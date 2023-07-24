News More News
ago football Edit

Pack Pros: Madden NFL 24 ratings

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
@NCStateRivals

EA Sports has released its annual player ratings for the upcoming release of video game Madden NFL 24.

Here is a look at the former NC State players in the game and its updated ratings.

Carolina Panthers left tackle Ikem Ekwonu and Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson both played for NC State and have updated Madden NFL 24 ratings.
Carolina Panthers left tackle Ikem Ekwonu and Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson both played for NC State and have updated Madden NFL 24 ratings. (USA Today Sports)

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings:

OVERALL RATING: 76

Speed 74 | Acceleration 80 | Strength 90 | Agility 72 | Awareness 82 | Toughness 89 | Run Block 79 | Pass Block 73

•••

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Washington Commanders:

OVERALL RATING: 72

Speed 79 | Acceleration 75 | Strength 73 | Agility 78 | Awareness 68 | Carrying 65 | Throw Power 91 | Toughness 90 | Break Tackle 70

•••

OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Miami Dolphins:

OVERALL RATING: 79

Speed 85 | Acceleration 87 | Strength 91 | Agility 79 | Awareness 83 | Toughness 95 | Power Moves 75 | Finesse Moves 80

•••

P A.J. Cole III (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders:

OVERALL RATING: 83

Speed 65 | Acceleration 73 | Strength 47 | Agility 64 | Awareness 70 | Toughness 73 | Kick power 96 | Kick accuracy 92

•••

K Christopher Dunn (2018-22), Los Angeles Rams:

OVERALL RATING: 68

Speed 68 | Acceleration 67 | Strength 27 | Agility 61 | Awareness 53 | Toughness 70 | Kick power 91 | Kick accuracy 75

•••

OT Ikem Ekwonu (2019-21), Carolina Panthers:

OVERALL RATING: 79

Speed 75 | Acceleration 78 | Strength 92 | Agility 57 | Awareness 76 | Run Block 80 | Pass Block 82 | Toughness 97

•••

P Trent Gill (2017-21), Chicago Bears:

OVERALL RATING: 70

Speed 73 | Acceleration 68 | Strength 49 | Agility 60 | Awareness 54 | Toughness 65 | Kick power 93 | Kick accuracy 72

•••

DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), Cincinnati Bengals:

OVERALL RATING: 80

Speed 72 | Acceleration 76 | Strength 88 | Agility 71 | Awareness 78 | Toughness 89 | Tackle 96

•••

RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Buffalo Bills:

(Before season ending injury)

OVERALL RATING: 75

Speed 92 | Acceleration 93 | Strength 62 | Agility 89 | Awareness 69 | Catching Ability 77 | Carrying 85 | Toughness 81 | Break Tackle 74 | Kick Return 93

•••

DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Chicago Bears:

OVERALL RATING: 74

Speed 69 | Acceleration 74 | Strength 84 | Agility 62 | Awareness 83 | Toughness 84 | Tackle 85

•••

MLB Vi Jones (2019-2021), Seattle Seahawks:

OVERALL RATING: 57

Speed 88 | Acceleration 91 | Strength 61 | Agility 86 | Awareness 55 | Toughness 80 | Tackle 73

•••

RB Zonovan Knight (2019-21), New York Jets:

OVERALL RATING: 71

Speed 88 | Acceleration 89 | Strength 69 | Agility 85 | Awareness 71 | Catching Ability 66 | Carrying 83 | Toughness 85 | Break Tackle 83 | Kick Return 78

•••

DT T.Y. McGill Jr. (2011-14), San Francisco 49ers:

OVERALL RATING: 65

Speed 70 | Acceleration 71 | Strength 84 | Agility 67 | Awareness 65 | Toughness 82 | Tackle 78

•••

DT Alim McNeill (2018-20), Detroit Lions:

OVERALL RATING: 72

Speed 72 | Acceleration 82 | Strength 90 | Agility 65 | Awareness 70 | Toughness 88 | Tackle 78

•••

WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), Las Vegas Raiders:

OVERALL RATING: 80

Speed 87 | Acceleration 92 | Strength 62 | Agility 88 | Awareness 82 | Catching Ability 91 | Carrying 73 | Throw Power 75 | Toughness 84 | Jumping 87

•••

DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Los Angeles Rams:

OVERALL RATING: 65

Speed 71 | Acceleration 69 | Strength 87 | Agility 58 | Awareness 70 | Toughness 85 | Tackle 76

•••

LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals:

OVERALL RATING: 78

Speed 87 | Acceleration 90 | Strength 76 | Agility 79 | Awareness 80 | Toughness 81 | Tackle 86

•••

DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Washington Commanders:

OVERALL RATING: 70

Speed 85 | Acceleration 88 | Strength 83 | Agility 72 | Awareness 65 | Toughness 79 | Tackle 78

•••

DL Kentavius Street (2014-17), Philadelphia Eagles:

OVERALL RATING: 69

Speed 76 | Acceleration 82 | Strength 89 | Agility 73 | Awareness 61 | Toughness 86 | Tackle 81

•••

OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), Kansas City Chiefs:

OVERALL RATING: 89

Speed 71 | Acceleration 76 | Strength 88 | Agility 68 | Awareness 90 | Toughness 94 | Run Block 80 | Pass Block 88

•••

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF), Kansas City Chiefs:

OVERALL RATING: 78

Speed 94 | Acceleration 93 | Strength 63 | Agility 87 | Awareness 80 | Catching Ability 82 | Toughness 78 | Jumping 79

•••

OG Chandler Zavala (2021-22), Carolina Panthers:

OVERALL RATING: 67

Speed 66 | Acceleration 72 | Strength 88 | Agility 65 | Awareness 66 | Toughness 84 | Run Block 69 | Pass Block 75

•••

QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin),Denver Broncos:

OVERALL RATING: 77

Speed 85 | Acceleration 89 | Strength 59 | Agility 90 | Awareness 75 | Catching Ability 68 | Carrying 67 | Throw Power 92 | Break Tackle 75 | Toughness 98

Follow on Twitter:

@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal

Subscribe for free on YouTube:

For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central

Like on Facebook:

www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral

Follow on Instagram:

www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral

ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}