Here is a look at the former NC State players in the game and its updated ratings.

EA Sports has released its annual player ratings for the upcoming release of video game Madden NFL 24.

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings:

ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE