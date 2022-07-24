Pack Pros: Madden NFL 23 rating
EA Sports has released its annual player ratings for the upcoming release of video game Madden NFL 23.
Here is a look at the former NC State players in the game and its updated ratings.
C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings:
OVERALL RATING: 74
Speed 75 | Acceleration 81 | Strength 90 | Agility 72 | Awareness 78 | Toughness 89 | Run Block 79 | Pass Block 71
QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Cleveland Browns:
OVERALL RATING: 70
Speed 79 | Acceleration 75 | Strength 72 | Agility 79 | Awareness 67 | Carrying 65 | Throw Power 90 | Toughness 90 | Break Tackle 70
DB Juston Burris (2012-15), Carolina Panthers:
OVERALL RATING: 66
Speed 86 | Acceleration 89 | Strength 72 | Agility 80 | Awareness 74 | Tackle 59 | Toughness 85 | Man 63 | Zone 66
OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Denver Broncos:
OVERALL RATING: 78
Speed 85 | Acceleration 88 | Strength 91 | Agility 80 | Awareness 81 | Toughness 95 | Power Moves 74 | Finesse Moves 79
P A.J. Cole III (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders:
OVERALL RATING: 84
Speed 65 | Acceleration 73 | Strength 47 | Agility 64 | Awareness 71 | Toughness 73
OT Ikem Ekwonu (2019-21), Carolina Panthers:
OVERALL RATING: 76
Speed 75 | Acceleration 78 | Strength 90 | Agility 57 | Awareness 76 | Run Block 80 | Pass Block 75 | Toughness 97
P Trent Gill (2017-21), Chicago Bears:
OVERALL RATING: 69
Speed 73 | Acceleration 68 | Strength 49 | Agility 60 | Awareness 54 | Toughness 65
WR Kelvin Harmon (2016-18), Washington:
OVERALL RATING: 70
Speed 87 | Acceleration 89 | Strength 72 | Agility 81 | Awareness 72 | Catching Ability 85 | Toughness 90 | Jumping 82
DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), Cincinnati Bengals:
OVERALL RATING: 79
Speed 72 | Acceleration 76 | Strength 89 | Agility 71 | Awareness 78 | Toughness 89 | Tackle 87
RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Indianapolis Colts:
OVERALL RATING: 78
Speed 92 | Acceleration 93 | Strength 62 | Agility 90 | Awareness 75 | Catching Ability 77 | Carrying 85 | Toughness 81 | Break Tackle 74 | Kick Return 83
DB Dontae Johnson (2010-13), San Francisco 49ers:
OVERALL RATING: 70
Speed 88 | Acceleration 90 | Strength 60 | Agility 86 | Awareness 77 | Carrying 61 | Toughness 75 | Man Coverage 66 | Zone Coverage 72
DB Josh Jones (2014-16), Jacksonville Jaguars:
OVERALL RATING: 69
Speed 91 | Acceleration 91 | Strength 73 | Agility 82 | Awareness 70 | Toughness 82 | Man Coverage 58 | Zone Coverage 64
DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Chicago Bears:
OVERALL RATING: 73
Speed 69 | Acceleration 74 | Strength 84 | Agility 62 | Awareness 83 | Toughness 84 | Tackle 78
CB Nick McCloud (2016-19/finished at Notre Dame), Buffalo Bills:
OVERALL RATING: 60
Speed 90 | Acceleration 92 | Strength 58 | Agility 89 | Awareness 49 | Tackle 57 | Toughness 79 | Man Coverage 57 | Zone Coverage 64
DT T.Y. McGill Jr. (2011-14), Minnesota Vikings:
OVERALL RATING: 63
Speed 71 | Acceleration 71 | Strength 84 | Agility 68 | Awareness 63 | Toughness 82 | Tackle 78
DT Alim McNeill (2018-20), Detroit Lions:
OVERALL RATING: 72
Speed 72 | Acceleration 82 | Strength 90 | Agility 65 | Awareness 67 | Toughness 88 | Tackle 77
WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), New England Patriots:
OVERALL RATING: 80
Speed 87 | Acceleration 92 | Strength 61 | Agility 88 | Awareness 82 | Catching Ability 92 | Carrying 73 | Throw Power 75 | Toughness 84 | Jumping 87
TE Thaddeus Moss (2016/finished at LSU), Cincinnati Bengals:
OVERALL RATING: 60
Speed 81 | Acceleration 84 | Strength 73 | Agility 74 | Awareness 50 | Catching Ability 80 | Toughness 81 | Jumping 77
DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Tennessee Titans:
OVERALL RATING: 64
Speed 71 | Acceleration 69 | Strength 87 | Agility 58 | Awareness 68 | Toughness 85 | Tackle 75
LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals:
OVERALL RATING: 74
Speed 87 | Acceleration 90 | Strength 76 | Agility 79 | Awareness 76 | Toughness 81 | Tackle 83
OT Will Richardson Jr. (2015-17), Jacksonville Jaguars:
OVERALL RATING: 62
Speed 64 | Acceleration 65 | Strength 79 | Agility 57 | Awareness 74 | Toughness 83 | Run Block 65 | Pass Block 70
DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Washington:
OVERALL RATING: 67
Speed 85 | Acceleration 88 | Strength 83 | Agility 72 | Awareness 62 | Toughness 79 | Tackle 78
DL Kentavius Street (2014-17), New Orleans Saints:
OVERALL RATING: 69
Speed 76 | Acceleration 83 | Strength 89 | Agility 74 | Awareness 61 | Toughness 86 | Tackle 80
OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), Kansas City Chiefs:
OVERALL RATING: 88
Speed 72 | Acceleration 77 | Strength 88 | Agility 68 | Awareness 92 | Toughness 94 | Run Block 82 | Pass Block 89
WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF), Kansas City Chiefs:
OVERALL RATING: 76
Speed 95 | Acceleration 94 | Strength 63 | Agility 88 | Awareness 75 | Catching Ability 82 | Toughness 78 | Jumping 75
QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin),Denver Broncos:
OVERALL RATING: 87
Speed 85 | Acceleration 90 | Strength 59 | Agility 91 | Awareness 81 | Catching Ability 68 | Carrying 67 | Throw Power 92 | Break Tackle 79 | Toughness 98
