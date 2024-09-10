Here is a summary of how former NC State football players did in the NFL this past weekend.

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings:

Bradbury started at center and helped the Vikings win 28-16 at the New York Giants. The Vikings rushed for 111 yards and one touchdown, and passed for 208 yards and two scores, plus one interception. Minnesota allowed one sack, Bradbury was called for one holding penalty and he played 55 snaps on offense.

•••

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), New England Patriots:

Brissett got the start and went 15-of-24 passing for 121 yards, plus rushed seven times for 32 yards in the Patriots' 16-10 win at the Cincinnati Bengals.

•••

OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Miami Dolphins:

Chubb is inactive with an injury, but the Dolphins won 20-17 over the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars.

•••

P A.J. Cole III (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders:

Cole have five punts for an average of 53.0 yards and 47.2 net average, with a long of 62 in a 22-10 loss at the Los Angeles Chargers. Cole landed three inside the 20-yard line, and one was a touchback.

•••

DT Cory Durden (2021-22), Los Angeles Rams:

Durden was waived by the Rams at the end of training camp, but signed to the practice squad. Detroit topped the Los Angeles Rams 26-20 on Sunday Night Football.

•••

OT Ikem Ekwonu (2019-21), Carolina Panthers:

Ekwounu started at left tackle and played 59 snaps on offense (plus two on special teams), and the Panthers' were clobbered 47-10 at the New Orleans Saints. Ekwonu was called for one holding penalty and the team allowed four sacks. Carolina rushed for 58 yards and a touchdown and passed for 161 yards and two interceptions.

•••

DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), Cincinnati Bengals:

Hill had three tackles and one tackle for loss in 52 snaps (four special teams plays) in 16-10 home loss against the New England Patriots.

•••

RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Cleveland Browns:

Hines was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list before the season by the Browns. The Dallas Cowboys cruised to a 33-17 win at the Cleveland Browns.

•••

DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Arizona Cardinals:

Jones got the start with his new team, the Cardinals, but they fell 34-28 at Buffalo. He had two tackles and one fumble recovery in 43 defensive snaps and six special teams plays

•••

MLB Vi Jones (2019-21), Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

Jones returned healthy to the NFL and joined the Buccaneers after previously playing for the Seahawks. He was cut at the end of training camp and signed to the practice squad. Tampa Bay rolled to a 37-20 win over the visiting Washington Commanders.

•••

CB Nick McCloud (2016-19/finished at Notre Dame), New York Giants:

McCloud started at cornerback and the Giants fell 28-6 at home to the Minnesota Vikings. He had two tackles in 21 snaps (plus seven special teams snaps), but he did get injured.

•••

C Dylan McMahon (2019-23), Los Angeles Rams:

McMahon was drafted in the sixth round by the Philadelphia Eagles, but was cut and signed and signed to the practice squad. The Eagles topped the Packers 34-29 last Friday in Brazil. McMahon was then signed by the Los Angeles Rams on Monday.

•••

DT Alim McNeill (2018-20), Detroit Lions:

McNeill started at defensive tackle and helped the Lions to a 26-20 win over the visiting Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football. McNeill had one tackle in 68 plays, with four on special teams.

•••

WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), Las Vegas Raiders:

Meyers caught three passes for 61 yards and had one rush for three yards in a 22-10 loss at the Los Angeles Chargers. Meyers played 52 snaps.

•••

DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Los Angeles Rams:

McNeill started at defensive tackle and helped the Lions to a 26-20 win over the visiting Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football. He was placed on the injured reserve list/designated to return during preseason camp.

•••

LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals:

Pratt had eight tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass defended in 63 snaps in 16-10 home loss against the New England Patriots.

•••

DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Atlanta Falcons:

Smith-Williams came off the bench with his new team, but the Falcons lost 18-10 at home to the Atlanta Falcons. Smith-Williams had five tackles and two tackles for loss in 31 snaps, plus one special teams play.

•••

DL Kentavius Street (2014-17), Atlanta Falcons:

Street came off the bench in the Falcons' 3-4 scheme in a 18-10 home loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Street had three tackles in 20 snaps, and he had six plays on special teams.

•••

LB Drake Thomas (2019-22), Seattle Seahawks:

Thomas had a tackle in playing 10 special teams snaps in the Seahawks 26-20 home win over the Denver Broncos.

•••

WR Thayer Thomas (2019-22), Minnesota Vikings:

Thomas was cut the Vikings at end of training camp and signed to the practice squad. The Vikings won at the New York Giants 28-6.

•••

OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), Kansas City Chiefs:

The elite left guard started for the Chiefs in their 27-20 home win over Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football. The Chiefs threw for 291 yards and one touchdown, and rushed for 72 yards and two scores, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes was sacked twice. Thuney played 54 snaps in the victory.

•••

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF), Buffalo Bills:

Valdes-Scantling came off the bench with his new squad, the Bills, and had one catch for 19 yards. The Bills won 34-28 over the visiting Arizona Cardinals, and Valdes-Scantling had 13 offensive snaps.

•••

OLB Payton Wilson (2018-23), Pittsburgh Steelers:

Wilson came off the bench in his NFL debut and had three tackles in the Steelers' 18-10 road win over the Atlanta Falcons. He played 24 snaps on defense and 17 plays on special teams.

•••

QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin), Pittsburgh Steelers:

Wilson was inactive with an injury, but quarterback Justin Fields helped engineer a 18-10 road win over the Atlanta Falcons.

•••

OG Chandler Zavala (2021-22), Carolina Panthers:

Zavala played two special teams snaps during the Panthers' 47-10 loss at the New Orleans Saints.