The Indianapolis Colts, featuring former NC State stars quarterbacks Philip Rivers and Jacoby Brissett and running back Nyheim Hines, needed some help and it got it on Sunday. Buffalo's dismantling of the Miami Dolphins opened the door for Indy to get into the playoffs, and the Colts took advantage with a win over the one-win Jacksonville Jaguars. Now the Colts will face Buffalo in the opening game of the NFL's new-look Wild Card weekend, with six games, three each on Saturday and Sunday. The Colts will kick off at Buffalo at 1:05 p.m. Saturday. The next game will feature another Pack Pro from #QBU. Russell Wilson and the Seahawks are hosting the Los Angeles Rams at 4:40 p.m. The finale Saturday has rookie defensive end James Smith-Williams and Washington hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Two more games involving NC State alums will be played Sunday. Rookie defensive lineman Larrell Murchison and the Tennessee Titans will host the Baltimore Ravens at 1:05 p.m., and former All-American Jaylen Samuels and the Steelers are hosting the Cleveland Browns in the nightcap at 8:15 p.m. Here is a look at how Pack pros fared in week 17.

Rivers and the Colts made it into the NFL Playoffs. (Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

Former NC State Football Players In The Pros: Week 17

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings: Started at center and played all 80 snaps for the 7-9 Vikings in a 37-35 win at the Detroit Lions … The Vikings rushed for 125 yards and two touchdowns while it averaged 4.0 yards per carry … They allowed three sacks and five quarterback hurries … Started every game this season.

Elite athleticism displayed by Garrett Bradbury on that fumble recovery. That's why he was a first-round pick, folks — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) January 3, 2021

#Vikings center Garrett Bradbury on a 7-9 season:



"Overall as a team we didn’t obviously accomplish what we wanted to. We’d like to keep playing, we don’t want the season to end Week 17. I think when the team is healthy, we’re a playoff team." @FOX9 — Jeff Wald (@JeffWaldFox9) January 4, 2021

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Indianapolis Colts: Played in his 11th game of the season by logging four snaps on offense in the 11-5 Colts’ 28-14 home win over the Jacksonville Jaguars … Ran twice for three yards … For the season, he is 2-of-8 passing for 17 yards while also running 17 times for 19 yards and three touchdowns.

DB Juston Burris (2012-15), Carolina Panthers: Started at strong safety for the 5-11 Panthers in its 33-7 home loss to the New Orleans Saints … Assisted on a tackle, while playing 55 of 61 snaps on defense and adding one more on special teams ... Had 53 tackles (34 solo and four for loss), an interception, four passes broken up and a quarterback hurry in 13 games, 12 of them starts. OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Denver Broncos: The Pro Bowler was inactive due to injury for the 5-11 Broncos’ 32-31 home loss Las Vegas Raiders … Ha3 42 tackles (26 solo, nine for loss and 7.5 sacks) and 18 quarterback hurries in 14 games, all starts.

P A.J. Cole (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders: Punted four times for an average of 49.8 yards with a net of 41.8 as the 8-8 Raiders defeated the Broncos on the road ... Pinned two punts inside the 20 … For the season, had 40 punts for an average of 44.1 yards (net of 40.1 yards) while placing 19 inside the 20 through 16 contests. QB Ryan Finley (2016-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Was active but did not play in the 4-11-1 Bengals' 38-3 home loss to the Baltimore Ravens … In five games this season, he completed 17 of 32 passes for 164 yards and a touchdown with two picks and rushed 11 times for 66 yards and a score ... His QB rating was 52.1.

QB Mike Glennon (2009-12), Jacksonville Jaguars: Starting quarterback completed 26 of 42 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns in the 1-15 Jaguars' 28-14 loss at the Indianapolis Colts... Finished with a passer rating of 95.4 ... For the season, he started five games and has completed 111 of 179 passes (62.0 percent) for 1,072 yards with seven touchdowns and five interceptions while also rushing six times for 17 yards and accumulating a passer rating of 80.1. WR Kelvin Harmon (2016-18), Washington: Will miss the 2020 season for 6-8 Washington due to a torn ACL … Played in 16 games with eight starts as a rookie in 2019, and notched 30 receptions for 365 yards. K Stephen Hauschka (2007), free agent: Announced last week his retirement from football ... Was cut a day after he struggled in his season debut with the Jaguars, missing a 24-yard field goal wide left and coming up short on a 49-yard attempt in Jacksonville’s loss on Oct. 11. DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), New York Giants: Reserve had three tackles (one solo) in the 6-10 Giants' 23-19 home win over the Dallas Cowboys … Played 36 of 82 snaps on defense and five more on special teams ... For the season, he had 32 tackles (15 solo), one sack, one tackle for a loss, one hurry and one pass breakup while playing in 15 contests. RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Indianapolis Colts: Reserve running back ran two times for 17 yards and caught a team-high six of seven passes thrown his way for 50 yards in the Colts’ win over the Colts … Also returned four punts for a total of 40 yards with a long of 14 ... Played 12 of 67 snaps on offense and seven more on special teams … Through 16 games, he has 63 receptions for 482 yards and four touchdowns, 89 carries for 380 yards and three scores, and 30 punt returns with an average of 10.0 yards per runback.

Nyheim Hines hit career highs in rushing attempts (89), rushing yards (389), rushing touchdowns (3), rush yards per attempt (4.3), T-receptions (63), receiving yards (482), receiving TDs (4), and total yards (871).



Breakout year for the young RB who should get an extension soon — Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2) January 4, 2021

DB Dontae Johnson (2010-13), San Francisco 49ers: Played as a reserve in the 6-10 49ers' 26-23 home loss to the Seattle Seahawks … Had four tackles, including a sack, and a quarterback hurry ... Saw action on 32 snaps on defense and 10 special teams plays ... Has played in 13 games this season with three starts and has posted 20 tackles (13 solo)and a sack with three passes broken up and two quarterback hurries.

OK Dontae 👀 2 sacks in the first half for the #49ers Defense! #SEAvsSF 2nd half coming up on FOX pic.twitter.com/gZguY5KPyj — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 3, 2021

DB Josh Jones (2014-16), Jacksonville Jaguars: Started at strong safety and had six tackles, all solo, in the Jaguars' loss to the Bears … Had a solo tackle ... Played 20 of 67 snaps on defense ... Had 83 tackles (59 solo), an interception and a pass breakup on the season while starting all 12 contests he played. DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Los Angeles Chargers: Started at defensive tackle in the 7-9 Chargers’ in its 38-21 win at the Kansas City Chiefs … Had four tackles, including two solo while playing 40 of 53 snaps on defense and two more on special teams … For the season, he had 34 tackles (19 solo), five tackles for loss, a sack and four quarterback hurries in 13 games, all starts. WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), New England Patriots: The Patriots (7-9) ended its season with a 28-14 home win over the New York Jets ... Meyers started and led the team with six receptions for 68 yards ... Also threw a 19-yard TD pass to Cam Newton and ran once for seven yards … On the year, he had 59 receptions for 729 yards in the 15 games in which he was active, and he has also threw two touchdown passes.

"I had to give my big TE a chance...[Cam Newton] claims he has the best hands on the team...I know he's got the second-best hands on the team because we know who has the first."@Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers jokes about his TD pass to Cam 😂 pic.twitter.com/r83bCkjEhs — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) January 3, 2021

MAKE JAKOBI MEYERS PATRIOTS QB1 pic.twitter.com/BOlFLx5uk8 — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) January 3, 2021

Patriots passing touchdowns this season:



Cam Newton: 6

Jakobi Meyers: 2

Jarrett Stidham: 2 — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) January 3, 2021

Jakobi Meyers told CBS that when he was converting to WR, he googled "big receivers who are slow who run good routes" and Keenan Allen came up. So, Meyers watched Allen. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) January 3, 2021

DT T.Y. McGill Jr. (2011-14), Philadelphia Eagles: Reserve defensive lineman had two solo tackles, including one for a loss, for the 4-11-1 Eagles in its 20-14 home loss to Washington ... Played 27 snaps on defense and one more on special teams … Had nine tackles, including two for loss and one sack, and three quarterback hurries in seven appearances on the season. DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Tennessee Titans: Assisted on a tackle as a reserve in the 10-6 Titans' 41-38 win at the Houston Texans ... Played 15 snaps on defense and seven on special teams… Has five stops (one solo) in nine games played this season. LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Started for the 15th time in 16 games this season during the Bengals' loss to the Ravens… Had eight tackles (six solo) … Played 60 of 74 snaps on defense and added 16 more on special teams … Finished the season with 89 tackles (55 solo) on the season, including five for a loss, and two passes broken up.

OT Will Richardson Jr. (2015-17), Jacksonville Jaguars: Played 17 snaps on offense and two on special teams in 1-15 Jacksonville’s loss to the Colts … Played in every game this season. QB Philip Rivers (2000-03), Indianapolis Colts: Completed 17 of 27 passes for 164 yards with a TD and an interception while finishing with a 76.8 rating in the 11-5 Colts’ win over the Jaguars … Also lost two yards on two runs ... Has completed 370 of 544 passes (68.0 percent) for 4,169 yards with 24 scores, 11 picks and a QB rating of 97.0 through 16 contests … Ranks 10th in the NFL in passing yards, 10th in completion percentage and 16th in rating (minimum 100 pass attempts).

RB Jaylen Samuels (2014-17), Pittsburgh Steelers: Was a reserve running back in the 12-4 Steelers' 24-22 loss at the Cleveland Browns … Played 10 snaps on special teams ... Has nine receptions for 46 yards and eight carries for 24 yards in 14 games played. DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Washington: Played as a reserve in 7-9 Washington's 20-16 win at the Philadelphia Eagles … Played seven snaps on defense and 21 more on special teams ... Has seven tackles (2.5 for loss, 0.5 sack) in 13 games played this season. DL Kentavius Street (2014-17), San Francisco 49ers: Started for the second straight week and had three tackles (one solo) in the loss to Seattle … Played 43 of 65 snaps on defense and five on special teams ... Has 12 tackles (five solo, one for loss) in 15 games played (two starts). OG J.R. Sweezy (2008-11), Arizona Cardinals: Was a reserve for the third time in 12 games he played and played just two snaps on special teams in the 8-8 Cardinals’ 18-7 loss at the Los Angeles Rams. OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), New England Patriots: Started and played all 65 snaps at left guard for the Patriots in its win ... New England rushed for 166 yards and averaged 5.7 yards per carry … They allowed three sacks and seven quarterback hurries … Started every game this season..

After today’s game, one Patriots player took a seat on the logo at midfield to soak it all in. It looked like Joe Thuney to me, which would make sense given his impending status as a free agent, but hard to tell from far away.



(Photo by Joe Kiernan) pic.twitter.com/nRBnjtwtsQ — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 4, 2021

#Patriots film: Joe Thuney may have played his last game in New England, and it was a clinic. He was the Pats' best offensive player yesterday, maybe even best overall. — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) January 4, 2021

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF), Green Bay Packers: Was a reserve receiver for the second time this season and caught two of three passes thrown his way for 87 yards, including a 72-yard touchdown, in the 13-3 Packers 35-16 win at the Chicago Bears ...Has 33 receptions for 675 yards and six touchdowns through 16 contests, including 14 starts. QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin), Seattle Seahawks: Completed 20 of 36 passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns while rushing five times for 29 yards in the 12-4 Seahawks' win at the 49ers … Accumulated a quarterback rating of 87.8 ... Through 16 games, he completed 384 of 558 passes (68.8 percent, which is seventh in the NFL among QBs with at least 100 pass attempts) for 4,212 passing yards (ninth) with 40 touchdowns (tied for second) and 13 picks … Added 503 rushing yards and a score on 83 rushes this season and posted a QB rating of 105.1 (eighth).