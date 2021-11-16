Pack Pros: Week 10 in the NFL

Here is a summary of how former NC State football players did in the NFL in week 10 of the season.

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings: The Vikings improved to 4-5 with a 27-20 win at the Los Angeles Chargers. Bradbury, who is vaccinated, tested positive for Covid and missed his second contest. He has started all seven games he has played in this season for Minnesota at center.

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Miami Dolphins: Brissett got the start and split time with Tua Tagovailoa in a 22-10 home win over the Baltimore Ravens. He went 11-of-23 passing for 156 yards, and he rushed one time for four yards to help the Dolphins improve to 3-7. He was also sacked. Brissett has gone 141-of-225 passing (62.7 percent) for 1,283 yards and five touchdowns, with four interceptions. He has run 18 times for 68 yards a score, and has a passer rating of 78.1.

DB Juston Burris (2012-15), Carolina Panthers: Burris had missed six straight games with a groin injury, but returned to have a tackle in a 34-10 win at the Arizona Cardinals. The Panthers improved to 5-5, and he played 36 snaps on defense and two snaps on special teams. He has 11 tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception and one pass breakup in four games (three starts).

OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Denver Broncos: The Broncos got blitzed 30-13 in a home game by Denver Broncos to fall to 5-5. Chubb was placed on injured reserve and underwent ankle surgery to repair a bone spur in late September. He has one tackle in his lone start of the season.

P A.J. Cole III (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders: The Raiders fell to 5-4 with a 41-14 home loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Cole punted five times for a 50.0 average, but his net average was 36.8. He landed one inside the 20-yard line and one punt was a touchback. Cole has punted 36 times for an average of 52.1 yards, highest in the NFL among punters with multiple games, with a net of 42.9 yards in nine games, which is tied for seventh.

QB Mike Glennon (2009-12), New York Giants: The 3-6 Giants had a bye week. Glennon has gone 16 of 25 passes for 196 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions while rushing twice for two yards in his lone appearance of the season.

WR Kelvin Harmon (2016-18), Washington: Harmon was released by Washington on Aug. 15, but eventually re-signed to the practice squad Sept. 29. Washington topped Tampa Bay Buccaneers 29-19 to improve to 3-6.

DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), Cincinnati Bengals: The 5-4 Bengals had a bye week. He has 23 tackles, three sacks, three tackles for loss and has seven quarterback hurries in nine games.

RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Indianapolis Colts: Hines rushed two times for 12 yards, and he caught two passes for 17 yards in a 23-17 home over the Jacksonville Jaguars to improve to 5-5. Hines also had a punt return for 11 yards. He played 18 snaps on offense and eight on special teams. Hines has 43 carries for 203 yards and two touchdowns, plus 26 catches for 204 yards. Hines has returned 13 punts for 97 yards (7.5 average), plus the 15-yard kick return.

DB Dontae Johnson (2010-13), San Francisco 49ers: Played as a reserve and had two special teams tackle in six defensive snaps and 23 special teams snaps. The 49ers fell at home to the Arizona Cardinals 31-17, dropping to 3-5 overall. He has 13 tackles (eight solo), one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one pass broken up in eight games (two starts).

DB Josh Jones (2014-16), Jacksonville Jaguars: Was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list in the preseason and is done for the season. The Jaguars fell to 2-7 with a 23-17 road loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Los Angeles Chargers: Jones got the start, but the Chargers lost a 27-20 home game against the Minnesota Vikings. Jones had six tackles (three solo), one quarterback hurry and a fumble recovery in 55 defensive snaps. Jones has 10 tackles, two tackles for loss, one fumble recovery and two quarterback hurries in four games (all starts).

OL Ted Larsen (2006-09), Free agent: Hurt his knee in the preseason finale and was placed on injured reserve by the Giants. He was eventually released Sept. 9.

CB Nick McCloud (2016-19/finished at Notre Dame), Cincinnati Bengals: The 5-4 Bengals had a bye week. McCloud has appeared in two games this season.

DT T.Y. McGill Jr. (2011-14), Washington: McGill was signed to Washington's practice squad Sept. 28, but was then released Nov. 1. He was also with the Eagles before getting released Sept. 13.

DT Alim McNeill (2018-20), Detroit Lions: The winless Lions remained winless, but ended up in a 16-16 tie at Pittsburgh Steelers, and are 0-8-1. McNeill had two tackles (one solo) and a pass defended in 15 defensive snaps. McNeill has 18 tackles (eight solo), one tackle for loss, one pass defended and one quarterback hurry.

WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), New England Patriots: Meyers started and got his first NFL touchdowns with a 11-yard touchdown pass to end the scoring in a 45-7 home win over the Cleveland Browns. The Patriots improved to 6-4 and he finished with four catches for 49 yards and the lone score, plus one fair catch on a punt return. He played 48 snaps on offense and four snaps on special teams. Meyers has 50 receptions for 483 yards (9.7 average) and a touchdown, and is tied for 18th in the league in receptions.

TE Thaddeus Moss (2016/finished at LSU), Cincinnati Bengals: Is on the Bengals’ practice squad.

DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Tennessee Titans: Murchison started and the Titans improved to 8-2 with a 23-21 win over the visiting New Orleans Saints. He played 21 snaps on defense and six snaps on special teams. He has five tackles and one tackle for loss in seven games (two starts).

LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals: The 5-4 Bengals had a bye week. The full-time starter has 45 tackles (32 solo), five tackles for loss, one interception, one forced fumble, one fumble recover and one quarterback hurry in nine games.

OT Will Richardson Jr. (2015-17), Jacksonville Jaguars: The Jaguars fell to 2-7 with a 23-17 road loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Richardson came off the bench for three snaps on special teams in his ninth appearance of the season.

RB Jaylen Samuels (2014-17), Houston Texans: Samuels signed with the Houston Texans’ practice squad Oct. 29. The 1-8 Texans had a bye week. He had been on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ practice squad before being released Oct. 27.

DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Washington: Washington improved to 3-6 overall with a 29-19 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Smith-Williams got the start and had a tackle in 38 snaps, plus six special teams snaps. Smith-Williams has 11 tackles (three solo), one sack, two tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries in eight games this season.

DL Kentavius Street (2014-17), San Francisco 49ers: The 49ers rolled to a 31-10 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Monday Night Football. Street had one solo tackle off the bench. He has 19 tackles (nine solo), four tackles for loss, two sacks, two quarterback hurries and one forced fumble in nine games.

OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), Kansas City Chiefs: Thuney helped the Chiefs roll 41-14 at the Las Vegas Raiders to improve to 6-4. The Chiefs rushed 25 times for 94 yards for a 3.8 average, and passed for 422 yards and five scores. Kansas City allowed zero sacks. He played 73 snaps on offense and eight on special teams.

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF), Green Bay Packers: The former NC State transfer overcame his hamstring injury from earlier this season to catch a 41-yard pass in the Packers 17-0 home win over the Seattle Seahawks. He has nine receptions for 136 yards and a score in five games for the 8-2 Packers.

QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin), Seattle Seahawks: Wilson returned from a finger injury and was activated from injured reserve. Wilson went 20-of-40 passing for 161 yards and two interceptions, and he was sacked three times in a 17-0 loss at the Green Bay Packers. He also ran five times for 32 yards for the 3-6 Seahawks. Wilson has gone 110-of-165 passing for 1,357 yards with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions, and has rushed 22 times for 100 yards and a score. Wilson fell to fifth in passer rating (104.5) and tied for 12th in completion percentage (66.7).