There will be no Pro Bowl this year in the NFL due to COVID-19, but if the game originally scheduled for Jan. 31 in Las Vegas had been played, a pair of former NC State players would have been selected. Former Pack All-American defensive Bradley Chubbwas selected as an outside linebacker. Chubb, in his third season in the NFL with the Denver Broncos, has had an inspiring comeback after missing last season with a torn ACL. He has 42 tackles, including 7.5 sacks. Chubb, who had some of his former NC State’s teammates NFL jerseys in the background, talked with the media about earning the nod for the first time in his career.

Bradley Chubb and Russell Wilson were picked for the Pro Bowl. (Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

“It means the world to me.”@astronaut reacts to his first career #ProBowl selection: pic.twitter.com/AQGY55viVI — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 22, 2020

To few surprise, MVP candidate and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson also made it. Wilson has completed 70.2 percent of his passes this year for 3,806 yards with 37 touchdowns and compiled a 107.1 quarterback rating. Wilson is second in the NFL in touchdowns throws, third in completion percentage (among those with at least 100 pass attempts), sixth in QB rating and seventh in passing yards. It is the eighth Pro Bowl selection of Wilson’s career. Here is a look at how Pack pros fared in week 15.

Former NC State Football Players In The Pros: Week 15

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings: Started at center and played all 68 snaps to help the 6-8 Vikings to a 33-27 home loss to the Chicago Bears … The Vikings rushed for 158 yards and a touchdown while it averaged 5.6 yards per carry … They allowed three sacks and 11 quarterback hurries … Has started every game this season.

Garrett Bradbury deserves to be a Pro Bowler. Made a massive leap in Year 2. Improved anchor. The most mobile C in the NFL. True leader of men.



Now get him 2 REAL guards and kick Ezra back to LT... — Purple FTW! Podcast (@PurpleForTheWin) December 21, 2020

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Indianapolis Colts: Played in his ninth game of the season by logging three snaps in the 10-4 Colts’ 27-20 hoe win over the Houston Texans … Ran once for two yards and threw an incomplete pass … For the season, he is 2-of-8 passing for 17 yards while also running 14 times for 15 yards and three touchdowns.

DB Juston Burris (2012-15), Carolina Panthers: Started at strong safety for the 4-10 Panthers in its 24-16 loss at the Green Bay Packers … Made four tackles, including two solo, while playing 60 of 62 snaps on defense and adding four more on special teams ... Has 47 tackles (31 solo and four for loss), an interception, four passes broken up and a quarterback hurry in 11 games, 10 of them starts. OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Denver Broncos: The starting weakside linebacker assisted on a tackle and added a quarterback hurry during the 5-9 Broncos’ 48-19 home loss to the Buffalo Bills … Has 42 tackles (26 solo, nine for loss and 7.5 sacks) and 18 quarterback hurries in 14 games, all starts.

P A.J. Cole (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders: Punted twice for an average of 37.5 yards with a net of 32.5 as the 7-7 Raiders lost 30-27 at home to the Los Angeles Chargers … Has 36 punts for an average of 43.7 yards (net of 40.5 yards) while placing 15 inside the 20 through 12 contests. QB Ryan Finley (2016-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Made his first start this season and helped engineer one of the biggest upsets in Monday Night Football history as the 3-10-1 Bengals shocked the 11-3 Pittsburgh Steelers, 27-17 ... Completed 7 of 13 passes for 89 yards and a touchdowns and had a rating of 101.1 ... Also ran 10 times for 47 yards, including a 23-yard score … In five games this season, he has completed 17 of 32 passes for 164 yards and a touchdown with two picks and rushed 11 times for 66 yards and a score ... His QB rating is 52.1.

Ryan Finley keeps it for the 23-yard rushing TD!



The @Bengals take a 14-point lead. #SeizeTheDEY



📺: #PITvsCIN on ESPN

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/pZlOokjorx pic.twitter.com/K8GtmUyZ5R — NFL (@NFL) December 22, 2020

Ryan Finley gets his first NFL win pic.twitter.com/tZ3kMBPkIf — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) December 22, 2020

Whole sideline showing major love to Ryan Finley after getting his first NFL win 🙌 @Bengals pic.twitter.com/IRPKJxIDsT — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 22, 2020

QB Mike Glennon (2009-12), Jacksonville Jaguars: Was active but did not play in 1-13 Jacksonville's 40-14 loss at the Baltimore Ravens... For the season, he has started three games and has completed 61 of 100 passes (61.0 percent) for 600 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions while also rushing five times for 15 yards and accumulating a passer rating of 75.4. WR Kelvin Harmon (2016-18), Washington: Will miss the 2020 season for 6-8 Washington due to a torn ACL … Played in 16 games with eight starts as a rookie in 2019, and notched 30 receptions for 365 yards. K Stephen Hauschka (2007), free agent: Announced last week his retirement from football ... Was cut a day after he struggled in his season debut with the Jaguars, missing a 24-yard field goal wide left and coming up short on a 49-yard attempt in Jacksonville’s loss on Oct. 11. DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), New York Giants: Reserve had four tackles (one solo) in the 5-9 Giants' 20-6 home loss to the Cleveland Browns … Played 21 of 64 snaps on defense and three more on special teams ... For the season, he has 26 tackles (13 solo), one sack, one tackle for a loss, one hurry and one pass breakup while playing in 13 contests. RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Indianapolis Colts: Reserve running back ran five times for 48 yards, including a 23-yard rush, and caught two of three passes thrown his way for 11 yards in the Colts’ win over the Texans … Also returned a punt for 13 yards ... Played 23 of 69 snaps on offense and four more on special teams … Through 14 games, he has 53 receptions for 414 yards and four touchdowns, 79 carries for 324 yards and three scores, and 23 punt returns with an average of 8.6 yards per runback.

Didn't anyone tell you about Bumbles?



Bumbles bounce. ❄️ pic.twitter.com/XqHP0Rn9Pu — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 20, 2020

DB Dontae Johnson (2010-13), San Francisco 49ers: Played as a reserve in the 5-9 49ers 41-33 loss at the Dallas Cowboys … Saw action on 33 special teams plays ... Has played in 11 games this season with three starts and has posted 16 tackles (11 solo) with three passes broken up and a quarterback hurry. DB Josh Jones (2014-16), Jacksonville Jaguars: Started at strong safety and had two tackles, an interception and a pass breakup in the Jaguars' loss to the Ravens … Played 35 of 66 snaps on defense ... Has 73 tackles (50 solo), an interception and a pass breakup on the season while starting all 11 contests he has played in.

Lamar Jackson throws a pick to #Jaguars Josh Jonespic.twitter.com/jrwvQ3wROJ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 20, 2020

DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Los Angeles Chargers: Started at defensive tackle in the 5-9 Chargers’ in its win at Las Vegas … Had three tackles, including two solo and one for a loss, while playing 49 of 76 snaps on defense and six more on special teams … For the season, he has 23 tackles (10 solo), five tackles for loss, a sack and three quarterback hurries in 11 games, all starts. WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), New England Patriots: Started and caught seven of 11 passes thrown his way for 111 yards in 6-8 New England’s 22-12 loss at the Miami Dolphins … Played 53 of 55 offensive snaps in the game … On the year, he has 49 receptions for 616 yards in the 13 games in which he was active, and he has also thrown a touchdown pass.

DT T.Y. McGill Jr. (2011-14), Philadelphia Eagles: Was on the practice squad this week for 4-9-1 Eagles, who lost 33-26 at the Arizona Cardinals … Has four tackles, including one sack, and two quarterback hurries in five appearances on the season. DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Tennessee Titans: Was not active in 10-4 Tennessee's 46-25 home win over the Detroit Lions … Has four stops (one solo) in eight games played this season. LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Started for the 13th time in 14 games this season during the Bengals' win over the Steelers … Had six tackles (three solo) and a pass breakup … Played 45 of 65 snaps on defense and added 20 more on special teams … Has 76 tackles (46 solo) on the season, including four for a loss, and two passes broken up.

OT Will Richardson Jr. (2015-17), Jacksonville Jaguars: Played four snaps on offense and two on special teams in 1-13 Jacksonville’s loss to the Ravens … Has played in every game this season. QB Philip Rivers (2000-03), Indianapolis Colts: Completed 22 of 28 passes for 228 yards with two touchdowns while finishing with a 124.4 rating in the 10-4 Colts’ win over the Texans … Has completed 331 of 482 passes (68.7 percent) for 3,735 yards with 22 scores, nine picks and a QB rating of 99.0 through 14 contests … Ranks 10th in the NFL in passing yards, eighth in both completion percentage and 12th in rating (minimum 100 pass attempts).

#Colts HC Frank Reich wanted the ball in Philip Rivers hands when it mattered most https://t.co/9q3Rkodngx — TheColtsWire (@TheColtsWire) December 21, 2020

Philip Rivers’ last three games:



• 78.6 COMP%

• 6 TDs

• 0 INTs



If Rivers keeps playing like this, #Colts are going to be a tough out in the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/fGFViJDjOe — Locked On Colts Podcast (@LockedOnColts) December 20, 2020

“The teams that get to play in January find ways to win these games like this in the division.”



Philip Rivers was fired up after getting the @Colts a step closer to the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/NCNxegvjx0 — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) December 20, 2020

RB Jaylen Samuels (2014-17), Pittsburgh Steelers: Reserve running back caught the one pass thrown his way for 12 yards in the 11-3 Steelers' 27-17 loss at the Cincinnati Bengals … Played seven snaps on offense and 17 on special teams ... Has nine receptions for 46 yards and eight carries for 24 yards in 12 games played. DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Washington: Played as a reserve in 6-8 Washington's 20-15 home loss to the Seattle Seahawks … Played four snaps on defense and 21 more on special teams ... Has seven tackles (2.5 for loss, 0.5 sack) in 11 games played this season.