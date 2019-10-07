QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15) , Indianapolis Colts: Completed 18 of 29 passes for 151 yards with one interception (a pick-six) in the 3-2 Colts’ 19-13 win at previously undefeated Kansas City on Monday night ... Also ran six times for nine yards and a score and compiled a passer rating of 61.1 ... Through five games, has connected on 108 of 167 passes for 1,062 yards with 10 scores and three interceptions … Also has 24 rushing attempts for 66 yards and a TD ... His season passer rating is 94.9 ... Is tied for eighth in touchdown passes in the NFL.

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18) , Minnesota Vikings: Started at center and played every snap for the fifth straight week, this time during the 3-2 Vikings' 28-10 win at the New York Giants ... Was flagged once for holding ... Minnesota ran for 211 yards and 6.2 yards per carry, plus allowed three sacks and an additional eight hits on the quarterback.

Here is a complete rundown of how former NC State football players did during week five of the NFL season:

The happiest quarterback and center you’ve ever seen. #Colts come into Kansas City and hand #ChiefsKingdom their first loss of the season, 19-13. @ryan_kelly70 @JBrissett12 pic.twitter.com/wcU8iIYRN9

. @JBrissett12 brings it in himself for the first TD of the night! 📺: NBC (via @NFL ) pic.twitter.com/e26f936eFs

DB Juston Burris (2012-15), Cleveland Browns: The 2-2 Browns play Monday night at the San Francisco 49ers ... Has played two games with one start, and has four tackles (all solo) and an interception.



OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Denver Broncos: Is on injured reserve (torn ACL) ... Had 20 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble and one pass broken up in four starts before the injury.

P A.J. Cole (2015-18), Oakland Raiders: Punted four times for an average of 42.5 yards with an average net of 19.5 yards in the 3-2 Raiders’ 24-21 win over the Chicago Bears in London ... Pinned one punt inside the 20 ... Through five games, has punted 22 times for an average of 47.2 yards with a net of 37.4 yards ... His punting average is tied for 13th best in the NFL ... Has landed nine punts inside the 20, which is tied for 14th in the league.

QB Ryan Finley (2016-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Did not play in the Bengals' 26-23 home loss to the Arizona Cardinals, dropping Cincinnati to 0-5 ... Has been active every game but yet to play.

QB Mike Glennon (2009-12), Oakland Raiders: The backup to starter Derek Carr was active but did not play in the 3-2 Raiders’ win ... Has yet to play this year.

WR Kelvin Harmon (2016-18), Washington Redskins: Caught the one pass thrown his way for four yards in the 0-5 Redskins’ 33-7 home loss to the New England Patriots ... Played six of 59 snaps on offense and 14 more on special teams ... For the season, has five receptions for 49 yards.

K Stephen Hauschka (2007), Buffalo Bills: Made both extra points in the 4-1 Bills' 14-7 win at the Tennessee Titans ... On the season, is 4 of 6 on field goals (long is 46 yards) and 10 of 10 on extra points.

DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), New York Giants: Returned to the starting lineup and had five tackles (two solo) in the 2-3 Giants’ loss ... Played 49 of 71 snaps on defense and six more on special teams ... For the season, has started four of five contests and made 17 tackles.

RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Indianapolis Colts: Ran twice for negative-one yard and caught all a co-team high four of five passes thrown his way for 46 yards to lead the Colts in receiving yards in the win ... Played 17 of 81 snaps on offense and nine more on special teams ... For the season, has rushed 13 times for 30 yards and caught 18 passes for 120 yards.

DB Dontae Johnson (2010-13), San Francisco 49ers: Johnson signed a one-year deal with the 49ers this week, returning to the team he started his career with ... Johnson played his first four seasons with San Francisco before playing for three different teams in 2018 ... He rejoined the 49ers over the summer, was among the final cuts in training camp and picked up by the Chargers, where he played two games ... Was released by Los Angeles last week and now is back with 3-0 San Francisco, who hosts the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football.

DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Los Angeles Chargers: Started for the fourth straight week and had a solo tackle, a forced fumble and a quarterback hit in the 2-2 Chargers’ 30-10 win at the Miami Dolphins ... Played 36 of 52 snaps for the Los Angeles defense and four more on special teams ... For the season, has six tackles, one stop for loss and a forced fumble.

DB Josh Jones (2014-16), Dallas Cowboys: After being released by the Packers in the preseason, Jones was signed to the Cowboys' practice squad.

OL Tyler Jones (2015-18), Denver Broncos: The undrafted free agent is on 0-4 Denver’s 10-player practice squad.

OL Ted Larsen (2006-09), Chicago Bears: Was not active (injured) in the 3-2 Bears’ loss ... Larsen has played in the previous four games and started one.

WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), New England Patriots: Caught one of two passes thrown his way for six yards in 5-0 New England's win ... Played 36 out of 78 snaps on offense ... Has four receptions for 66 yards in four games this season.