Pack Pros: Madden NFL 25 ratings
EA Sports has released its annual player ratings for the upcoming release of video game Madden NFL 25.
Here is a look at the former NC State players in the game and its updated ratings.
C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings:
OVERALL RATING: 76
Speed 74 | Acceleration 79 | Strength 90 | Agility 69 | Awareness 85 | Toughness 89 | Run Block 78 | Pass Block 73
•••
QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), New England Patriots:
OVERALL RATING: 69
Speed 80 | Acceleration 76 | Strength 73 | Agility 78 | Awareness 65 | Carrying 65 | Throw Power 90 | Toughness 90 | Break Tackle 70
•••
OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Miami Dolphins:
OVERALL RATING: 82
Speed 85 | Acceleration 87 | Strength 91 | Agility 79 | Awareness 87 | Toughness 95 | Power Moves 75 | Finesse Moves 82
•••
P A.J. Cole III (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders:
OVERALL RATING: 85
Speed 73 | Acceleration 72 | Strength 47 | Agility 63 | Awareness 72 | Toughness 73 | Kick Power 97
•••
DT Cory Durden (2021-22), Los Angeles Rams:
OVERALL RATING: 57
Speed 65 | Acceleration 63 | Strength 77 | Agility 66 | Awareness 60 | Toughness 82 | Tackle 76
•••
OT Ikem Ekwonu (2019-21), Carolina Panthers:
OVERALL RATING: 79
Speed 75 | Acceleration 78 | Strength 92 | Agility 57 | Awareness 78 | Run Block 87 | Pass Block 73 | Toughness 97
•••
P Trent Gill (2017-21), Denver Broncos:
OVERALL RATING: 71
Speed 73 | Acceleration 68 | Strength 49 | Agility 60 | Awareness 54 | Toughness 65 | Kick power 92 | Kick accuracy 76
•••
DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), Cincinnati Bengals:
OVERALL RATING: 78
Speed 74 | Acceleration 77 | Strength 88 | Agility 71 | Awareness 78 | Toughness 89 | Tackle 90
•••
RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Cleveland Browns:
OVERALL RATING: 74
Speed 91 | Acceleration 92 | Strength 62 | Agility 89 | Awareness 72 | Catching Ability 74 | Carrying 85 | Toughness 81 | Break Tackle 74 | Kick Return 83
•••
DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Chicago Bears:
OVERALL RATING: 72
Speed 72 | Acceleration 74 | Strength 84 | Agility 61 | Awareness 85 | Toughness 84 | Tackle 79
•••
MLB Vi Jones (2019-21), Tampa Bay Buccaneers:
OVERALL RATING: 57
Speed 88 | Acceleration 91 | Strength 61 | Agility 86 | Awareness 55 | Toughness 80 | Tackle 73
•••
RB Zonovan Knight (2019-21), Detroit Lions:
OVERALL RATING: 70
Speed 88 | Acceleration 89 | Strength 69 | Agility 85 | Awareness 71 | Catching Ability 66 | Carrying 83 | Toughness 85 | Break Tackle 81 | Kick Return 78
•••
CB Nick McCloud (2016-19/finished at Notre Dame), New York Giants:
OVERALL RATING: 72
Speed 90 | Acceleration 92 | Strength 58 | Agility 89 | Awareness 73 | Tackle 64 | Toughness 79 | Man Coverage 66 | Zone Coverage 72
•••
C Dylan McMahon (2019-23), Philadelphia Eagles:
OVERALL RATING: 64
Speed 69 | Acceleration 75 | Strength 80 | Agility 75 | Awareness 72 | Run Block 72 | Pass Block 71 | Toughness 78
•••
DT Alim McNeill (2018-20), Detroit Lions:
OVERALL RATING: 80
Speed 72 | Acceleration 82 | Strength 90 | Agility 65 | Awareness 87 | Toughness 88 | Tackle 80
•••
WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), Las Vegas Raiders:
OVERALL RATING: 82
Speed 89 | Acceleration 92 | Strength 62 | Agility 87 | Awareness 82 | Catching Ability 91 | Carrying 73 | Throw Power 75 | Toughness 84 | Jumping 87
•••
DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Los Angeles Rams:
OVERALL RATING: 65
Speed 71 | Acceleration 69 | Strength 87 | Agility 58 | Awareness 70 | Toughness 85 | Tackle 76
•••
LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals:
OVERALL RATING: 80
Speed 88 | Acceleration 89 | Strength 76 | Agility 79 | Awareness 86 | Toughness 81 | Tackle 87
•••
DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Washington:
OVERALL RATING: 67
Speed 86 | Acceleration 87 | Strength 83 | Agility 72 | Awareness 65 | Toughness 79 | Tackle 78
•••
DL Kentavius Street (2014-17), Atlanta Falcons:
OVERALL RATING: 69
Speed 78 | Acceleration 81 | Strength 89 | Agility 73 | Awareness 69 | Toughness 86 | Tackle 79
•••
LB Drake Thomas (2019-22), Seattle Seahawks:
OVERALL RATING: 64
Speed 82 | Acceleration 87 | Strength 66 | Agility 80 | Awareness 63 | Toughness 89 | Tackle 79
•••
OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), Kansas City Chiefs:
OVERALL RATING: 91
Speed 74 | Acceleration 77 | Strength 88 | Agility 68 | Awareness 94 | Toughness 94 | Run Block 81 | Pass Block 91
•••
WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF), Buffalo Bills:
OVERALL RATING: 77
Speed 93 | Acceleration 93 | Strength 63 | Agility 86 | Awareness 81 | Catching Ability 81 | Toughness 78 | Jumping 79
•••
OLB Payton Wilson (2018-23), Pittsburgh Steelers:
OVERALL RATING: 71
Speed 91 | Acceleration 93 | Strength 67 | Agility 87 | Awareness 60 | Toughness 92 | Tackle 85
•••
QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin), Pittsburgh Steelers:
OVERALL RATING: 76
Speed 86 | Acceleration 87 | Strength 59 | Agility 89 | Awareness 65 | Catching Ability 68 | Carrying 67 | Throw Power 91 | Break Tackle 72 | Toughness 98
•••
OG Chandler Zavala (2021-22), Carolina Panthers:
OVERALL RATING: 64
Speed 66 | Acceleration 72 | Strength 88 | Agility 65 | Awareness 64 | Toughness 83 | Run Block 69 | Pass Block 72
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral
Follow on Instagram/Threads:
www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE