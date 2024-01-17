Here is a summary of how former NC State football players did in the NFL this past weekend.

OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Miami Dolphins: Chubb suffered a torn ACL injury against Baltimore on Dec. 31. The Kansas City Chiefs topped the Dolphins 26-7 in wild-card action. The Dolphins finished the regular season 11-6. Chubb finished with 73 tackles, 11 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, 22 quarterback hurries, six forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two passes defended in 16 games.

•••

DT Cory Durden (2021-22), Los Angeles Rams: Durden was on the active Rams roster, but then waived and is now on the practice squad. The Detroit Lions defeated the Rams 24-23 in wild-card action. The Rams finished the regular season 10-7. Durden had three tackles in four games this season, but last played Nov. 5.

•••

RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Buffalo Bills: Hines was placed on injured reserve after suffering a torn ACL, when an individual on a Jet-Ski hit Hines out on a lake. The Bills finished the regular season 11-6, and then rolled over the Pittsburgh Steelers in snow-filled conditions 31-17 in the wild-card game. The Bills host the Kansas City Chiefs at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

•••

S Tanner Ingle (2019-22), Los Angeles Rams: Ingle was cut by the Rams at the end of training camp, but then brought on to the practice squad. The Detroit Lions defeated the Rams 24-23 in wild-card action. The Rams finished the regular season 10-7.

•••

RB Zonovan Knight (2019-21), Detroit Lions: Knight was waived by the New York Jets in camp, but signed to the Detroit Lions practice squad. He did get activated in late September. Knight suffered a shoulder injury against the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 8. Knight finished with one catch for eight yards and one kickoff return for 22 yards. The Lions finished the regular season 12-5, and then topped the Los Angeles Rams 24-23 in the wild-card game. The Lions host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 3 p.m. Sunday.

•••

DT T.Y. McGill Jr. (2011-14), San Francisco 49ers: McGill was cut by the San Francisco 49ers at the end of training camp. However, the 49ers signed him to their practice squad. San Francisco finished the regular season at 12-5, and earned a first-round bye in the playoffs. The 49ers host the Green Bay Packers at 8:15 p.m. Saturday. He played two games and had two tackles, one quarterback hurry and one forced fumble.

•••

DT Alim McNeill (2018-20), Detroit Lions: McNeill returned from injured reserve, and he helped the Lions finish the regular season 12-5. The Detroit Lions edged the Los Angeles Rams 24-23 in the wild-card game, with McNeill getting one tackle and one quarterback hurry in 43 defensive snaps, plus five plays on special teams. The Lions host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 3 p.m. Sunday. McNeill finished the regular season with 32 tackles, six tackles for loss, five sacks, 10 quarterback hits, one pass defended and one forced fumble in 13 games.

•••

DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Los Angeles Rams: Murchison played nine snaps on defense and three on special teams in a 24-23 loss to the Detroit Lions in the wild-card playoff game. Murchison helped the Rams finish 10-7 in the regular season. Murchison finished with 16 tackles and one tackle for loss in 15 games played with three starts.

•••

CB Derrek Pitts (2021-22), Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Pitts earned a spot on the Buccaneers, but was waived Oct. 25. Pitts is on the Buccaneers’ practice squad. Tampa Bay finished the regular season 9-8. Tampa Bay crushed the Philadelphia Eagles 32-9 and advanced to play at the Detroit Lions at 3 p.m. Sunday. Pitts has two tackles in four games played.

•••

OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), Kansas City Chiefs: Thuney helped the Chiefs go 11-6 in the regular season and then a big wild-card playoff win over the Miami Dolphins, 26-7. Thuney played all 79 snaps at left guard, and Kansas City rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown, and passed for 262 yards and a score, and didn't allow a sack. Thuney was named to the Pro Bowl.

•••

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF), Kansas City Chiefs: The Chiefs finished the regular season 11-6, and then cruised by the Miami Dolphins 26-7 in the wild-card game. Kansas City plays at the Buffalo Bills at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Valdes-Scantling started against the Dolphins and had one catch for eight yards in 32 offensive snaps. He finished the regular season with 21 catches for 315 yards and a touchdown in 16 games played (10 starts).