, he made his debut this season in late October, but is back on the practice squad. The 49ers improved to 6-4 with a 38-10 road win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football in Mexico City, Mexico.

DB Josh Jones (2014-16), Seattle Seahawks: Jones and Seahawks had a bye week. Jones has 25 tackles (21 solo), one quarterback hurry, one fumble recovery and one pass defended this season.

DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Chicago Bears: Jones had three tackles during a 27-24 loss at the Atlanta Falcons. He played 46 snaps on defense, six on special teams and had one five-yard penalty for the 3-8 Bears. Jones has 31 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks for minus-15 yards, four quarterback hurries, one fumble recovery and five passes defended this season.

OLB Vi Jones (2019-21), Seattle Seahawks: Jones and Seahawks had a bye week. Jones was cut by the Seahawks before the start of the season, and then resigned to their practice squad. He was activated from the practice squad Nov. 12.

RB Zonovan Knight (2019-21), New York Jets: Knight was waived by the Jets before the start of the season, and was signed to their practice squad. He was activated to the roster, but was inactive in a 10-3 loss at the New England Patriots to fall to 6-4.

CB Nick McCloud (2016-19/finished at Notre Dame), New York Giants: McCloud came off the bench and had three tackles and tackle for loss in a 31-18 home loss against the Detroit Lions. He played 39 snaps on defense and 24 on special teams, and had one six-yard penalty for the 7-3 Giants. He has eight tackles and one tackle for loss on defense and three special teams tackles and a blocked kick this season.

DT T.Y. McGill Jr. (2011-14), San Francisco 49ers: McGill made his first two tackles of the season and had a quarterback hurry during the 49ers 38-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football in Mexico City, Mexico. McGill played 21 defensive snaps and one play on special teams for the 6-4 49ers. McGill was injured during training camp and placed on injured reserve. The 49ers signed McGill to the practice squad in mid-October.

DT Alim McNeill (2018-20), Detroit Lions: McNeill got the start and helped the Lions upset the New York Giants 31-18 on the road. The Lions improved to 4-6 and McNeill had four tackles, one sack for minus-eight yards, three tackles for loss and three quarterback hurries in 47 defensive snaps. McNeill has 17 tackles (nine solo), one sack, five tackles for loss and five quarterback hurries on the season.

WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), New England Patriots: Meyers caught four passes for 52 to help the Patriots improve to 6-4 with a 10-3 win vs. the New York Jets. Meyers played 60 snaps on offense. Meyers has caught 44 passes for 509 yards and three touchdowns, and has two carries for nine yards this season.

DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Tennessee Titans: Murchison played eight snaps on defense and two on special teams during the Titans 27-17 road win over the Green Bay Packers. The Titans improved to 7-3. Murchison was cut by the Titans before the start of the season, and then resigned to their practice squad. He was elevated to the main roster Nov. 5.

TE Dylan Parham (2016-21), Denver Broncos: Parham was cut by the Broncos before the start of the season, and signed to their practice squad. The Broncos fell to 3-7 with a 22-16 home loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Pratt had eight tackles and two tackles for loss in the Bengals’ 37-30 win at the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pratt played 47 snaps on defense and six on special teams for the 6-4 Bengals. Pratt has 60 tackles, one sack for minus-four yards, two tackles for loss, one interception, one quarterback hurry and three passes defended in eight games this season.

DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Washington Commanders: Smith-Williams started and he had two tackles and one tackle for loss in the Commanders 23-10 win at the Houston Texans. Smith-Williams played 31 defensive plays for the 6-5 Commanders. Smith-Williams has 21 tackles, two sacks for minus-19 yards, four tackles for loss, 12 quarterback pressures and one pass defended.

DE Kentavius Street (2014-17), New Orleans Saints: Street came off the bench and had two tackles to help the Saints top the Los Angeles Rams 27-20. The Saints improved to 4-7 on the season, and he played 30 snaps on defense and one on special teams. Street has 17 tackles (eight solo), 1.5 sack for minus-7.5 yards, three tackles for loss, one pass defended and three quarterback hurries on the season.

OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), Kansas City Chiefs: The veteran left guard played all 65 offensive snaps in a 30-27 win at the Los Angeles Chargers in Sunday Night Football. Kansas City allowed one sack, rushed for 163 yards and passed for 329 yards and three scores.

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF), Kansas City Chiefs: Valdes-Scantling caught one pass for 18 yards in 30-27 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. He played 46 snaps for the 8-2 Chiefs. Valdes-Scantling has 27 catches for 459 yards and a touchdown, and he has rushed once for minus-three yards this season.

QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin), Denver Broncos: Wilson and the Broncos fell to 3-7 with a 22-16 home loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. He went 24-of-31 passing for 247 yards and he rushed once for eight yards. He got sacked three times. Wilson has gone 179-of-301 passing (59.5 percent) for 2,227 yards with seven touchdowns and five interceptions. He has rushed 33 times for 129 yards and a score. His 83.3 quarterback rating is 27th in the NFL.