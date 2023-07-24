Pack Pros: Madden NFL 24 ratings
EA Sports has released its annual player ratings for the upcoming release of video game Madden NFL 24.
Here is a look at the former NC State players in the game and its updated ratings.
C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings:
OVERALL RATING: 76
Speed 74 | Acceleration 80 | Strength 90 | Agility 72 | Awareness 82 | Toughness 89 | Run Block 79 | Pass Block 73
•••
QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Washington Commanders:
OVERALL RATING: 72
Speed 79 | Acceleration 75 | Strength 73 | Agility 78 | Awareness 68 | Carrying 65 | Throw Power 91 | Toughness 90 | Break Tackle 70
•••
OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Miami Dolphins:
OVERALL RATING: 79
Speed 85 | Acceleration 87 | Strength 91 | Agility 79 | Awareness 83 | Toughness 95 | Power Moves 75 | Finesse Moves 80
•••
P A.J. Cole III (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders:
OVERALL RATING: 83
Speed 65 | Acceleration 73 | Strength 47 | Agility 64 | Awareness 70 | Toughness 73 | Kick power 96 | Kick accuracy 92
•••
K Christopher Dunn (2018-22), Los Angeles Rams:
OVERALL RATING: 68
Speed 68 | Acceleration 67 | Strength 27 | Agility 61 | Awareness 53 | Toughness 70 | Kick power 91 | Kick accuracy 75
•••
OT Ikem Ekwonu (2019-21), Carolina Panthers:
OVERALL RATING: 79
Speed 75 | Acceleration 78 | Strength 92 | Agility 57 | Awareness 76 | Run Block 80 | Pass Block 82 | Toughness 97
•••
P Trent Gill (2017-21), Chicago Bears:
OVERALL RATING: 70
Speed 73 | Acceleration 68 | Strength 49 | Agility 60 | Awareness 54 | Toughness 65 | Kick power 93 | Kick accuracy 72
•••
DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), Cincinnati Bengals:
OVERALL RATING: 80
Speed 72 | Acceleration 76 | Strength 88 | Agility 71 | Awareness 78 | Toughness 89 | Tackle 96
•••
RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Buffalo Bills:
(Before season ending injury)
OVERALL RATING: 75
Speed 92 | Acceleration 93 | Strength 62 | Agility 89 | Awareness 69 | Catching Ability 77 | Carrying 85 | Toughness 81 | Break Tackle 74 | Kick Return 93
•••
DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Chicago Bears:
OVERALL RATING: 74
Speed 69 | Acceleration 74 | Strength 84 | Agility 62 | Awareness 83 | Toughness 84 | Tackle 85
•••
MLB Vi Jones (2019-2021), Seattle Seahawks:
OVERALL RATING: 57
Speed 88 | Acceleration 91 | Strength 61 | Agility 86 | Awareness 55 | Toughness 80 | Tackle 73
•••
RB Zonovan Knight (2019-21), New York Jets:
OVERALL RATING: 71
Speed 88 | Acceleration 89 | Strength 69 | Agility 85 | Awareness 71 | Catching Ability 66 | Carrying 83 | Toughness 85 | Break Tackle 83 | Kick Return 78
•••
DT T.Y. McGill Jr. (2011-14), San Francisco 49ers:
OVERALL RATING: 65
Speed 70 | Acceleration 71 | Strength 84 | Agility 67 | Awareness 65 | Toughness 82 | Tackle 78
•••
DT Alim McNeill (2018-20), Detroit Lions:
OVERALL RATING: 72
Speed 72 | Acceleration 82 | Strength 90 | Agility 65 | Awareness 70 | Toughness 88 | Tackle 78
•••
WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), Las Vegas Raiders:
OVERALL RATING: 80
Speed 87 | Acceleration 92 | Strength 62 | Agility 88 | Awareness 82 | Catching Ability 91 | Carrying 73 | Throw Power 75 | Toughness 84 | Jumping 87
•••
DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Los Angeles Rams:
OVERALL RATING: 65
Speed 71 | Acceleration 69 | Strength 87 | Agility 58 | Awareness 70 | Toughness 85 | Tackle 76
•••
LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals:
OVERALL RATING: 78
Speed 87 | Acceleration 90 | Strength 76 | Agility 79 | Awareness 80 | Toughness 81 | Tackle 86
•••
DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Washington Commanders:
OVERALL RATING: 70
Speed 85 | Acceleration 88 | Strength 83 | Agility 72 | Awareness 65 | Toughness 79 | Tackle 78
•••
DL Kentavius Street (2014-17), Philadelphia Eagles:
OVERALL RATING: 69
Speed 76 | Acceleration 82 | Strength 89 | Agility 73 | Awareness 61 | Toughness 86 | Tackle 81
•••
OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), Kansas City Chiefs:
OVERALL RATING: 89
Speed 71 | Acceleration 76 | Strength 88 | Agility 68 | Awareness 90 | Toughness 94 | Run Block 80 | Pass Block 88
•••
WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF), Kansas City Chiefs:
OVERALL RATING: 78
Speed 94 | Acceleration 93 | Strength 63 | Agility 87 | Awareness 80 | Catching Ability 82 | Toughness 78 | Jumping 79
•••
OG Chandler Zavala (2021-22), Carolina Panthers:
OVERALL RATING: 67
Speed 66 | Acceleration 72 | Strength 88 | Agility 65 | Awareness 66 | Toughness 84 | Run Block 69 | Pass Block 75
•••
QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin),Denver Broncos:
OVERALL RATING: 77
Speed 85 | Acceleration 89 | Strength 59 | Agility 90 | Awareness 75 | Catching Ability 68 | Carrying 67 | Throw Power 92 | Break Tackle 75 | Toughness 98
