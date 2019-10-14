Pack Pros: NFL week six
Here is a complete rundown of how former NC State football players did during week six of the NFL season:
C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings: Started at center and played every snap for the sixth straight week, this time during the 4-2 Vikings' 38-20 home win over the Philadelphia Eagles ... Was flagged once for holding ... Minnesota ran for 122 yards and 3.5 yards per carry, plus allowed one sack and an additional four hits on the quarterback.
Garrett Bradbury is starting to click in to where he needs to be as a 1st rounder. pic.twitter.com/bDyBQsKQW6— Edwin von Brodmarkle (@Nemock7) October 14, 2019
QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Indianapolis Colts: The Colts had a bye week ... Through five games, has connected on 108 of 167 passes for 1,062 yards with 10 scores and three interceptions … Also has 24 rushing attempts for 66 yards and a TD ... His season passer rating is 94.9 ... Is tied for ninth in the NFL in touchdown passes.
DB Juston Burris (2012-15), Cleveland Browns: Reserve DB played 14 snaps on special teams in the 2-4 Browns' 32-28 home loss to the Seattle Seahawks ... Has played in four games with one start, and has five tackles (all solo) with an interception.
OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Denver Broncos: Is on injured reserve (torn ACL) ... Had 20 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble and one pass broken up in four starts before the injury.
P A.J. Cole (2015-18), Oakland Raiders: The 3-2 Raiders had a bye week ... Through five games, has punted 22 times for an average of 47.2 yards with a net of 37.4 yards ... His punting average is tied for ninth best in the NFL ... Has landed nine punts inside the 20, which is tied for 15th in the league.
QB Ryan Finley (2016-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Did not play in the 0-6 Bengals' 23-17 loss at the Baltimore Ravens ... Has been active every game, but has not played yet.
QB Mike Glennon (2009-12), Oakland Raiders: The Raiders had a bye week ... Has yet to play this year.
WR Kelvin Harmon (2016-18), Washington Redskins: Made his second career start and caught the one pass thrown his way for eight yards in 1-5 Washington's 17-16 win at the Miami Dolphins ... Played 12 of 59 snaps on offense and 14 more on special teams ... For the season, has six receptions for 57 yards in six games.
K Stephen Hauschka (2007), Buffalo Bills: The Bills had a bye week ... On the season, is 4 of 6 on field goals (long is 46 yards) and 10 of 10 on extra points.
DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), New York Giants: Started and had two tackles (one solo) in the 2-4 Giants’ 35-14 loss at the New England Patriots ... Played 50 of 82 snaps on defense and six more on special teams ... For the season, has started five of six contests and made 19 tackles.
RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Indianapolis Colts: The Colts had a bye week ... For the season, has rushed 13 times for 30 yards and caught 18 passes for 120 yards.
DB Dontae Johnson (2010-13), San Francisco 49ers: Reserve DB had a special teams tackle in the 5-0 49ers 20-7 home win over the San Francisco 49ers ... Played five snaps on defense and 18 on special teams ... Has played four games this year (two with 49ers and two with Chargers) and has one tackle.
DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Los Angeles Chargers: Started for the sixth straight week and led the 2-4 Charges with eight tackles (two solo) in a 24-17 home loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers ... For the season, has 14 tackles, one stop for loss and a forced fumble.
DB Josh Jones (2014-16), Dallas Cowboys: After being released by the Packers in the preseason, was signed to the 3-2 Cowboys' practice squad.
OL Tyler Jones (2015-18), Denver Broncos: The undrafted free agent is on 1-4 Denver’s 10-player practice squad.
OL Ted Larsen (2006-09), Chicago Bears: The 3-2 Bears had a bye week ... Has played in four games (missing one with an injury) and started once.
WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), New England Patriots: Caught all four passes thrown his way for 54 yards in 6-0 New England's win over the Giants ... Played 57 out of 82 snaps on offense ... Has eight receptions for 120 yards in five games this season.
McDaniels pointed out this morning how Jakobi Meyers "tried to the hide the ball from the defender" on this catch. Also a good example of not drifting on the over route. Two things that McDaniels said the young receivers could learn from Julian Edelman. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/nmhTxt57re— Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) October 11, 2019
Patriots rookie WR Jakobi Meyers— Brad Kelly (@BradKelly17) October 11, 2019
• Throw-by hand technique
• Late adjustment to back-shoulder throw#GoPats pic.twitter.com/4jJAokYvtV
Jakobi Meyers said he was encouraged by the way he played tonight: “It’s a blessing to be out there. Hopefully we proved to them that we can contribute more than just scout team.” pic.twitter.com/EruAbvFQhs— Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) October 11, 2019
LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Made his first career start and had five tackles on defense (four solo) and one more on special teams in the Bengals' loss ... Played 31 out of 80 snaps on defense and added 15 more on special teams ... In six games this year has 12 tackles.
OT Will Richardson Jr. (2015-17), Jacksonville Jaguars: Played as a reserve for the fourth straight week during 2-4 Jacksonville’s 13-6 home loss to the New Orleans Saints ... Was flagged once for holding ... Played 21 of 59 offensive snaps in the game and added two more on special teams ... Helped the Jags rush for 75 yards and 3.1 yards per carry, and allow only two sacks and three hits on the quarterback.
QB Philip Rivers (2000-03), Los Angeles Chargers: Completed 26 of 44 passes for 320 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in the 2-4 Chargers’ loss to Pittsburgh ... Also ran once for no gain ... Had a passer rating of 77.8 ... It was Rivers’ 214th consecutive start in the NFL ... Through six games, has completed 159 of 238 passes for 1,785 yards with nine scores and six picks, and rushed seven times for 24 yards ... His passer rating is 91.1 ... Ranks fourth in the NFL in passing yards and tied for seventh for most passes of at least 20 yards (24).
RB Jaylen Samuels (2014-17), Pittsburgh Steelers: Samuels missed the 2-4 Steelers win with a knee injury ... For the season, has 18 rushes for 50 yards and a score and 13 receptions for 83 yards in five games ... Also has completed 4 of 5 passes for 35 yards with an interception.
DL Kentavius Street (2014-17), San Francisco 49ers: On injured reserve for the 4-0 49ers, but is eligible to return midseason.
OG J.R. Sweezy (2008-11), Arizona Cardinals: Started at right guard and played every offensive snap for the sixth straight week in the 2-3-1 Cardinals' 34-33 home win over the Atlanta Falcons ... Had one holding penalty ... The Cards ran for 102 yards and 3.5 yards per carry, and didn't allow a sack and or a quarterback hit.
OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), New England Patriots: The starting left guard was in on all 82 plays in 6-0 New England's win and made a tackle on an interception return ... The Patriots ran for 114 yards and averaged 3.4 yards per carry, and allowed three sacks and eight hits on the quarterback.
WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF), Green Bay Packers: The 4-1 Packers play the Detroit Lions on Monday night ... Entering the game, has 17 receptions for 235 yards and a score.
QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin), Seattle Seahawks: Completed 23 of 33 passes for 295 yards with two touchdowns in 5-1 Seattle’s win over the Browns ... Also ran nine times for 31 yards and a score while compiling a passer rating of 117.6 ... Through six weeks, has completed 137 of 189 passes for 1,704 yards with 14 touchdowns and no picks, and has also rushed 36 times for 151 yards and three scores ... Ranks tied for second in the NFL in touchdown passes, tied for fifth in most passes of at least 20 yards (25) and eighth in passing yards ... Also leads the league among QBs with more than 10 pass attempts in passer rating (124.7) and is sixth in completion percentage (72.5 percent).
Russell Wilson’s helmet communication system went out during a third quarter drive, so he called his own plays and led the Seahawks to a TD 💪💪 @DangeRussWilson pic.twitter.com/hBuT0qTm76— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 14, 2019
MVP candidates: Russell Wilson, Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson, Aaron Rodgers, Christian McCaffrey.— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 14, 2019