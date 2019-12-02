Here is a complete rundown of how former NC State football players did during week 13 of the NFL season: C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings: The 8-3 Vikings take on the 9-2 Seattle Seahawks for Monday Night Football ... Bradbury has started every game and played every snap this season. QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Indianapolis Colts: Brissett completed 25 of 40 passes for 319 yards and a touchdown and ran once for minus-one yard in the 6-6 Colts' 31-17 home loss to the Tennessee Titans ... Had a QB rating of 74.9 and threw two interceptions ... Through 11 contests (missed one game with an injury), Brissett has connected on 209 of 325 passes (64.3 percent) for 2,245 yards with 16 scores and six interceptions … Also has 44 rushing attempts for 141 yards and three touchdowns ... Is tied for 16th in the NFL in scoring passes, and among QBs who have attempted at least 100 passes is tied for 17th in completion percentage and is 15th in passer rating (93.2).

Former NC State running back Nyheim Hines got the start and rushed for a touchdown, but the Indianapolis Colts fell 31-17 to the Tennessee Titans Sunday. (USA Today Sports)

DB Juston Burris (2012-15), Cleveland Browns: He got the start at safety in the Browns’ 20-13 loss at the Pittsburgh Steelers ... Burris had four tackles and one tackle for loss, and played all 62 defensive snaps and four plays on special teams ... Has played in 10 games overall with seven starts, and has 20 tackles (17 solo), two interceptions, two pass breakups, a sack, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble and a quarterback hurry. OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Denver Broncos: Is on injured reserve due to a torn ACL ... The Broncos topped the visiting Los Angeles Chargers 23-20 to improve to 4-8 … Had 20 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble and one pass broken up in four starts before the injury. P A.J. Cole (2015-18), Oakland Raiders: Had two punts for an average of 38.5 yards and net average of 38.5 yards for the 6-6 Raiders, who got crushed 40-9 by the Kansas City Chiefs … Landed one punt inside the 20-yard line and had a long of 41 ... Through 12 games, he has punted 48 times for an average of 46.5 yards and a net of 38.9 yards ... His punting average is ninth best in the NFL ... Has landed 20 punts inside the 20, which is tied for 10th in the league. QB Ryan Finley (2016-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Finley returned to the bench and Andy Dalton quarterbacked the Bengals to their first win of the season, 22-6 against the visiting New York Jets ... Through three starts, Finley has completed 41 of 87 passes (47.5 percent) for 474 yards and two scores with two picks, plus he has rushed 10 times for 77 yards ... He has a passer rating of 62.1. QB Mike Glennon (2009-12), Oakland Raiders: He was active but did not play in the Kansas City Chief’s 40-9 win over the visiting Raiders … On the year, he is 6-of-10 passing for 56 yards with a touchdown for the 6-6 Raiders. WR Kelvin Harmon (2016-18), Washington Redskins: Harmon started and caught three of five passes thrown his way for 51 yards in the 3-9 Redskins' 29-21 road win at the Carolina Panthers … He played 54 out of 64 snaps on offense and added 18 more on special teams ... For the season, he has 19 receptions for 222 yards in 12 games, including six starts.

This is what the Washington Redskins were imagining when they drafted both Dwayne Haskins and Kelvin Harmon.



Great route technique by Harmon.



Haskins climbs the pocket well and delivers a strike. pic.twitter.com/eX75OMKiQX — Zack Thomas (@NFL_Zack) December 1, 2019

K Stephen Hauschka (2007), Buffalo Bills: Made both field-goal attempts (distances of 41 and 26 yards), but went 2 of 3 on extra points during the 9-3 Bills’ 26-15 win at the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day ... On the season, he is 15 of 20 on field goals (long of 51 yards) and 26 of 28 on extra points. DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), New York Giants: Played as a reserve defensive tackle in the 2-10 Giants' 31-14 home loss to the Green Bay Packers… He had two tackles and played 33 of 67 snaps on defense ... On the season, he has started five of 12 contests and made 28 tackles. RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Indianapolis Colts: He got the start and rushed for a one-yard touchdown, but the 6-6 Colts lost 31-17 to the Tennessee Titans at home … He had four carries for 22 yards and the score and caught two passes for 18 yards .. Hines added two punt returns for 32 yards, which was the first time he has done that this season, and made a special teams tackle … Hines was in for 31 of 72 offensive snaps and 11 special teams plays ... For the season, he has rushed 38 times for 150 yards and two scores, and he has caught 34 passes for 270 yards.

Nyheim Hines feels Colts offense is letting defense down https://t.co/RJ0pYjRJIa — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 2, 2019

DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Los Angeles Chargers: He had one tackle in the 4-8 Chargers’ 23-20 road loss to the Denver Broncos ... Jones played 40 of 57 defensive snaps and added six plays on special teams … Jones has started all eight games he played, missing four with an injury, and has 24 tackles, a forced fumble and a pass breakup.

DB Josh Jones (2014-16), Dallas Cowboys: Played three snaps on defense and 10 on special teams, and had one tackle in the Cowboys’ 26-15 loss to the visiting Buffalo Bills... He has one tackle on defense and one on special teams in three games played for the 5-7 Cowboys. OL Ted Larsen (2006-09), Chicago Bears: The 6-6 Bears topped the Detroit Lions 24-20 on Thanksgiving Day … Larsen played five special teams snaps ... He has played in eight games and started once. DT T.Y. McGill (2011-2014), Free Agent: The Chargers waived McGill just before the team lost to the Denver Broncos 23-20 ... McGill has assisted on two tackles in three games for the Chargers. WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), New England Patriots: Meyers earned his first career start and caught four of nine passes thrown his way for 74 yards in the 10-1 Patriots' win ... Played 54 snaps out of 70 on offense ... Has 19 receptions for 253 yards in 10 games this season. LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Pratt earned the start in the Bengals' first win of the season, 22-6, against the visiting New York Jets … He finished with five tackles (two solo), and played 35 of 74 defensive snaps, plus six plays on special teams ... In 12 games, which includes five starts, Pratt has 42 tackles (25 solo). OT Will Richardson Jr. (2015-17), Jacksonville Jaguars: He returned to the field in a reserve role, playing 25 out of 73 snaps in the Jaguars’ 28-11 home loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers … Richardson was flagged for a false start on a field-goal attempt ... Has started twice and appeared in 11 games this year. QB Philip Rivers (2000-03), Los Angeles Chargers: The Chargers fell to 4-8, but Rivers went 20-of-29 passing for 265 yards, two touchdowns and one interception … He was sacked three times … Rivers, who has made 220 consecutive starts in the NFL, through 12 games this year has completed 288 of 445 passes (64.7 percent) for 3,434 yards with 17 scores and 15 picks, and rushed 10 times for 24 yards ... His passer rating is 86.9 ... He is third in the NFL in passing yards.

Chris Harris Jr. on what he and Rivers were yelling at each other: “We’re just always talking mess. It’s funny because he said, ‘I’m about to throw it deep next play,’ and he threw it deep the next play. That’s Philip, he’s a battler and it’s a fun competition.” #9sports https://t.co/FOnqpuIbzn — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) December 2, 2019