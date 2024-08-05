Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Pack Pros: Madden NFL 25 ratings

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
@NCStateRivals

EA Sports has released its annual player ratings for the upcoming release of video game Madden NFL 25.

Here is a look at the former NC State players in the game and its updated ratings.

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings:

OVERALL RATING: 76

Speed 74 | Acceleration 79 | Strength 90 | Agility 69 | Awareness 85 | Toughness 89 | Run Block 78 | Pass Block 73

•••

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), New England Patriots:

OVERALL RATING: 69

Speed 80 | Acceleration 76 | Strength 73 | Agility 78 | Awareness 65 | Carrying 65 | Throw Power 90 | Toughness 90 | Break Tackle 70

•••

OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Miami Dolphins:

OVERALL RATING: 82

Speed 85 | Acceleration 87 | Strength 91 | Agility 79 | Awareness 87 | Toughness 95 | Power Moves 75 | Finesse Moves 82

•••

P A.J. Cole III (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders:

OVERALL RATING: 85

Speed 73 | Acceleration 72 | Strength 47 | Agility 63 | Awareness 72 | Toughness 73 | Kick Power 97

•••

DT Cory Durden (2021-22), Los Angeles Rams:

OVERALL RATING: 57

Speed 65 | Acceleration 63 | Strength 77 | Agility 66 | Awareness 60 | Toughness 82 | Tackle 76

•••

OT Ikem Ekwonu (2019-21), Carolina Panthers:

OVERALL RATING: 79

Speed 75 | Acceleration 78 | Strength 92 | Agility 57 | Awareness 78 | Run Block 87 | Pass Block 73 | Toughness 97

•••

P Trent Gill (2017-21), Denver Broncos:

OVERALL RATING: 71

Speed 73 | Acceleration 68 | Strength 49 | Agility 60 | Awareness 54 | Toughness 65 | Kick power 92 | Kick accuracy 76

•••

DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), Cincinnati Bengals:

OVERALL RATING: 78

Speed 74 | Acceleration 77 | Strength 88 | Agility 71 | Awareness 78 | Toughness 89 | Tackle 90

•••

RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Cleveland Browns:

OVERALL RATING: 74

Speed 91 | Acceleration 92 | Strength 62 | Agility 89 | Awareness 72 | Catching Ability 74 | Carrying 85 | Toughness 81 | Break Tackle 74 | Kick Return 83

•••

DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Chicago Bears:

OVERALL RATING: 72

Speed 72 | Acceleration 74 | Strength 84 | Agility 61 | Awareness 85 | Toughness 84 | Tackle 79

•••

MLB Vi Jones (2019-21), Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

OVERALL RATING: 57

Speed 88 | Acceleration 91 | Strength 61 | Agility 86 | Awareness 55 | Toughness 80 | Tackle 73

•••

RB Zonovan Knight (2019-21), Detroit Lions:

OVERALL RATING: 70

Speed 88 | Acceleration 89 | Strength 69 | Agility 85 | Awareness 71 | Catching Ability 66 | Carrying 83 | Toughness 85 | Break Tackle 81 | Kick Return 78

•••

CB Nick McCloud (2016-19/finished at Notre Dame), New York Giants:

OVERALL RATING: 72

Speed 90 | Acceleration 92 | Strength 58 | Agility 89 | Awareness 73 | Tackle 64 | Toughness 79 | Man Coverage 66 | Zone Coverage 72

•••

C Dylan McMahon (2019-23), Philadelphia Eagles:

OVERALL RATING: 64

Speed 69 | Acceleration 75 | Strength 80 | Agility 75 | Awareness 72 | Run Block 72 | Pass Block 71 | Toughness 78

•••

DT Alim McNeill (2018-20), Detroit Lions:

OVERALL RATING: 80

Speed 72 | Acceleration 82 | Strength 90 | Agility 65 | Awareness 87 | Toughness 88 | Tackle 80

•••

WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), Las Vegas Raiders:

OVERALL RATING: 82

Speed 89 | Acceleration 92 | Strength 62 | Agility 87 | Awareness 82 | Catching Ability 91 | Carrying 73 | Throw Power 75 | Toughness 84 | Jumping 87

•••

DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Los Angeles Rams:

OVERALL RATING: 65

Speed 71 | Acceleration 69 | Strength 87 | Agility 58 | Awareness 70 | Toughness 85 | Tackle 76

•••

LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals:

OVERALL RATING: 80

Speed 88 | Acceleration 89 | Strength 76 | Agility 79 | Awareness 86 | Toughness 81 | Tackle 87

•••

DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Washington:

OVERALL RATING: 67

Speed 86 | Acceleration 87 | Strength 83 | Agility 72 | Awareness 65 | Toughness 79 | Tackle 78

•••

DL Kentavius Street (2014-17), Atlanta Falcons:

OVERALL RATING: 69

Speed 78 | Acceleration 81 | Strength 89 | Agility 73 | Awareness 69 | Toughness 86 | Tackle 79

•••

LB Drake Thomas (2019-22), Seattle Seahawks:

OVERALL RATING: 64

Speed 82 | Acceleration 87 | Strength 66 | Agility 80 | Awareness 63 | Toughness 89 | Tackle 79

•••

OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), Kansas City Chiefs:

OVERALL RATING: 91

Speed 74 | Acceleration 77 | Strength 88 | Agility 68 | Awareness 94 | Toughness 94 | Run Block 81 | Pass Block 91

•••

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF), Buffalo Bills:

OVERALL RATING: 77

Speed 93 | Acceleration 93 | Strength 63 | Agility 86 | Awareness 81 | Catching Ability 81 | Toughness 78 | Jumping 79

•••

OLB Payton Wilson (2018-23), Pittsburgh Steelers:

OVERALL RATING: 71

Speed 91 | Acceleration 93 | Strength 67 | Agility 87 | Awareness 60 | Toughness 92 | Tackle 85

•••

QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin), Pittsburgh Steelers:

OVERALL RATING: 76

Speed 86 | Acceleration 87 | Strength 59 | Agility 89 | Awareness 65 | Catching Ability 68 | Carrying 67 | Throw Power 91 | Break Tackle 72 | Toughness 98

•••

OG Chandler Zavala (2021-22), Carolina Panthers:

OVERALL RATING: 64

Speed 66 | Acceleration 72 | Strength 88 | Agility 65 | Awareness 64 | Toughness 83 | Run Block 69 | Pass Block 72

Advertisement

Follow on Twitter:

@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal

Subscribe for free on YouTube:

For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central

Like on Facebook:

www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral

Follow on Instagram/Threads:

www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral

threads.net/thewolfpackcentral

ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement