OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17) , Denver Broncos: The starting strongside linebacker had seven tackles (four solo), a sack, a forced fumble and three hits on the quarterback in Denver’s 26-24 home loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars that dropped the Broncos to 0-4 ... Played 74 of 85 snaps on defense and added five more on special teams ... Through four games, has 20 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble and one pass broken up.

DB Juston Burris (2012-15), Cleveland Browns: Played 10 snaps on defense as a reserver and added 14 snaps on special teams in the Browns' 40-25 win at the Baltimore Ravens, improving Cleveland to 2-2 ... Has played two games this year with one start and has four tackles (all solo) and an interception.

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15) , Indianapolis Colts: Completed 24 of 46 passes for 265 yards with three touchdowns and one interception (pick six) in the Colts' 31-24 home loss to the Oakland Raiders, dropping Indianapolis to 2-2 ... Also ran five times for 19 yards and accumulated a passer rating of 82.2 ... Through four games, he has connected on 90 of 138 passes for 911 yards with 10 scores and two interceptions … He also has 18 rushing attempts for 57 yards ... His season passer rating is 102.1 ... Is tied for the most touchdown passes in the NFL and 10th in rating (among QBs with double-digit pass attempts).

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18) , Minnesota Vikings: Started at center and for the fourth straight week he played every snap, this time during a 16-6 loss at the Chicago Bears, dropping the Vikings to 2-2 ... Minnesota ran for 40 yards and 2.5 yards per carry but allowed six sacks and an addition six hits on the quarterback.

P A.J. Cole (2015-18), Oakland Raiders: Punted five times for an average of 50.6 yards with an average net of 43.6 yards in the Raiders’ 31-24 win at the Colts, which improved Oakland to 2-2 ... Pinned three punts inside the 20 ... Through four games, has punted 18 times for an average of 48.2 yards with a net of 41.3 yards ... His punting average is sixth best in the NFL ... Has landed eight punts inside the 20, which is tied for eighth in the league.

QB Ryan Finley (2016-18), Cincinnati Bengals: The Bengals play on Monday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

QB Mike Glennon (2009-12), Oakland Raiders: The backup to starter Derek Carr was active but did not play in the Raiders’ win ... Has yet to play this year.

WR Kelvin Harmon (2016-18), Washington Redskins: Reserve caught both passes thrown his way for 14 yards in the Redskins' 24-7 loss at the New York Giants, dropping the Redskins to 0-4 ... Played 29 out of 51 snaps on offense and nine more on special teams ... For the season has four receptions for 45 yards.

K Stephen Hauschka (2007), Buffalo Bills: Made a 46-yard field goal and his one extra point attempt but missed a 49-yarder in the Bills' 16-10 home loss to the New England Patriots, handing Buffalo its first loss in four games ... On the season he is 4 of 6 on field goals (long is 46 yards) and 8 of 8 on extra points.

DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), New York Giants: Played as a reserve for the first time this season and assisted on three tackles in the Giants in their 24-7 win over the visiting Washington Redskins, improving New York to 2-2 ... Played 25 of 51 snaps on defense and two more on special teams ... For the season, he has 12 tackles and started three of four contests.

RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Indianapolis Colts: Reserve ran three times for six yards and caught all six passes thrown his way to lead the Colts in receptions for 39 yards in the loss ... Played 35 of 78 snaps on offense and four more on special teams ... For the season, he has rushed 11 times for 31 yards and caught 14 passes for 74 yards.

DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Los Angeles Chargers: Started for the fourth straight week and had a solo tackle, a forced fumble and a quarterback hit in the Chargers' 30-10 win at the Miami Dolphins, improving L.A. to 2-2 ... Played 36 of 52 snaps for the Chargers' defense and four more on special teams ... For the season, he has six tackles, one stop for loss and a forced fumble.

OL Tyler Jones (2015-18), Denver Broncos: The undrafted free agent is on Denver's 10-player practice squad.

OL Ted Larsen (2006-09), Chicago Bears: Started for the first time this season and played 41 snaps before being injured in the Bears' 16-6 home win over the Minnesota Vikings, improving Chicago to 3-1 ... The Bears ran for 72 yards and 2.2 yards per carry and allowed one sack and four hits on the QB.

WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), New England Patriots: Was active but only played four snaps in the Patriots' win over the Bills, which improved New England to 4-0 ... Has three receptions for 60 yards in three games this season.



LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals: The Bengals play at the Steelers on Monday night football.

OT Will Richardson Jr. (2015-17), Jacksonville Jaguars: Played as a reserve for the second straight week during the win at Denver, improving Jacksonville to 2-2 ... Played 35 of 85 offensive snaps in the game and added six more on special teams ... Helped the Jags rush for 269 yards and 7.1 yards per carry, but Jacksonville did allow five sacks and 12 hits on the quarterback.

QB Philip Rivers (2000-03), Los Angeles Chargers: Completed 24 of 30 passes for 310 yards with two touchdowns in the Chargers' win at Miami ... Also ran once for no gain ... Had a passer rating of 131.9 ... It was Rivers' 212th consecutive start in the NFL ... Through four games, he has completed 101 of 146 passes for 1,254 yards with seven scores and two picks, and rushed five times for 27 yards ... His passer rating is 105.8 ... He is tied for third in the NFL in passing yards, eighth among those with double-digit pass attempts in rating and second for most passes of at least 20 yards (20).