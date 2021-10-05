Pack Pros: Former Wolfpack baseball players in MLB and minors

With MLB and the minors having completed their regular seasons, here's a rundown of how former NC State baseball players are doing at the professional level.

MLB

Catcher Andrew Knizner, St. Louis Cardinals Knizner, who was drafted by the Cardinals in the seventh round in 2016, is the backup to future Hall of Famer Yadier Molina. The 26-year old appeared in 63 games this season, going 28 for 161 at the plate (.174 average) with seven doubles, a homer and nine runs batted in. He played catcher in 57 of those contests, and opponents were 17 for 22 in stealing bases against him. Starting pitcher Carlos Rodon, Chicago White Sox

Carlos Rodon excelled this season. (Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports)

The 28-year old Rodon had the best year of his career, making the All-Star Game for the first time, although Rodon did not make an appearance in the contest. The former No. 3 overall draft choice in 2014 sported a 13-5 record in 24 starts, notably a no-hitter on April 14 against the Cleveland Indians. He was fifth in the American League in wins and second in winning percentage. In 132.2 innings pitched, Rodon allowed just 91 hits, 13 of which were homers. He walked 36 while striking out 186 batters (ninth most in the American League) and sported an impressive walks and hits per innings pitched (WHIP) of 0.957, a number where anything below 1.000 is considered really good. Rodon's overall ERA was 2.37. Rodon's wins-against-replacement of 5.1 ranked fourth best in the American League for pitchers. He tied the American League record for most starts in a season with at least five inning pitched while allowing one or fewer hits (five). Rodon's availability in the postseason though will be monitored after he battled shoulder fatigue in the latter months of the year. Shortstop Trea Turner, Los Angeles Dodgers Turner won a National League batting title by hitting .328 over 148 games, and his 195 hits and 319 total bases also led the NL. For the second time in his career, Turner also led the National League in stolen bases (32). After being traded to the Dodgers in midseason, he played In 52 games with L.A. He played the first 96 with the Washington Nationals. He is the first NL batting champ to have played for two teams in the same season since Willie McGee in 1990. Overall, the all-star added career-highs with 28 homers, 107 runs scored and 77 runs batted in. He was 32 for 37 on stolen bases. Turner currently leads the National League in batting average (.319) and stolen bases, second in hits (137) and eighth in runs scored and wins above replacement (2.8). He was third in the NL in runs and eighth in doubles (34).

Triple A

Pitcher Jake Buchanan The 32-year old righty was aiming to get back in the majors after spending parts of the 2014-17 seasons there with three different teams but he finished the year in the Angels' AAA affiliate Salt Lake. He has a 3-4 record with a 6.85 ERA during 18 appearances and eight starts, two of which came in a rookie league rehab stint. Buchanan allowed 64 hits over 46.0 innings, including eight homers, with 14 walks and 42 strikeouts. Infielder Joe Dunand The 26-year old spent almost all of the season in the Miami Marlins' AAA roster, with a brief rehab stint in class A being the exception. For the year, Dunand hit .201 by going 41 of 204 at the plate and added six homers, nine doubles and 32 runs batted in. He scored 20 runs and walked 17 times for an on-base percentage of .276. Miami drafted Dunand in the second round in 2017. Infielder Evan Mendoza After being drafted in the 11th round by the Cardinals in 2017, the 25-year old spent the entire year at AAA. In 116 games, Mendoza batted .242 with eight doubles and a homer among his 96 hits and scored 51 runs while driving in 27. He had a .305 on-base percentage thanks to 36 walks. He also showed off his versatility, appearing in multiple games in every position along the Memphis infield. Reliever Jon Olczak The 27-year old is in his first year in the Houston Astros organization after being drafted in the 21st round by the Milwaukee Brewers in 2015. He spent time at AA Corpus Christi before finishing the year at AAA Sugar Land. In 3 games, Olczak had six saves and surrendered only 34 hits in 48.0 innings while registering an impressive 2.81 ERA. He struck out 53 while walking only 10 and had an impressive 0.917 WHIP. First Baseman Preston Palmeiro After beginning his career with the Orioles, who picked him in the seventh round in 2016, Palmeiro, 26 years old, is now with the Angels’ AAA affiliate Salt Lake He finished the season batting at a .242 clip in 110 games and 438 plate appearances. He had 14 homers, 18 doubles and drew 34 walks (.301 on-base percentage) while playing just about every position except shortstop and catcher, although the bulk of his action was at first base.

Double A

Pitcher Cody Beckman The 26-year old lefty is still with the Brewers after they drafted him in the 30th round in 2017 and made his first career starts in the minors this spring, starting twice in 30 appearances for Biloxi. Overall, he tossed 46.2 innings and allowed 50 hits and 30 walks while striking out 53, leading to high numbers for ERA (6.36) and WHIP (1.714). Catcher Jack Conley Picked in the 27th round in 2018 by the Phillies, the 24-year old made it to the highest levels of the minors, playing for Philadelphia's AAA affiliate Lehigh Valley before spending most of the year in AA Reading. In 51 games combined at the two stops, Conley struggled at the plate, hitting .150 with seven doubles and four homers. He had 12 runs batted in and scored 23 runs while drawing 19 walks for an on-base percentage of .244. Behind the plate, Conley threw out 25 percent of would-be base stealers (16 of 48). Reliever Tim Naughton Still with the Orioles organization that picked him in the 34th round in 2017, the 25-year old righty has made 36 relief appearances and earned 12 saves. He gave up 39 hits and 39 walks in 43.2 innings while striking out 58 for a 5.56 ERA and 1.786 WHIP at Bowie. Shortstop Will Wilson The 23-year old 2019 first round draft choice of the Angels is now with the Giants’s AA affiliate Richmond after an in-season promotion from Advanced-A Eugene. Between the two stops, Wilson batted .220 with 15 homers and 48 runs batted in. He added 22 doubles and scored 57 runs. His 46 walks helped him have a .316 on-base percentage, and he was 8 of 9 on stolen bases. Most of Wilson's starts came at short, but he has also fielded at third and second bases.

Advanced A

Reliever Michael Bienlien The Tigers picked the righty in the 24th round of the 2019 draft, and the 23-year old found himself recently promoted to advanced-A after a successful run at its single-A affiliate Lakeland this spring. Pitching exclusively in relief, Bienlien was 4-3 with a 3.86 ERA in 34 games this year and 60.2 innings pitched. He allowed 59 hits and walked 29 while fanning 65. Bienlien earned a couple of saves. Outfielder Jonny Butler The 22-year old and Oakland's 14th round draft pick was at the A's rookie league team in Arizona before skipping A to go to Advanced-A Landing.He played 29 games overall, going 19 for 89 with two homers, 12 RBI and 11 runs scored. He also drew 11 walks and stole a base. Reliever Tommy DeJuneas The hard-throwing 25-year old righty is now with the Houston Astros organization after being drafted in the 26th round by the Cleveland Indians in 2017. DeJuneas started the year in Double-A Corpus Christi before moving down to Advanced-A Asheville. Overall he threw 31 times for 51.1 innings, surrendering 50 hits and walking 41 while fanning 43 and sporting a 6.31 ERA. First Baseman Evan Edwards The 2019 fourth-round choice for the Marlins and 24-year old hit .226 in Bowling Green in 94 games and 332 at bats, with 22 home runs and 11 doubles among his 75 hits. He drove in 58 runs while scoring 55 times and had a .346 on-base percentage. His OPS (on-base plus slugging) was a solid .810. Anything above .800 is considered good. Outfielder Austin Murr The 22-year old Murr went from being drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the sixth round in July to being promoted twice during his brief minor league experience. In 39 total games that ended in Advanced-A West Michigan, Murr was 43 of 135 at the plate for an impressive .319 average and hit a homer and seven doubles. He also drew 27 walks for an equally-impressive .440 on-base percentage. Although a Gold Glove-winning first baseman at NC State, Murr played almost exclusively outfield and DH in the minors thus far, although he did make four starts at first. Outfielder Terrell Tatum The Chicago White Sox's 16th round draft pick in July was with their rookie team in Arizona until skipping single A to join the Advanced A Winston-Salem affiliate. He went 20 for 105 at the plate with a homer and eight doubles in 26 contests. The 22-year old had 12 RBI, 19 runs scored and was 7 of 7 on stolen base attempts. He also drew 25 walks for an impressive .438 on-base percentage and had a .836 OPS.

Single A

Catcher Patrick Bailey The 2020 first round draft pick started the year in advanced A in Eugene for the Giants but finished at single A San Jose. In 82 games overall, Bailey was 84 for 317 (.265) with nine homers and 25 doubles. He drove in 39 runs and scored 61 while having a .366 on-base percentage and .795 OPS The 22-year old threw out 32 of 98 would-be base stealers. Pitcher Alec Barger Selected in the 17th round by the Atlanta Braves in 2019, the 23-year old right hander made six starts among his 30 appearances for Augusta, allowing 51 hits in 60.0 innings. Barger walked 31 batters while striking out 79 and posted a 4.50 ERA and 1.367 WHIP. Pitcher Andrew Blake After being picked by the Angels in the 21st round of the 2019 draft, Blake, 23-year old righty, was assigned this spring to its Inland Empire affiliate, but he was largely sidelined on its 7-day injured list. He had made one start this year allowing four hits and an unearned run while walking no one and striking out eight. Infielder/outfielder Tyler McDonough Playing second base, centerfield and designated hitter in Boston's rookie league affiliate and then in Salem after a quick promotion, McDonough hit 36 for 121 in 31 games with three homers, seven doubles and 15 runs driven in. He also had 17 walks for a .388 on-base percentage and possessed an .884 OPS. The 22-year old was drafted by Boston in the third round of July's MLB Draft. Starting pitcher Jason Parker Parker pitched one year at NC State before being a 19th round pick by the Reds, and he was at their Daytona affiliate until being sent to the New York Yankees, where he was sent to Tampa. Overall, Parker made 19 starts and 20 appearances, allowing 68 hits in 84.0 innings, walking 35 and striking out 96. Parker, a 23-year old righty, had a 4.18 ERA and a 1.226 WHIP before finishing the season on the injured list. Starting pitcher Nick Swiney In his professional debut at the Giants’ single-A affiliate San Jose, the 22-year old lefty and 2020 second round choice for San Francisco started and finished at single A San Jose but did make five starters in the Rookie League on a rehab assignment. Overall, Swiney went without a decision in 12 starters, during which he threw 32.1 innings and allowed 23 hits while walking 18 and striking out 58. Shortstop Jose Torres After three games at the Reds rookie affiliate in Arizona, Torres was promoted Daytona. Overall, he showed up in 28 games and went 35 of 105 at the plate for a .333 batting average. He drew 10 walks to have a .387 on-base percentage, and Torres' five homers, four doubles and four triples helped produce an OPS of .977. The 22-year old was drafted by Cincinnati in the third round and played exclusively shortstop in the field. Catcher Luca Tresh The 21-year old debuted in Kansas City's rookie affiliate in Arizona before moving up to single A Columbia. The 17th round draft pick in July played 16 games, going 12 for 58 at the plate with a homer and four doubles, He had eight RBI and scored twice, but failed to throw out a base runner among eight attempts.

Rookie