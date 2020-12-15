Thus far, just a couple of former NC State football player has clinched a spot in the NFL playoff, but several are well-positioned with just three games left in the season. Former Pack All-American Jaylen Samuels and the Pittsburgh Steelers have already clinched a playoff spot, but a two-game losing streak has allowed the Cleveland Browns to sneak back into the picture for the AFC North crown. In the AFC South, the Indianapolis Colts, featuring former NC State quarterbacks Philip Rivers and Jacoby Brissett plus running back Nyheim Hines, is tied for the division lead with the Tennessee Titans, and QB Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks are similarly positioned with the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC West. Former receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who played two seasons for the Pack before transferring to South Florida, has helped the Green Bay Packers already clinch the NFC North, while in the NFC East, former defensive end James Smith-Williams and Washington have taken a one-game lead over former defensive tackle B.J. Hill and the New York Giants. If the playoff were held today, the wild card teams would included Arizona (former Pack lineman J.R. Sweezy) and Tennessee (defensive tackle Larrell Murchison). Here is a look at how Pack pros fared in week 14.

Former NC State Football Players In The Pros: Week 14

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings: Started at center and played all 79 snaps to help the 6-7 Vikings to a 26-14 loss at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers … The Vikings rushed for 162 yards and a touchdown while it averaged 4.9 yards per carry … They allowed six sacks and 12 quarterback hurries … Has started every game this season.

The broadcast puts plenty of focus on the double team between Irv Smith and Thielen (rightfully so) but watch Garrett Bradbury (C 56) get to the 2nd level on Lavonte David (Bucs LB 54) pic.twitter.com/Ed6j4k2MEq — Russell Brown (@RussNFLDraft) December 14, 2020

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Indianapolis Colts: Played in his eighth game of the season by logging three snaps in the 9-4 Colts’ 44-27 win at the Las Vegas Raiders … Ran two times for net two-yard loss … For the season, he is 2-of-7 passing for 17 yards while also running 13 times for 13 yards and three touchdowns.

DB Juston Burris (2012-15), Carolina Panthers: Started at strong safety for the 4-9 Panthers in its 32-27 home loss to the Denver Broncos … Made seven tackles, including six solo ... Has 43 tackles (29 solo and four for loss), an interception, four passes broken up and a quarterback hurry in 10 games, nine of them starts. OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Denver Broncos: The starting weakside linebacker had three tackles (two solo) plus a quarterback hurry during the 5-8 Broncos’ win at the Carolina Panthers … Has 41 tackles (21 solo, nine for loss and 7.5 sacks) and 17 quarterback hurries in 13 games, all starts … Tied for 15th in the league in sacks.

DeMarcus Walker and Bradley Chubb get to Teddy Bridgewater! pic.twitter.com/kTcPUT4BWQ — Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) December 13, 2020

P A.J. Cole (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders: Punted once for 47 yards with a net of 45 as the 7-6 Raiders lost 44-27 at home to the Indianapolis Colts … Has 34 punts for an average of 44.0 yards (net of 41.0 yards) while placing 15 inside the 20 through 12 contests. QB Ryan Finley (2016-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Came in as a reserve and completed 1 of 2 passes for five yards and was sacked twice in the 2-10-1 Bengals' 30-7 home loss to the Dallas Cowboys ... Had a passer rating of 56.2 … In four games this season, he has completed 10 of 19 passes for 75 yards with two picks and rushed once for 19 yards. QB Mike Glennon (2009-12), Jacksonville Jaguars: In his third start of the season, completed 13 of 23 passes for 85 yards and an interception in 1-12 Jacksonville's 31-10 home loss to the Tennessee Titans... Had a passer rating of 46.5 ... For the season, he has completed 61 of 100 passes (61.0 percent) for 600 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions while also rushing five times for 15 yards and accumulating a passer rating of 75.4.

Doug Marrone named Gardner Minshew II as Jacksonville’s new starting QB. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 14, 2020

WR Kelvin Harmon (2016-18), Washington: Will miss the 2020 season for 4-7 Washington due to a torn ACL … Played in 16 games with eight starts as a rookie in 2019, and notched 30 receptions for 365 yards. K Stephen Hauschka (2007), free agent: Announced last week his retirement from football ... Was cut a day after he struggled in his season debut with the Jaguars, missing a 24-yard field goal wide left and coming up short on a 49-yard attempt in Jacksonville’s loss on Oct. 11. DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), New York Giants: Reserve had three tackles (two solo), including one for a loss, in the 5-8 Giants' 26-7 home loss to the Arizona Cardinals … Played 21 of 79 snaps on defense ... For the season, he has 22 tackles (12 solo), one sack, one tackle for a loss, one hurry and one pass breakup while playing in 12 contests. RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Indianapolis Colts: Reserve running back ran seven times for 58 yards, including a 31-yard rush, and caught all four passes thrown his way for 17 yards in the Colts’ win at the Raiders … Also returned a punt for two yards ... Played 23 of 69 snaps on offense and four more on special teams … Through 13 games, he has 51 receptions for 403 yards and four touchdowns, 74 carries for 276 yards and three scores, and 22 punt returns with an average of 8.4 yards per runback.

Nyheim Hines' speed on this play is great as he beats the unblocked safety to the edge but look at Doyle doing the work on the other box safety. Great game for the veteran TE (MAC just driving Vic Beasley is nice too) pic.twitter.com/ClPBGBLff1 — Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2) December 14, 2020

Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines combined for 33 touches, 240 yards(!) yesterday vs. the Raiders.



UNSTOPPABLE. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/e1pP2Igfrq — Indy SportsOne (@IndySportsOne) December 14, 2020

Nyheim Hines and Jonathan Taylor are a DAMN GOOD tag team — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 13, 2020

DB Dontae Johnson (2010-13), San Francisco 49ers: Started at cornerback for the second straight game for the 5-8 49ers, who lost 23-15 at home to Washington … Had three tackles (two solo) while playing 46 out of 63 snaps on defense and adding 18 more on special teams ... Has played in 10 games this season with three starts and has posted 16 tackles (11 solo) with three passes broken up and a quarterback hurry. DB Josh Jones (2014-16), Jacksonville Jaguars: Started at strong safety and had three tackles (one solo) in the Jaguars' loss to the Titans … Played 16 snaps on defense before leaving the game with an injury ... Has 71 tackles (48 solo) on the season while starting all 10 contests he has played in.

DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Los Angeles Chargers: Started at defensive tackle in the 4-9 Chargers’ 20-17 home win over the Atlanta Falcons … Had a sack and a quarterback hurry while playing 34 of 57 snaps on defense and three more on special teams … For the season, he has 20 tackles (nine solo), four tackles for loss, a sack and three quarterback hurries in 10 games, all starts. WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), New England Patriots: Started and caught four of five passes thrown his way for 47 yards in 6-7 New England’s 24-3 loss at the Los Angeles Rams … Played all 59 offensive snaps in the game … On the year, he has 42 receptions for 505 yards in the 12 games in which he was active, and he has also thrown a touchdown pass.

DT T.Y. McGill Jr. (2011-14), Philadelphia Eagles: Was on the practice squad this week for 4-8-1 Eagles, who defeated the New Orleans Saints 24-21 at home … Has four tackles, including one sack, and two quarterback hurries in five appearances on the season. DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Tennessee Titans: Reserve played 21 snaps on defense and assisted on a tackle in the Titans' win at the Jaguars, which improved Tennessee to 9-4 … Has four stops (one solo) in eight games played this season. LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Started for the 12th time in 13 games this season during the Bengals' loss to the Cowboys … Had five tackles (two solo) … Played 40 of 51 snaps on defense and added six more on special teams … Has 70 tackles (43 solo) on the season, including four for a loss, and one pass broken up.

OT Will Richardson Jr. (2015-17), Jacksonville Jaguars: Played three snaps on special teams in 1-12 Jacksonville’s loss to Tennessee … Has played in every game this season. QB Philip Rivers (2000-03), Indianapolis Colts: Completed 19 of 28 passes for 244 yards with two touchdowns while finishing with a 118.8 rating in the 9-4 Colts’ win at the Raiders … Has completed 309 of 454 passes (68.1 percent) for 3,507 yards with 20 scores, nine picks and a QB rating of 97.4 through 13 contests … Ranks ninth in the NFL in passing yards and 12th in both completion percentage and rating (minimum 100 pass attempts).

Frank Reich on 39-year-old QB, Philip Rivers: "If he wants, he's got multiple years of good football left in him."



Rivers will be a free agent in the spring, but the understanding when he signed with the Colts last spring was that this could be a multiyear thing. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) December 14, 2020

This would be surprising if Philip Rivers didn’t lead top-10 offenses in passing efficiency nearly every year of his career. But he has. Because Philip Rivers has always been an elite quarterback.



Again, I hope everyone has a nice day. — Robert Mays (@robertmays) December 14, 2020

Philip Rivers in #Colts last eight games:



• 67.1 COMP%

• 16 TDs

• 4 INTs

• 6-2 record



Rivers has been exactly what Indy needed at QB. pic.twitter.com/PgUN3IdBtL — Locked On Colts Podcast (@LockedOnColts) December 14, 2020

RB Jaylen Samuels (2014-17), Pittsburgh Steelers: Reserve running back ran four times for 15 yards and caught three of four passes thrown his way for 18 yards in the 11-2 Steelers' 26-15 loss at the Buffalo Bills … Has eight receptions for 34 yards and eight carries for 24 yards in 11 games played. DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Washington: Played as a reserve and had a tackle for a loss in 6-7 Washington's 23-15 win at the San Francisco 49ers … Played 14 snaps on defense and 27 more on special teams ... Has seven tackles (2.5 for loss, 0.5 sack) in 10 games played this season.

DL Kentavius Street (2014-17), San Francisco 49ers: Was a reserve in the 49ers' loss to Washington … Played 24 snaps on defense and six on special teams ... Has eight tackles (four solo, one for loss) in 12 games played. OG J.R. Sweezy (2008-11), Arizona Cardinals: For the first time in the nine games he played was a reserve and played 43 of 79 snaps in the 7-6 Cardinals’ 26-7 road win over the New York Giants … The Cardinals ran for 159 yards, one touchdown and 3.7 yards per carry, and allowed one sacks and four quarterback hurries. OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), New England Patriots: Played all 59 snaps at left guard in the 6-7 Patriots’ loss at the Rams … New England ran for 107 yards and 3.7 yards per carry, and surrendered six sacks and 10 quarterback hurries … Has started every game this season, mostly at left guard but also some action at center. WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF), Green Bay Packers: Started at receiver and caught all six passes thrown his way for 85 yards, including a touchdown, in the 10-3 Packers’ 31-24 win at the Detroit Lions … Has 31 receptions for 603 yards and five touchdowns through 13 contests, all starts. QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin), Seattle Seahawks: Completed 21 of 27 passes for 206 yards and four touchdowns with an interception while rushing once for a one-yard loss in the 9-4 Seahawks' 40-7 home win over the New York Jets … Accumulated a quarterback rating of 122.6 ... Through 13 games, he has completed 326 of 463 passes (70.4 percent, which is fourth in the NFL among QBs with at least 100 pass attempts) for 3,685 passing yards (third) with 36 touchdowns (second) and 12 picks … Added 423 rushing yards and a score on 69 rushes this season and posted a QB rating of 109.0 (fifth).