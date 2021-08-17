Pack Pros: Former NC State players fighting for roster spots

Training camp is about halfway complete in the NFL, and soon a long list of former NC State players will know their status for the 2021 season. In the past week, former Pack tight end Cary Angeline (2018-20) was released by the Arizona Cardinals after signing there as an undrafted free agent in April, and receiver Kelvin Harmon (2016-18) was cut by the Washington Football Team. Harmon was attempting to come back from missing last year with a torn ACL. He had caught 30 passes for 365 yards as a rookie in 2018. Another former NC State players and multi-year NFL players is a free agent after being either released in the offseason — quarterback Ryan Finley (2016-18).

NC State star defensive tackle Alim McNeill was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the third round (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)

Former NC State Football Players In The Pros

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings: The 2019 first-round pick has started every game over his two seasons in the NFL, and it is highly likely he will continue in that role in 2021 ... It will be an important season for Bradbury since the Vikings will have to make a decision on the lucrative fifth-year option in his rookie contract following the 2021 campaign.

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Miami Dolphins: After completing 2 of 8 passes for 17 yards and running 17 times for 19 yards and three touchdowns while serving as Philip Rivers' backup in Indianapolis, Brissett signed as a free agent in the offseason with the Dolphins on a one-year, $7.5 million deal and appears locked in to make the team as starter Tua Tagovailoa's backup... It will be Brissett's third team as he enters his sixth season in the NFL ... In his career, Brissett is 586-of-983 passing for 6,459 yards and 31 touchdowns with 13 interceptions, and has rushed for 583 yards and 12 scores.

DB Juston Burris (2012-15), Carolina Panthers: Is entering the final year of a two-year, $8 million contract he signed with the Panthers in 2020 and appears to be a favorite to resume starting duties at strong safety ... Last year, Burris had 53 tackles (34 solo and four for loss), an interception, four passes broken up and a quarterback hurry in 13 games, 12 of them starts ... Set career highs in tackles and starts in a season. OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Denver Broncos: During the offseason the Broncos, expectedly, picked up Chubb's fifth-year option, valued at over $12.7 million … Had offseason ankle surgery but is expected to be 100 percent by the time the season opens ... Chubb made the Pro Bowl last season after he made 42 tackles (26 solo, nine for loss and 7.5 sacks) and 18 quarterback hurries in 14 games, all starts ... Has made 20.5 sacks in his first three years in the NFL despite playing only four contests in year two due to a torn ACL.

P A.J. Cole (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders: Last year, Cole had 40 punts for an average of 44.1 yards (net of 40.1 yards) while placing 19 inside the 20 ... Cole will compete with former South Alabama punter Corliss Waitman for the punting duties this preseason, but Cole is the anticipated starter.

QB Mike Glennon (2009-12), New York Giants: Glennon is set to be a part of his sixth team after signing with the New York Giants for a one-year, $1.35 million contract ... Early reports indicate Glennon is a clear favorite over Clayton Thorson to be starter Daniel Jones' backup ... Thorson struggled in the Giants' preseason opener, completing just 5 of 16 passes for 72 yards ... Last season, Glennon started five games and completed 111 of 179 passes (62.0 percent) for 1,072 yards with seven touchdowns and five interceptions while also rushing six times for 17 yards for the Jacksonville Jaguars and accumulated a passer rating of 80.1 ... In his career, Glennon has completed 599 of 980 passes for 6,235 yards and 43 touchdowns with 25 interceptions with the Jaguars, Tampa Bay (2013-16), Chicago (2017), Arizona (2018) and Raiders (2019). DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), New York Giants: Hill is one of several defensive linemen that will be competing for roster spots in 2021 ... Per The Athletic's Dan Duggan, Hill is fourth in the pecking order of the defensive line rotation and the Giants are likely to keep five ... Last season, Hill had 32 tackles (15 solo), one sack, one tackle for a loss, one hurry and one pass breakup while playing in 15 contests ... Through three years in the league, Hill has 116 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Indianapolis Colts: Hines' spot on the roster appears secure after he showcased his versatility in 2020 ... Had 63 receptions for 482 yards and four touchdowns, 89 carries for 380 yards and three scores, and 30 punt returns with an average of 10.0 yards per runback during the regular season to help the Colts reach the playoffs ... In three seasons with the team that drafted him in the fourth round, Hines has 893 yards and seven scores rushing, and 170 receptions for 1,227 yards and six more touchdowns ... Has also returned a pair of punts to the end zone.

DB Dontae Johnson (2010-13), San Francisco 49ers: Johnson will be one of the former NC State players battling for one of the final spots on a roster ... Last year, Johnson played in 13 games with three starts and posted 20 tackles (13 solo) and a sack with three passes broken up and two quarterback hurries ... It was his seventh season in the NFL (49ers 2014-17, 19-present; Seahawks 2018, Cardinals 2018, Chargers 2019) ... In his career, he has 184 tackles, two picks and 24 pass breakups.

DB Josh Jones (2014-16), Jacksonville Jaguars: Jones is battling to hold on to his starting safety spot, competing with former Chargers starter Rayshawn Jenkins and Jarrod Wilson ... Last season, the former second-round pick of the Green Bay Packers had a breakout in his first full-time season as a starter ... Had 83 tackles (59 solo), an interception and a pass breakup on the season while starting all 12 contests he played ... Jones was an unrestricted free agent who resigned with Jacksonville for one year and just over $1.1 million ... He has 211 career tackles, including seven for loss and three sacks, plus two interceptions and six pass breakups. DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Los Angeles Chargers: Jones appears likely to resume his starting role in what will be his fourth season for the Chargers ... Last year, he had 34 tackles (19 solo), five tackles for loss, a sack and four quarterback hurries in 13 games, all starts ... The former third-round pick has 81 career hits, including seven for loss and 1.5 sacks. OL Ted Larsen (2006-09), New York Giants: Larsen is back in the NFL after signing on with the Giants in mid-August to add depth to its interior line ... Larsen has played for Tampa Bay (2010-13, 2020), Chicago (2016, 2019) and Miami Dolphins (2017-18) in his 11 years in the NFL since originally being drafted by New England in the sixth round in 2010 ... He has made 88 career starts and played in 137 contests while getting a Super Bowl ring last year with the Bucs. DT T.Y. McGill Jr. (2011-14), Philadelphia Eagles: The former undrafted free agent has found a way to stick around in the NFL for six seasons via six different teams (Colts 2015-16, Browns 2017, Chargers 2018, 2019, Eagles 2018, 2020-present, Washington 2019 and Saints 2019) … McGill has reportedly impressed in preseason and had a sack in its exhibition opener, but is still battling for a roster spot ... Had nine tackles, including two for loss and one sack, and three quarterback hurries in seven appearances last year for the Eagles ... Has 34 career tackles, including eight for loss and 5.5 sacks.

DT Alim McNeill (2018-20), Detroit Lions: The third round draft choice and rookie has been an instant hit and looks to be in line to be a day one starter for the Lions ... The Athletic recently noted that "teammates have not stopped raving about" McNeill ... They added: "It’s almost difficult to comprehend how well McNeill, at 6-feet-2 and 330 pounds, moves laterally. So, the Lions can stick him at zero-tech in their base 3-4 and ask him to eat space, but also trust him to move laterally and eliminate gaps that way. Thus far, McNeill has been an ideal fit for defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn’s scheme." WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), New England Patriots: Appears secure on the roster after he had 59 receptions for 729 yards in the 15 games in which he was active last season ... Also threw two touchdown passes in 2020, his second season with the Patriots after signing as an undrafted free agent. TE Thaddeus Moss (2016/finished at LSU), Cincinnati Bengals: After being waived by Washington, Moss was claimed by the Bengals ... Moss is reportedly one of three tight ends competing for the final spot at the position on the roster. DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Tennessee Titans: During his rookie season, Murchison had five stops (one solo) in nine games played ... Murchison is favored to be a backup in 2021, according to The Athletic's pre-camp depth chart review, and Muchison started the preseason opener (in which most of the Titans' starters sat out). LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Finished last season with 89 tackles (55 solo) on the season, including five for a loss, and two passes broken up while starting 15 of 16 games ... The former third-round pick is hoping to continue in his role as a starter in year three of his career and appears off to a good start in preseason camp.

OT Will Richardson Jr. (2015-17), Jacksonville Jaguars: Played in every game last season, but all but one came as a reserve and he's expected to continue in that role, per The Athletic ... Richardson, after missing his rookie season with an injury, has played 31 games over the past two years with three starts.

RB Jaylen Samuels (2014-17), Pittsburgh Steelers: Samuels is facing a tough competition to keep his roster spot on a team that used its first-round draft pick on former Alabama star running back Najee Harris, but it may help Samuels that his former college offensive coordinator, Matt Canada, was hired in that capacity by Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin this offseason ... In the preseason opener, Samuels had a strong performance with 45 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries and adding a 17-yard reception ... Last year, Samuels had nine receptions for 46 yards and eight carries for 24 yards in 14 games played, including one start ... In three years, Samuels has 459 yards and a TD rushing with 82 receptions for 550 yards and four scores. OL Joe Sculthorpe (2017-20), Atlanta Falcons: After going undrafted, Sculthorpe signed with his original position coach Dwayne Ledford and the Atlanta Falcons ... Will have to compete to land a roster spot but is getting work as a center for Atlanta. DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Washington: Played 13 games in his rookie season and had seven tackles (2.5 for loss, 0.5 sacks) ... Pre-camp consensus was that Smith-Williams could in line for a larger role as a reserve in 2021.

