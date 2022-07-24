 EA Sports has released its annual player ratings for the upcoming release of video game Madden NFL 23.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-07-24 09:49:46 -0500') }} football Edit

Pack Pros: Madden NFL 23 rating

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
@NCStateRivals

EA Sports has released its annual player ratings for the upcoming release of video game Madden NFL 23.

Here is a look at the former NC State players in the game and its updated ratings.

Former NC State running back Nyheim Hines, right, has an overall rating of 78 in the John Madden NFL Football video game.
Former NC State running back Nyheim Hines, right, has an overall rating of 78 in the John Madden NFL Football video game. (USA Today Sports Images)

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings:

OVERALL RATING: 74

Speed 75 | Acceleration 81 | Strength 90 | Agility 72 | Awareness 78 | Toughness 89 | Run Block 79 | Pass Block 71

•••

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Cleveland Browns:

OVERALL RATING: 70

Speed 79 | Acceleration 75 | Strength 72 | Agility 79 | Awareness 67 | Carrying 65 | Throw Power 90 | Toughness 90 | Break Tackle 70

•••

DB Juston Burris (2012-15), Carolina Panthers:

OVERALL RATING: 66

Speed 86 | Acceleration 89 | Strength 72 | Agility 80 | Awareness 74 | Tackle 59 | Toughness 85 | Man 63 | Zone 66

•••

OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Denver Broncos:

OVERALL RATING: 78

Speed 85 | Acceleration 88 | Strength 91 | Agility 80 | Awareness 81 | Toughness 95 | Power Moves 74 | Finesse Moves 79

•••

P A.J. Cole III (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders:

OVERALL RATING: 84

Speed 65 | Acceleration 73 | Strength 47 | Agility 64 | Awareness 71 | Toughness 73

•••

OT Ikem Ekwonu (2019-21), Carolina Panthers:

OVERALL RATING: 76

Speed 75 | Acceleration 78 | Strength 90 | Agility 57 | Awareness 76 | Run Block 80 | Pass Block 75 | Toughness 97

•••

P Trent Gill (2017-21), Chicago Bears:

OVERALL RATING: 69

Speed 73 | Acceleration 68 | Strength 49 | Agility 60 | Awareness 54 | Toughness 65

•••

WR Kelvin Harmon (2016-18), Washington:

OVERALL RATING: 70

Speed 87 | Acceleration 89 | Strength 72 | Agility 81 | Awareness 72 | Catching Ability 85 | Toughness 90 | Jumping 82

•••

DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), Cincinnati Bengals:

OVERALL RATING: 79

Speed 72 | Acceleration 76 | Strength 89 | Agility 71 | Awareness 78 | Toughness 89 | Tackle 87

•••

RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Indianapolis Colts:

OVERALL RATING: 78

Speed 92 | Acceleration 93 | Strength 62 | Agility 90 | Awareness 75 | Catching Ability 77 | Carrying 85 | Toughness 81 | Break Tackle 74 | Kick Return 83

•••

DB Dontae Johnson (2010-13), San Francisco 49ers:

OVERALL RATING: 70

Speed 88 | Acceleration 90 | Strength 60 | Agility 86 | Awareness 77 | Carrying 61 | Toughness 75 | Man Coverage 66 | Zone Coverage 72

•••

DB Josh Jones (2014-16), Jacksonville Jaguars:

OVERALL RATING: 69

Speed 91 | Acceleration 91 | Strength 73 | Agility 82 | Awareness 70 | Toughness 82 | Man Coverage 58 | Zone Coverage 64

•••

DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Chicago Bears:

OVERALL RATING: 73

Speed 69 | Acceleration 74 | Strength 84 | Agility 62 | Awareness 83 | Toughness 84 | Tackle 78

•••

CB Nick McCloud (2016-19/finished at Notre Dame), Buffalo Bills:

OVERALL RATING: 60

Speed 90 | Acceleration 92 | Strength 58 | Agility 89 | Awareness 49 | Tackle 57 | Toughness 79 | Man Coverage 57 | Zone Coverage 64

•••

DT T.Y. McGill Jr. (2011-14), Minnesota Vikings:

OVERALL RATING: 63

Speed 71 | Acceleration 71 | Strength 84 | Agility 68 | Awareness 63 | Toughness 82 | Tackle 78

•••

DT Alim McNeill (2018-20), Detroit Lions:

OVERALL RATING: 72

Speed 72 | Acceleration 82 | Strength 90 | Agility 65 | Awareness 67 | Toughness 88 | Tackle 77

•••

WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), New England Patriots:

OVERALL RATING: 80

Speed 87 | Acceleration 92 | Strength 61 | Agility 88 | Awareness 82 | Catching Ability 92 | Carrying 73 | Throw Power 75 | Toughness 84 | Jumping 87

•••

TE Thaddeus Moss (2016/finished at LSU), Cincinnati Bengals:

OVERALL RATING: 60

Speed 81 | Acceleration 84 | Strength 73 | Agility 74 | Awareness 50 | Catching Ability 80 | Toughness 81 | Jumping 77

•••

DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Tennessee Titans:

OVERALL RATING: 64

Speed 71 | Acceleration 69 | Strength 87 | Agility 58 | Awareness 68 | Toughness 85 | Tackle 75

•••

LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals:

OVERALL RATING: 74

Speed 87 | Acceleration 90 | Strength 76 | Agility 79 | Awareness 76 | Toughness 81 | Tackle 83

OT Will Richardson Jr. (2015-17), Jacksonville Jaguars:

OVERALL RATING: 62

Speed 64 | Acceleration 65 | Strength 79 | Agility 57 | Awareness 74 | Toughness 83 | Run Block 65 | Pass Block 70

•••

DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Washington:

OVERALL RATING: 67

Speed 85 | Acceleration 88 | Strength 83 | Agility 72 | Awareness 62 | Toughness 79 | Tackle 78

DL Kentavius Street (2014-17), New Orleans Saints:

OVERALL RATING: 69

Speed 76 | Acceleration 83 | Strength 89 | Agility 74 | Awareness 61 | Toughness 86 | Tackle 80

•••

OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), Kansas City Chiefs:

OVERALL RATING: 88

Speed 72 | Acceleration 77 | Strength 88 | Agility 68 | Awareness 92 | Toughness 94 | Run Block 82 | Pass Block 89

•••

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF), Kansas City Chiefs:

OVERALL RATING: 76

Speed 95 | Acceleration 94 | Strength 63 | Agility 88 | Awareness 75 | Catching Ability 82 | Toughness 78 | Jumping 75

•••

QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin),Denver Broncos:

OVERALL RATING: 87

Speed 85 | Acceleration 90 | Strength 59 | Agility 91 | Awareness 81 | Catching Ability 68 | Carrying 67 | Throw Power 92 | Break Tackle 79 | Toughness 98

Follow on Twitter:

@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal

Subscribe for free on YouTube:

For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central

Like on Facebook:

www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral

ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}