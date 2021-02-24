The NFL managed to pull off a successful and complete 2020 season during a once-in-100 years pandemic, but there were some ramifications. The salary cap in 2020 was $198.2 million. The NFL has not said yet what the final cap number for 2021 will be, although it did recently raise the cap floor from $175 million up to $180 million. It is still expected that the final spending limit will be below what it was in 2020. Here is a rundown of some of the storylines to watch with former NC State Wolfpack football players in the NFL.

Will Russell Wilson remain in Seattle?

Seven-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson would like more input on Seattle's personnel decisions. (USA Today Sports Images)

Wilson made news when he expressed a desire to have more input on personnel decisions, noting so during an interview on the Dan Patrick Show after winning the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. Mike Silver of NFL Media reports that a “third of the league” reached out to the Seahawks about Wilson’s availability in a trade and that the price tag could be three first round draft picks.

The @Seahawks are staying quiet in the wake of Russell Wilson's recent comments... but that isn't stopping teams from calling to see if he's available... @nflnetwork @AndrewSiciliano pic.twitter.com/Xs3Xwp6A2L — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) February 22, 2021

Odds strongly favor Wilson remaining in Seattle for at least another decision, but reports indicated that the Seahawks were unhappy with Wilson's public comments. Wilson completed a career-high 68.8 percent of his passes for 4,212 yards and 40 touchdowns with 13 interceptions in 2020. He was selected to his seventh Pro Bowl after finishing second in the NFL in scoring tosses.

Where will offensive lineman Joe Thuney's big payday come from?

New England offensive lineman Joe Thuney is one of the top free agents in the NFL. (Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports)

PFF rates Thuney as the No. 13 free agent available in 2020, noting that he “has developed into one of the best guards in the game and should fit well in any system.” It projects that Thuney would get a four-year deal at an average of $14.25 million annually, with $35 million fully guaranteed in the contract. NFLTradeRumors.com also has Thuney ranked at No. 13 in its list of top 100 free agents. Thuney played last season on a franchise tag for the New England Patriots, with whom he has spent all five seasons professionally, starting every game. The 28-year old was second-team All-Pro in 2019.

Where will QBU's other quarterbacks land?

Jacoby Brissett is a free agent for the first time in his career. (Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports)

Philip Rivers has retired while Wilson's future in Seattle remains less than certain. However, both Jacoby Brissett and Mike Glennon have questions for their immediate prospects in the NFL after both are set to hit free agency. Brissett is a free agent for the first time in his career. PFF has him ranked as the No. 71 available player on the market, while NFLTradeRumors.com has him at No. 83. It’s unlikely that the Colts will bring Brissett back as a starter after trading for the Eagles’ Carson Wentz, but the question remains: are there any teams out there that might give him a chance to start. PFF suggests that Brissett has shown “that he’s likely a high-end backup” and expects him to get a two-year deal around $7 million a year, with $8 million guaranteed. Glennon is also a free agent. PFF has him at No. 137 in its rankings, but noted in 2020 with the Jaguars he had his best string of performances since 2014 and “in line with expectations for him as a solid backup option.” They believe that Glennon could get a $1.5 million, unguaranteed contract.

Other Free Agents