Defensive tackle Justin Jones made his first career start and had a sack. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Here is a complete rundown of how the various former NC State players did in the NFL this past weekend in the wild card round of the playoffs: QB Jacoby Brissett, Indianapolis Colts (2014-15): The Colts advanced to play the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round with a 21-7 win at the Houston Texans, but Brissett didn’t play in the contest … However, Brissett did continue his tradition of photobombing the defense's celebration of a turnover (story from The Athletic) ... During the regular season he completed 2 of 4 passes for two yards and rushed seven times for minus-seven yards in four games played this season.

RB Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis Colts (2015-17): Hines started the 21-7 win at the Houston Texans, lining up at receiver to begin the contest, but he only played nine snaps overall and did not get a run nor was he targeted on a pass ... The rookie carried the ball 85 times for 314 yards (3.7 yards per rush) and two touchdowns, while hauling in 63 receptions for 425 yards (6.7 yards per catch) and two scores in 16 games during the regular season, including four starts ... The Colts will play at the Kansas City Chiefs Saturday. DT Justin Jones, Los Angeles Chargers (2014-17): Jones made his first career start and the rookie shined, making four tackles, including a sack, and added two quarterback hits during the Chargers' 23-17 win at the Baltimore Ravens ... Jones played 31 snaps on defense and two on special teams ... He finished the regular season with 15 tackles (five solo) and half a sack in 15 games, all as a reserve … The Chargers play at the New England Patriots Sunday.

The #Chargers defense primarily played 7 defensive backs yesterday in an attempt to slow down the #Ravens offense. Top 5 Defensive grades:



1. Melvin Ingram III - 90.2

2. Michael Davis - 83.7

3. Adrian Phillips - 82.1

4. Darius Philon - 81.4

5. Justin Jones - 80.8 — PFF LA Chargers (@PFF_Chargers) January 7, 2019

DL T.Y. McGill, Los Angeles Chargers (2011-14): Played 15 snaps as a reserve and had a tackle for a loss in the Chargers' 23-17 win at the Baltimore Ravens, advancing the Chargers to the Divisional Round for a showdown at New England Sunday … Had five tackles in five games played during the regular season, three for the Chargers and two for the Eagles. QB Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers (2000-03): Against the Baltimore Ravens touted defense, Rivers completed 22 of 32 passes for 160 yards and rushed three times for 15 yards in a 23-17 win ... Had a QB rating of 80.2 … During the regular season Rivers completed 347 of 508 throws (68.3 percent) for 4,308 yards with 32 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, and rushed 18 times for six yards … Ranked fifth in the NFL in quarterback rating (105.5) among quarterbacks with at least 100 pass attempts, tied for sixth in touchdown passes, and eighth in both completion percentage and passing yards … The Chargers play at the New England Patriots Sunday.

Tom Brady, Philip Rivers will be oldest pair of playoff starting quarterbacks https://t.co/78Zp3NON46 — Multi Sports Tipster (@rfltips) January 7, 2019

OG J.R. Sweezy, Seattle Seahawks (2008-11): Returning from injury, Sweezy started and played all 55 offensive snaps in the Seahawks' 24-22 loss at the Dallas Cowboys … Sweezy helped Seattle rush 24 times for 73 yards (3.0 yards per rush) and a score, pass for 233 yards and one touchdown, and allow just one sack ... He started 15 of 16 games for the Seahawks in the regular season.



J.R. Sweezy on @710ESPNSeattle with @JohnClaytonNFL :



"In all reality I probably should not have played but uh playoffs man, you know I wanted to win. I mean my foot's broken so I definitely shouldn't have played but I did and unfortunately didn't go the way we wanted to." — Maura Dooley (@Maura_Dool) January 7, 2019

LG J.R. Sweezy says he has a chipped bone in bottom of his foot. Caused sprains all over it. Yet he played entire playoff game last night at Dallas. Says he’s not sure how he did that #Seahawks — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) January 6, 2019

PFF credited the #Seahawks offensive line with a total of 6 pressures allowed. J.R. Sweezy allowed no pressures in this game. — Samuel Gold (@SamuelRGold) January 7, 2019

QB Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks (2007-09): Completed 18 of 27 passes for 233 yards and one touchdown, plus rushed three times for 14 yards and a score in Seattle’s 24-22 loss at the Dallas Cowboys … Posted a QB rating of 105.9 … He finished the regular season completing 280 of 427 passes for 3,448 yards, 35 touchdowns and seven interceptions, while also rushing 67 times for 319 yards ... Owns a season-long QB rating of 110.9 ... He is tied for third in the NFL with Rivers in touchdown passes and was third in passer rating, and 18th in passing yards.

I don’t know how much better @DangeRussWilson could have played today. His accuracy down the field was insane. Didn’t hear much praise on the broadcast for it, but without explosives & dimes to Tyler and Doug that game turns ugly — Brock Huard (@BrockESPN) January 6, 2019