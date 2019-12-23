Here is a complete rundown of how former NC State football players did during week 16 of the NFL season: C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings: Bradbury and the 10-4 Vikings host the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football … Bradbury has started and played every snap at center this season. QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Indianapolis Colts: Connected on 14 of 27 passes for 119 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in the 7-8 Colts’ 38-6 home win over the Carolina Panthers … Brissett rushed three times for 37 yards, including a one-yard score, and he caught one pass for two yards … Through 14 contests (missed one game with an injury), has connected on 260 of 422 passes (61.6 percent) for 2,780 yards with 18 scores and six interceptions … Also has 52 rushing attempts for 211 yards and four touchdowns ... Is tied for 23rd in the NFL in scoring passes, and among QBs who have attempted at least 200 passes he is 25th in completion percentage and 18th in passer rating (93.2).

Jacoby Brissett pro-rated to his 469 passes in 2017:



2017: 58.8%, 3,098 yards, 13 TDs, 7 INTs, 81.7 QB rating

1st 8 games 2018: 64.8%, 3,277 yards, 28 TDs, 6 INTs, 99.7

last 6 games 2018: 57.5%, 2,852 yards, 10 TDs, 8 INTs, 75.8https://t.co/0aJsdHZkYE — Nat Newell (@NatJNewell) December 23, 2019

DB Juston Burris (2012-15), Cleveland Browns: Came off the bench for three tackles (two solo), but the Browns lost 31-15 to the visiting Baltimore Ravens … Played 46 of 73 defensive snaps and seven more plays on special teams ... Has played in 13 games overall with nine starts, and has 30 tackles (25 solo), two interceptions, three passes broken up, two tackles for loss, a sack, one forced fumble and two quarterback hurries. OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Denver Broncos: Is on injured reserve due to a torn ACL ... The 6-9 Broncos topped the visiting Detroit Lions 27-17 … Had 21 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble and one pass broken up in four starts before the injury. P A.J. Cole (2015-18), Oakland Raiders: Had five punts for an average of 51.8 yards and net average of 43.6 yards for the 7-8 Raiders in a 24-17 road win over the Los Angeles Chargers … Landed three punts inside the 20-yard line, one touchback and had a long of 74 ... Through 15 games, he has punted 64 times for an average of 46.2 yards and a net of 39.4 yards ... His punting average is ninth best in the NFL ... Has landed 31 punts inside the 20, which is fifth in the league.

A.J. Cole's 74-yard punt was longest for #Raiders since Shane Lechler had 76-yarder in Xmas Eve win at KC in 2011 — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) December 22, 2019

QB Ryan Finley (2016-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Was active but did not play in the 1-14 Bengals' 38-35 road loss to the Miami Dolphins ... In three games, all starts, has completed 41 of 87 passes (47.1 percent) for 474 yards with two scores and two picks, plus he has rushed 10 times for 77 yards ... He has a passer rating of 62.1. QB Mike Glennon (2009-12), Oakland Raiders: Was not active in the 7-8 Raiders' 24-17 road win over the Los Angeles Chargers … On the year, he is 6-of-10 passing for 56 yards with a touchdown. WR Kelvin Harmon (2016-18), Washington Redskins: Washington came out with three tight ends, so Harmon came off the bench for five receptions for 58 yards with a long of 22, and he completed a 11-yard pass … The 3-12 Redskins lost 41-35 at home to the New York Giants … He played 60 of the 70 offensive snaps, plus 17 on special teams ... For the season, he has 27 receptions for 332 yards in 15 games, including seven starts. K Stephen Hauschka (2007), Buffalo Bills: Made a 35-yard field goal and two extra points, but the 10-5 Bills’ lost 24-17 at the New England Patriots ... On the season, he is 20 of 26 on field goals (long of 51 yards) and 30 of 32 on extra points ... Tied for 19th in the NFL for made field goals. DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), New York Giants: Came off the bench to get two solo tackles, one sack for minus-11 yards, two tackles for loss and quarterback pressure during the Giants (4-11) 41-35 win over the Washington Redskins … Hill played 17 of the 70 defensive snaps, and added six special teams plays … On the season, he has started in five of 15 appearances and made 34 tackles (14 solo), one sack and four tackles for loss. RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Indianapolis Colts: The Garner, N.C., had a monster game against the Carolina Panthers in a 38-6 win … He returned one punt 84 yards for a first quarter touchdown, and then another punt for a 71-yard score in the fourth quarter … Hines finished with three punt returns for 195 yards, had one carry for four yards and one reception for two yards … Hines played 11 offensive snaps and eight special teams plays for the 7-8 Colts … For the season, he has rushed 45 times for 165 yards and two scores, and has caught 41 passes for 298 yards ... Hines has returned seven punts for 261 yards (37.3 average) and two touchdowns, plus five kickoffs for 99 yards (19.8 average).

Nyheim Hines took two punts back to the partments yesterday 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ulfw7hMBYp — Gifted0Prez 🦅 (@G0dGiven) December 23, 2019

'Maybe it was great that I had to wait a whole year to get another opportunity.’ Nyheim Hines’ best game powers a #Colts victory. https://t.co/LZdaK0ifdV pic.twitter.com/oAiEwDZ7bP — IndyStar Sports (@IndyStarSports) December 23, 2019