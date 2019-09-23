Here is a complete rundown of how former NC State football players did in week two of the NFL season: C Garrett Bradbury (2015-18), Minnesota Vikings: Started at center and for the third straight week played every snap, this time during a 34-14 home win over the Oakland Raiders that improved the Vikings to 2-1 ... Was flagged once for holding ... Minnesota ran for 211 yards and 5.6 yards per carry and did not allow a sack, and quarterback Kirk Cousins was hit only three times. QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Indianapolis Colts: Completed 28 of 37 passes for 310 yards with two touchdowns without an interception to help the Colts win 27-24 at home over the Atlanta Falcons and improve to 2-1 ... Also ran three times for four yards and accumulated a passer rating of 118.1 ... Through three games, has connected on 66 of 92 passes for 646 yards with seven scores with just one pick, and also has 13 rushing attempts for 38 yards ... His season passer rating is 112.0 ... He is eighth among quarterbacks with double-digit pass attempts for completion percentage (71.7 percent) and seventh in rating ... Also is tied for fourth in the league in touchdown passes.

DB Juston Burris (2012-15), Cleveland Browns: After one week with Oakland, was released and claimed by the Browns who quickly inserted him into the starting lineup ... Intercepted a pass that he returned for 15 yards and added four solo tackles in a 20-13 home loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football, dropping the Browns to 1-2 ... Played all 66 snaps on defense in his first action of the year.

OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Denver Broncos: The starting strongside linebacker had five tackles (all solo) and three stops for loss, and hit the quarterback once in Denver's 27-16 loss at the Green Bay Packers, dropping the Broncos to 0-3 ... Played all but one snap on defense ... Through three games, he has 13tackles, four tackles for loss and one pass broken up.

P A.J. Cole (2015-18), Oakland Raiders: Punted four times for an average of 54.3 yards with a net of 49.0 yards in the Raiders' loss ... Pinned two punts inside the 20 ... Through three games, has punted 13 times for an average of 47.3 yards with a net of 40.5 yards ... He has landed five punts inside the 20, which is tied for 11th in the NFL. QB Ryan Finley (2016-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Was active but did not play as the Bengals lost 21-17 at the Buffalo Bills, dropping Cincinnati to 0-3 ... Has yet to play this year. QB Mike Glennon (2009-12), Oakland Raiders: The backup to starter Derek Carr was active but did not play in the Raiders' loss ... Has yet to play this year. WR Kelvin Harmon (2016-18), Washington Redskins: The Redskins host the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football. K Stephen Hauschka (2007), Buffalo Bills: Made field goals from 34 and 45 yards and missed a 62-yarder Bills' win, improving Buffalo to 3-0 ... Also made his one extra point attempt ... On the season he is 3 of 4 on field goals (long is 45 yards) and 7 of 7 on extra points. DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), New York Giants: Started and had two tackles (one solo) in the Giants' 32-31 win at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, improving New York to 1-2 ... Played 39 of 77 snaps on defense and nine more on special teams ... For the season, he has nine tackles and started all three contests. RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Indianapolis Colts: Reserve ran twice for three yards and caught three of four passes thrown his way for 26 yards in the Colts' win ... Also assisted on a special teams tackle ... Played 18 of 71 snaps on offense ... For the season, he has rushed eight times for 25 yards and caught eight passes for 35 yards. DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Los Angeles Chargers: Started for the third straight week and had a solo tackle in the Chargers' 27-20 home loss to the Houston Texans, dropping L.A. to 1-2 ... Played 40 of 60 snaps for the Chargers' defense and five more on special teams ... For the season, he has five tackles and one stop for loss. OL Tyler Jones (2015-18), Denver Broncos: The undrafted free agent is on Denver's 10-player practice squad. OL Ted Larsen (2006-09), Chicago Bears: The Bears are in Washington for Monday Night Football. DT T.Y. McGill (2011-14), Washington Redskins: The Redskins host the Bears on Monday Night Football. WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), New England Patriots: Was active for the second game this year and caught two of three passes thrown his way for 38 yards in a 30-14 home win over the New York Jets, which improved New England to 3-0 ... Played 49 of 77 snaps on offense ... Has three receptions for 60 yards this season.

LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals: The reserve linebacker had a tackle in 10 snaps on defense and also logged 20 plays on special teams ... In three games, has two tackles. OT Will Richardson Jr. (2015-17), Jacksonville Jaguars: After playing every snap at left tackle in the first two weeks, was moved to a reserve role in the Jaguars' 20-7 home win over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football, improving Jacksonville to 1-2 ... Played 27 out of 54 offensive snaps in the game ... Helped the Jags rush for 88 yards and 4.4 yards per carry, and Jacksonville did not allow a sack and just two hits on the quarterback. QB Philip Rivers (2000-03), Los Angeles Chargers: Completed 31 of 46 passes for 318 yards with two touchdowns in the Chargers' loss ... Ran twice for nine yards ... Had a passer rating of 101.5 ... It was Rivers' 211th consecutive start in the NFL ... Through three games, has completed 77 of 116 passes for 944 yards with five scores and two picks, and rushed four times for 27 yards ... His passer rating is 98.5 ... He ranks third in the NFL in passing yards and is tied for the second-most passes of at least 20 yards (16).

RB Jaylen Samuels (2014-17), Pittsburgh Steelers: The backup running back played 14 snaps but did not receiver a carry nor was he targeted in the passing game in the Steelers' 24-20 loss at the San Francisco 49ers, which dropped Pittsburgh to 0-3 ... Also was in on 19 special teams plays ... On the season, has five carries for 22 yards and two receptions for 15 yards ... He also has a special teams tackle. DL Kentavius Street (2014-17), San Francisco 49ers: Was placed on injured reserve for the 49ers, but is eligible to return midseason. OG J.R. Sweezy (2008-11), Arizona Cardinals: Started at right guard for the Cardinals and played every snap for the third straight week ... Was flagged once for holding ... The Cards ran for 121 yards and 5.5 yards per carry, but allowed eight sacks and nine quarterback hits during a 38-20 home loss to the Carolina Panthers, dropping Arizona to 0-2-1. OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), New England Patriots: The starting left guard was in on all 77 plays in New England's win ... The Patriots ran for 68 yards and averaged 2.5 yards per carry, and allowed one sacks and four additional hits on the quarterback. WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF), Green Bay Packers: Started at receiver and caught a team-high six passes 99 yards, including a 40-yard touchdown in the Green Bay's 27-16 home win over the Denver Broncos, which improved the Packers to 3-0 ... Was also targeted a team-high 10 times and played 50 out of 570 snaps on offense ... For the season, he has 13 receptions for 170 yards and a score. QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin), Seattle Seahawks: Completed 32 of 50 passes for 406 yards with two touchdowns for a rating of 102.6 ... Also ran seven times for 51 yards and two scores in the Seahawks' 33-27 home loss to the New Orleans Saints, which dropped Seattle to 2-1 ... Through two weeks, has completed 75 of 105 passes for 902 yards with seven touchdowns, while he has also rushed 17 times for 81 yards and two scores ... He is ninth in the NFL among QBs with more than 10 pass attempts in completion percentage (71.4 percent), tied for fourth in touchdown passes, seventh in passing yards and fourth in passer rating (119.6).