Pack Pros: NFL Week 16
Here is a complete rundown of how former NC State football players did during week 16 of the NFL season:
C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings: Bradbury and the 10-4 Vikings host the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football … Bradbury has started and played every snap at center this season.
QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Indianapolis Colts: Connected on 14 of 27 passes for 119 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in the 7-8 Colts’ 38-6 home win over the Carolina Panthers … Brissett rushed three times for 37 yards, including a one-yard score, and he caught one pass for two yards … Through 14 contests (missed one game with an injury), has connected on 260 of 422 passes (61.6 percent) for 2,780 yards with 18 scores and six interceptions … Also has 52 rushing attempts for 211 yards and four touchdowns ... Is tied for 23rd in the NFL in scoring passes, and among QBs who have attempted at least 200 passes he is 25th in completion percentage and 18th in passer rating (93.2).
Jacoby Brissett pro-rated to his 469 passes in 2017:— Nat Newell (@NatJNewell) December 23, 2019
2017: 58.8%, 3,098 yards, 13 TDs, 7 INTs, 81.7 QB rating
1st 8 games 2018: 64.8%, 3,277 yards, 28 TDs, 6 INTs, 99.7
last 6 games 2018: 57.5%, 2,852 yards, 10 TDs, 8 INTs, 75.8https://t.co/0aJsdHZkYE
DB Juston Burris (2012-15), Cleveland Browns: Came off the bench for three tackles (two solo), but the Browns lost 31-15 to the visiting Baltimore Ravens … Played 46 of 73 defensive snaps and seven more plays on special teams ... Has played in 13 games overall with nine starts, and has 30 tackles (25 solo), two interceptions, three passes broken up, two tackles for loss, a sack, one forced fumble and two quarterback hurries.
OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Denver Broncos: Is on injured reserve due to a torn ACL ... The 6-9 Broncos topped the visiting Detroit Lions 27-17 … Had 21 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble and one pass broken up in four starts before the injury.
P A.J. Cole (2015-18), Oakland Raiders: Had five punts for an average of 51.8 yards and net average of 43.6 yards for the 7-8 Raiders in a 24-17 road win over the Los Angeles Chargers … Landed three punts inside the 20-yard line, one touchback and had a long of 74 ... Through 15 games, he has punted 64 times for an average of 46.2 yards and a net of 39.4 yards ... His punting average is ninth best in the NFL ... Has landed 31 punts inside the 20, which is fifth in the league.
A.J. Cole's 74-yard punt was longest for #Raiders since Shane Lechler had 76-yarder in Xmas Eve win at KC in 2011— Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) December 22, 2019
QB Ryan Finley (2016-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Was active but did not play in the 1-14 Bengals' 38-35 road loss to the Miami Dolphins ... In three games, all starts, has completed 41 of 87 passes (47.1 percent) for 474 yards with two scores and two picks, plus he has rushed 10 times for 77 yards ... He has a passer rating of 62.1.
QB Mike Glennon (2009-12), Oakland Raiders: Was not active in the 7-8 Raiders' 24-17 road win over the Los Angeles Chargers … On the year, he is 6-of-10 passing for 56 yards with a touchdown.
WR Kelvin Harmon (2016-18), Washington Redskins: Washington came out with three tight ends, so Harmon came off the bench for five receptions for 58 yards with a long of 22, and he completed a 11-yard pass … The 3-12 Redskins lost 41-35 at home to the New York Giants … He played 60 of the 70 offensive snaps, plus 17 on special teams ... For the season, he has 27 receptions for 332 yards in 15 games, including seven starts.
K Stephen Hauschka (2007), Buffalo Bills: Made a 35-yard field goal and two extra points, but the 10-5 Bills’ lost 24-17 at the New England Patriots ... On the season, he is 20 of 26 on field goals (long of 51 yards) and 30 of 32 on extra points ... Tied for 19th in the NFL for made field goals.
DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), New York Giants: Came off the bench to get two solo tackles, one sack for minus-11 yards, two tackles for loss and quarterback pressure during the Giants (4-11) 41-35 win over the Washington Redskins … Hill played 17 of the 70 defensive snaps, and added six special teams plays … On the season, he has started in five of 15 appearances and made 34 tackles (14 solo), one sack and four tackles for loss.
RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Indianapolis Colts: The Garner, N.C., had a monster game against the Carolina Panthers in a 38-6 win … He returned one punt 84 yards for a first quarter touchdown, and then another punt for a 71-yard score in the fourth quarter … Hines finished with three punt returns for 195 yards, had one carry for four yards and one reception for two yards … Hines played 11 offensive snaps and eight special teams plays for the 7-8 Colts … For the season, he has rushed 45 times for 165 yards and two scores, and has caught 41 passes for 298 yards ... Hines has returned seven punts for 261 yards (37.3 average) and two touchdowns, plus five kickoffs for 99 yards (19.8 average).
Nyheim Hines took two punts back to the partments yesterday 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ulfw7hMBYp— Gifted0Prez 🦅 (@G0dGiven) December 23, 2019
'Maybe it was great that I had to wait a whole year to get another opportunity.’ Nyheim Hines’ best game powers a #Colts victory. https://t.co/LZdaK0ifdV pic.twitter.com/oAiEwDZ7bP— IndyStar Sports (@IndyStarSports) December 23, 2019
DB Dontae Johnson (2010-2013), San Francisco 49ers: He played 24 special teams snaps in the 49ers’ 34-31 home win against the Los Angeles Rams … Johnson has six tackles in nine games this season between playing for the 12-3 49ers and two contests with the Los Angeles Chargers.
DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Los Angeles Chargers: Started and made two solo tackles and a tackle for loss in the 5-10 Chargers 24-17 home loss to the Oakland Raiders … He played 46 of the 63 defensive snaps, plus five plays on special teams … Has started all 11 games he has played, missing four with an injury, and has 29 tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble and one pass broken up.
DB Josh Jones (2014-16), Dallas Cowboys: Played six snaps on special teams in the 7-8 Cowboys' 17-9 road loss at the Philadelphia Eagles … Has one tackle on defense and one on special teams in six games played.
OL Ted Larsen (2006-09), Chicago Bears: Came off the bench to play 44 of 63 snaps at guard, plus one play on special teams, but the Bears fell to 7-8 with a 26-3 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs … Chicago rushed for 101 yards and a 4.6 yards per carry average, and allowed three sacks … Has played in 11 games and started once.
DT T.Y. McGill (2011-14), New Orleans Saints: Was waived by the Chargers, but picked up by New Orleans, which has former NC State defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen … However, the 12-3 Saints waived him Dec. 16 … Assisted on two tackles in three games for the Chargers.
WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), New England Patriots: Played 14 snaps and caught all three passes thrown his way for 25 yards to help the Patriots improve to 12-3 with a 24-17 home win against the Buffalo Bills ... Has 26 receptions for 359 yards in 14 games (one start).
LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Started and was second on the team with 11 tackles (10 solo), plus two tackles for loss (including one on special teams) … Pratt played 63 of the 90 defensive snaps, nine on special teams, but the Bengals lost 38-35 to the Miami Dolphins and fell to 1-14 … In 15 games (eight starts), has 71 tackles (49 solo).
OT Will Richardson Jr. (2015-17), Jacksonville Jaguars: Played two special teams snaps and the 5-10 Jaguars lost 24-12 at the Atlanta Falcons … Has started twice and appeared in 14 games.
QB Philip Rivers (2000-03), Los Angeles Chargers: Connected on 27 of 39 throws for 279 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in the Chargers’ 24-17 home loss against the Oakland Raiders … Finished with a 89.6 rating … Has now made 223 consecutive starts … Through 15 games, has completed 359 of 545 passes (65.9 percent) for 4,334 yards with 21 scores and 18 picks, and rushed 11 times for 24 yards ... Has a passer rating of 89.2 ... Third in the NFL in passing yards, 12th in completion percentage and 15th in touchdown throws (among QBs with at least 200 pass attempts).
RB Jaylen Samuels (2014-17), Pittsburgh Steelers: Came off the bench and had three carries for seven yards, and he caught four out of six passes thrown his way for 32 yards, but the Steelers fell 16-10 at the New York Jets … He played 42 of 67 offensive snaps and added five plays on special teams for the Steelers, who fell to 8-7 on the season … For the season, has 66 rushes for 175 yards and a score, plus 46 receptions for 289 yards and a touchdown in 13 games, which included four starts ... Also has completed 4 of 5 passes for 35 yards with an interception.
DL Kentavius Street (2014-17), San Francisco 49ers: Street played in his second NFL game and had three tackles and one tackle for loss in 19 snaps during the 49ers’ 34-31 win over the visiting Los Angeles Rams … Street, who also played one special teams snap, helped the 49ers improve to 12-3 on the season and has four tackles and one tackle for loss.
OG J.R. Sweezy (2008-11), Arizona Cardinals: Started and played 65 of 69 offensive snaps, and another six plays on special teams in the 5-9-1 Cardinals’ 27-13 road win over the Seattle Seahawks … Arizona ran for 253 yards and 6.3 yards per carry, and allowed two sacks and three hits on the quarterback … Has started every game at right guard.
OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), New England Patriots: Played all 73 snaps at left guard, plus four on special teams, in the 12-3 Patriots' 24-17 home over the Buffalo Bills … New England ran for 143 yards and 4.1 yards per carry, and allowed zero sacks and four hits on the quarterback ... He has started all 15 games.
WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF), Green Bay Packers: Valdes-Scantling and the 11-3 Packers play at the Minnesota Vikings for Monday Night Football … Has 23 receptions for 427 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games played (eight starts).
QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin), Seattle Seahawks: Completed 16 of 31 passes for 169 yards with one touchdown, and he ran twice for two yards, plus was sacked five times … The 11-4 Seahawks fell 27-13 at home against the Arizona Cardinals, and Wilson had a 78.6 quarterback rating ... Through 15 games, has completed 316 of 476 (66.4 percent) for 3,877 yards with 29 touchdowns and five picks, and he has also rushed 63 times for 313 yards and three scores ... Third in the NFL in touchdown passes and sixth in passing yards ... Also fifth in the league among signal-callers with more than 200 pass attempts in passer rating (107.3) and ninth in completion percentage.
