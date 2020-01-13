Here is a complete rundown of how former NC State football players still alive in the NFL postseason are doing:

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings: Bradbury started at center, as he has done every game this season, and played every snap in the Vikings' 27-10 loss at the San Francisco 49ers ... Bradbury caught a deflected pass and gained two yards on it ... The Vikings ran for just 21 yards and 2.1 yards per rush, and allowed six sacks with nine hits on the quarterback

DB Dontae Johnson (2010-2013), San Francisco 49ers: Johnson was not active for the 49ers in its win over the Vikings… Johnson has six tackles in 10 games this season between playing for the 49ers and two contests with the Los Angeles Chargers ... The 49ers will host the in the NFC Championship next Sunday.

DL Kentavius Street (2014-17), San Francisco 49ers: Street was put back in injured reserve last week … On the season, he has four tackles and one tackle for loss in three appearances after spending most of the year on IR.

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF), Green Bay Packers: Caught the one pass thrown his way for eight yards in the Packers' 28-23 home win over the Seattle Seahawks ... Valdes-Scantling and his position coach, former NC State receiver Alvis Whitted, advance to play at San Francisco in the NFC Championship Game next Sunday … Had 26 receptions for 452 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games played (nine starts) during the regular season.

QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin), Seattle Seahawks: Completed 21 of 31 passes for 277 yards and a score and ran seven times for 64 yards but it was not enough in the Seahawks' loss at the Pack ... In two playoff games he completed 39 of 61 passes for 602 yards with two touchdowns, and he ran 16 times for 109 yards ... During the regular season, he completed 341 of 516 attempts (66.1 percent) for 4,110 yards with 31 touchdowns and five picks, and he also rushed 71 times for 338 yards and three scores ... Ranked third in the NFL for touchdown passes and sixth in passing yards ... Also was fifth in the league among signal-callers with more than 200 pass attempts in passer rating (106.3) and tied for eighth in completion percentage.