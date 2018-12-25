Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolfpacker.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in NC State apparel and gear!

Here is a complete rundown of how the various former NC State players did in the NFL this past week:

CB David Amerson, Arizona Cardinals (2010-12): Started for the fourth time in five games since joining the Cardinals, and had four tackles (three solo) in 44 snaps played … Arizona was drilled 31-9 at home against the Los Angeles Rams, falling to 3-12 on the season … Amerson has 21 tackles (17 solo) and a pass defended for the Cards.

QB Jacoby Brissett, Indianapolis Colts (2014-15): The Colts improved to 9-6 with a come-from-behind 28-27 home win over the New York Giants, but Brissett didn’t play in the contest … Has completed 2 of 4 passes for two yards and rushed seven times for minus-seven yards in four games played this season.

CB Juston Burris, Cleveland Browns (2012-15): Played 16 snaps on special teams and had one tackle in the Browns' 26-18 over the Cincinnati Bengals, improving Cleveland to 7-7-1 ... The third-year pro was waived by the Jets, but then signed to their practice squad Oct. 30 ... The Browns signed him off the Jets' practice squad Nov. 7 ... He has been active three games for the Browns and he played four games earlier in the season for the Jets, tallying one tackle on the season.

OLB Bradley Chubb, Denver Broncos (2014-17): The No. 5 overall draft pick recorded four tackles (three solo), but the Broncos lost 27-14 at the Oakland Raiders … Was in on 49 snaps on defense for the 6-9 Broncos ... Has 55 tackles (39 solo), 12 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one pass defended in 15 games, all starts … Broke Von Miller's previous team record (11.5) for sacks by a rookie ... He is tied for eighth in the NFL in sacks and is three away from setting a new NFL rookie record … Was named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month in October.

RB Matt Dayes, San Francisco 49ers (2013-16): Had one kickoff return for 17 yards during the 49ers’ 14-9 loss to the Chicago Bears … He had seven special teams snaps for the 4-11 49ers ... After being cut by the Cleveland Browns at the end of the preseason, he was signed to the 49ers' practice squad in October and has been brought up to the active squad … Has played six games for San Francisco but has not carried the ball yet.

QB Mike Glennon, Arizona Cardinals (2009-12): He came off the bench for nine snaps, going 5 of 7 passing for 63 yards for a 99.1 passer rating … Arizona got blown out 31-9 against the visiting Los Angeles Rams … Glennon has played in two games this season, going 15-of-21 passing for 174 yards and one touchdown.

TE David Grinnage, Free Agent (2013-15): Was signed to the Jaguars’ practice squad after being released at the end of the preseason … Was promoted to the active roster and made his NFL debut Oct. 14, but then was cut by the Jaguars Nov. 12 … Had six receptions for 61 yards (10.2 yards a catch) in four games played, two of which were starts.

K Stephen Hauschka, Buffalo Bills (2007): Made 2 of 3 field goals — making a 35-yarder and 41-yarder, but he missed a 43-yarder — but the Bills lost 24-12 at the New England Patriots … The Bills fell to 5-10 on the season … Has made 20 of 25 field goals with a long of 54 and has converted 19 of 20 extra points ... His five missed field goals were all from at least 43 yards.

DL B.J. Hill, New York Giants (2014-17): The third-round pick had one quarterback hit while playing 62 defensive snaps and six special teams plays in a 28-27 loss at the Indianapolis Colts … He has 45 tackles (31 solo), five sacks and two passes defended in 15 games, 11 of which he started in for the 5-10 Giants.

RB Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis Colts (2015-17): He came off the bench and rushed twice for two yards and a one-yard touchdown run, plus he caught four passes for 41 yards, and was targeted five times in a 28-27 win over the visiting New York Giants … Played 23 snaps on offense and four on special teams ... The rookie has carried the ball 84 times for 310 yards (3.7 yards per rush) and two touchdowns, while hauling in 60 receptions for 400 yards (6.7 yards per catch) and two scores in 15 games, including four starts.

CB Dontae Johnson, Free Agent (2010-13): Was not active for three games with the Arizona Cardinals after getting picked up Nov. 27, and subsequently was waived Dec. 18 ... Buffalo released him in late October after signing him off waivers … Played one game for the Bills.

S Josh Jones, Green Bay Packers (2014-16): Received the start at safety and led the team with 12 tackles (six solo) and one pass defended in a 44-38 road win over the New York Jets … Was in for 60 snaps on defense and 17 on special teams ... Has played in 12 contests — starting four — and has 52 tackles, including four special teams stops, two passes defended and one sack for the 6-8-1 Packers.

DT Justin Jones, Los Angeles Chargers (2014-17): The reserve lineman had an assisted tackle, but the Chargers lost 22-10 to the visiting Baltimore Ravens, falling to 11-4 … Jones played 17 snaps on defense and one on special teams ... Has 15 tackles (five solo) and half a sack in 14 games, all as a reserve.

OL Ted Larsen, Miami Dolphins (2006-09): Started at left guard and played all 46 snaps on offense plus two on special teams for the Dolphins, who lost 17-7 to the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars, falling to 7-8 … Miami rushed 18 times for 62 yards (3.4 yards per carry), and passed for just 146 yards and a touchdown, while allowing three sacks … Has started 12 of 15 games at left guard.

DL T.Y. McGill, Los Angeles Chargers (2011-14): He wasn’t active in the Chargers’ 22-10 home loss against the Baltimore Ravens … The Chargers fell to 11-4 overall ... After being cut by the Chiefs, the fourth-year NFL veteran was picked up by the Chargers, but then waived Oct. 6 … He was inactive in the Chargers’ first four games before being released … The Eagles claimed him, but he failed the physical and was waived two days later on Oct. 10 … The Eagles signed him Nov. 6, but then cut him … The Chargers then brought him back … Has five tackles in five games played this season, three for the Chargers and two for the Eagles.

TE Pharoah McKever, Jacksonville Jaguars (2014-16/Finished at FIU): After being among the last cuts by the Steelers, he was picked up by the Cleveland Browns for their practice squad ... Was eventually let go, but then was signed to the Jacksonville Jaguars' practice squad to replace former NC State tight end David Grinnage, who was activated to the current roster before he was eventually cut … The Jaguars improved to 5-10 with a 17-7 win at the Miami Dolphins … Has not been activated for a game yet this year.

OT Will Richardson Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars (2015-17): The fourth-round rookie made the Jaguars' roster, but was not active for the first six games … Was then placed on injured reserve with a hurt knee … The Jaguars improved to 5-10 with a 17-7 win at the Miami Dolphins.

QB Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers (2000-03): Completed 23 of 37 passes for 181 yards and two interceptions for a 51.7 passer rating, and he rushed once for one yard, but the Chargers fell to 11-4 with a 22-10 home loss against the Baltimore Ravens … He has completed 333 of 484 throws (68.8 percent) for 4,132 yards with 31 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, and he has rushed 17 times for six yards … Ranks fifth in the NFL in quarterback rating (107.7) among quarterbacks with at least 100 pass attempts, sixth in completion percentage, seventh in touchdown passes and eighth in passing yards.

RB Jaylen Samuels, Pittsburgh Steelers (2014-17): Made his third career start and had 12 carries for 53 yards and three catches for 11 yards and a three-yard touchdown, but the New Orleans Saints rallied for a 31-28 victory … Played 53 snaps on offense and six on special teams and the Steelers fell to 8-6-1 ... Samuels has 54 carries for 254 yards (4.7 yards per carry) and 19 receptions for 159 yards (8.4 yards a catch) and two touchdowns in 13 games played this season.