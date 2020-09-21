This weekend the regular season of the NFL continued, and it was a big one for several former NC State Wolfpack football players. Below are the details.

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings: Started and played all 54 snaps at center for the 0-2 Vikings in their 28-11 road loss to the Indianapolis Colts … Minnesota ran for 80 yards and 4.4 yards per rush, and surrendered three sacks and seven quarterback hurries. QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Indianapolis Colts: Did not play in the 1-1 Colts’ 28-11 home win over the Vikings. DB Juston Burris (2012-15), Carolina Panthers: Started at strong safety in the 0-2 Panthers’ 31-17 road loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers … Made one tackle while playing all 61 snaps on defense and adding eight more on special teams … Has three tackles on the season and has played every defensive snap for Carolina thus far. OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Denver Broncos: Started at weakside linebacker and tallied three tackles (one for loss) in 0-2 Denver’s 26-21 road loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers ... Played 56 of 65 snaps on defense … Has three tackles (one for loss) and two quarterback hurries on the season. P A.J. Cole (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders: The 1-0 Raiders play the New Orleans Saints at home on Monday Night Football … Had three punts for an average of 42.3 yards (net was 32.7 yards) with a long of 52 in the Raiders’ first game. QB Ryan Finley (2016-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Was active but did not play in the 0-2 Bengals’ 35-30 road loss to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football. QB Mike Glennon (2009-12), Jacksonville Jaguars: Was active but did not play Sunday in the 1-1 Jaguars’ 33-30 road loss to the Tennessee Titans. WR Kelvin Harmon (2016-18), Washington: Will miss the 2020 season for 0-2 Washington due to a torn ACL … Played in 16 games with eight starts as a rookie in 2019, and notched 30 receptions for 365 yards. DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), New York Giants: Saw action as a reserve in the 0-2 Giants’ 17-13 road loss to the Chicago Bears … Was in on 20 plays on defense (out of 65) and four more on special teams but did not register a tackle. RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Indianapolis Colts: Played nine offensive snaps and seven on special teams in the 1-1 Colts’ win versus Minnesota, and had one reception for four yards … Also returned four punts for an average of 10.0 yards … Through two games, has nine receptions for 49 yards and one touchdown, plus 28 yards on seven carries and one score on the ground ... Those were his first punt returns of the year.

DB Dontae Johnson (2010-13), San Francisco 49ers: Was promoted from the practice squad to the active roster last week and appeared as a reserve corner in 1-1 San Francisco’s 31-13 road win over the New York Jets … Had one tackle in eight defensive snaps (out of 65) and added 21 reps on special teams. DB Josh Jones (2014-16), Jacksonville Jaguars: Started at strong safety and made seven tackles (three solo) in the 1-1 Jags’ loss to the Titans … Played all 62 snaps on defense and added three more reps on special teams … Has 19 tackles (nine solo) on the season.

Josh Jones says the #Jaguars scheme is a perfect fit for his skill set

DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Los Angeles Chargers: Started and had one tackle in the 1-1 Chargers’ 23-20 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs … Played 20 snaps on defense and four more on special teams before leaving the game with a shoulder injury ... For the season has three solo tackles. WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), New England Patriots: Notched one reception for seven yards in the 1-1 Patriots’ 35-30 road loss to Seattle for his first catch of the year… Played eight out of 72 snaps on offense. DT T.Y. McGill (2011-14), Philadelphia Eagles: Did not play in the 0-2 Eagles’ 37-19 home loss to the Rams … Has one sack and two quarterback hurries on the season.

DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Tennessee Titans: Recorded one tackle in his NFL debut for 2-0 Tennessee … Played 15 of the Titans’ 75 defensive snaps during their 33-30 win over Jacksonville. LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Started at linebacker and notched two tackles (one solo) in 0-2 Cincinnati’s loss to the Browns … Played 43 of 58 snaps on defense and added 14 more reps on special teams … Has 14 tackles on the season.

OT Will Richardson Jr. (2015-17), Jacksonville Jaguars: Played five snaps on special teams in the 1-1 Jags’ loss to the Titans. QB Philip Rivers (2000-03), Indianapolis Colts: Completed 19 of 25 passes for 214 yards with a touchdown and one interception in the 1-1 Colts’ win versus Minnesota … Added three yards on four rushing attempts and finished with a QB rating of 97.8 … For the season has completed 55 of 71 passes (77.5 percent) for 579 yards and two scores with two picks and has rushed for six yards on five rushing attempts ... Has a QB rating of 92.3.

RB Jaylen Samuels (2014-17), Pittsburgh Steelers: Reeled in one reception for four yards on two targets in the 2-0 Steelers’ home win against the Broncos … Reserve was in on five snaps on offense and 11 on special teams … Has two receptions for five yards this season and a two-yard rush on one carry. DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Washington: Saw action on seven snaps on defense and 21 on special teams in 1-1 Washington’s 30-15 road loss to the Cardinals … Recorded his first NFL tackle. DL Kentavius Street (2014-17), San Francisco 49ers: Played 25 of 65 defensive snaps in his season debut and added one rep on special teams in the 1-1 49ers’ win over the Jets. OG J.R. Sweezy (2008-11), Arizona Cardinals: Started at right guard and played all 77 snaps on offense, and added six reps on special teams in the 2-0 Cardinals’ home win over Washington … Arizona ran for 160 yards and 5.0 yards per carry, and surrendered three sacks and two quarterback hurries. OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), New England Patriots: Started at left guard and played all 72 snaps and five special teams reps in the 1-1 Patriots’ loss at Seattle ... New England ran for 67 yards and 2.7 yards a rush, and allowed one sack and five quarterback hurries. WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF), Green Bay Packers: Led the team’s wide receivers with three receptions on seven targets for 64 yards, including a 41-yard deep ball, in 2-0 Green Bay’s 42-21 win over Detroit … Played 46 of 73 snaps on offense … Has seven receptions for 160 yards and one touchdown through two contests. QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin), Seattle Seahawks: Completed 21 of 28 passes for 288 yards with five touchdowns, plus added five carries for 39 yards, in the 2-0 Seahawks’ 35-30 home win over New England ... Accumulated a sterling passer rating of 132.1 … Leads the NFL in passing touchdowns (nine) through two weeks ... Has completed 52 of 63 passes (82.5 percent) for 610 passing yards with just one pick ... Added 68 rushing yards on eight rushes on the season and posted a QB rating of 140.0.

