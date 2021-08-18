Pack Pros: Former Wolfpack baseball players in MLB and minors

With MLB approaching is playoff races, here's a rundown of how former NC State baseball players are doing at the professional level.

MLB

Catcher Andrew Knizner, St. Louis Cardinals Knizner, who was drafted by the Cardinals in the seventh round in 2016, is the backup to future Hall of Famer Yadier Molina. Thus far, the 26-year old has appeared in 44 games this season, going 20 for 132 at the plate (.177 average) with six doubles, a homer and six runs batted in. He has played catcher in 40 of those contests, and opponents are 13 for 16 in the stealing bases against him. Starting pitcher Carlos Rodon, Chicago White Sox

Carlos Rodon is an early Cy Young candidate in the American League. (Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports)

The 28-year old Rodon continues to have the best year of his career, making the All-Star Game for the first time, although Rodon did not make an appearance in the contest. That campaign has been interrupted however with a recent trip to the injured list for shoulder fatigue. The former No. 3 overall draft choice in 2014 sports a 9-5 record in 19 starts, notably a no-hitter on April 14 against the Cleveland Indians. In 109.2 innings pitched, Rodon has allowed just 75 hits, 11 of which were homers. He has walked 30 while striking out 160 batters (fifth most in the American League) and sports an impressive walks and hits per innings pitched (WHIP) of 0.957, a number where anything below 1.000 is considered really good. Rodon's overall ERA is 2.38. Rodon's wins-against-replacement of 3.8 ranks fourth best in the American League for pitchers. Shortstop Trea Turner, Los Angeles Dodgers A midseason trade meant a new home for Turner, who was shipped from Washington to Los Angeles in a blockbuster deal. In 11 games with L.A., Turner is 10 for 47 (.286 average) with three runs batted in and five doubles. He has also stolen two bases and went viral for his slide below. Overall, the all-star is hitting .319 through 107 games and 467 at bats with 18 homers. He has scored 76 runs and added 52 runs batted in. He is also 23 for 25 on stolen bases. Turner currently leads the National League in batting average (.319) and stolen bases, second in hits (137) and eighth in runs scored and wins above replacement (2.8).

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UcmVhIFR1cm5lciB3aXRoIHRoZSBzbW9vdGhlc3Qgc2xpZGUgb2Yg dGhlIHNlYXNvbiBzbyBmYXIg8J+YjiA8YnI+PGJyPih2aWEgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Eb2RnZXJzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBEb2RnZXJzPC9hPikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0lJZklj MVgxS0IiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9JSWZJYzFYMUtCPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IFNwb3J0c0NlbnRlciAoQFNwb3J0c0NlbnRlcikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TcG9ydHNDZW50ZXIvc3RhdHVzLzE0MjUyOTU5 ODc2MTkzMzYxOTI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXVndXN0IDExLCAy MDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Triple A

Pitcher Jake Buchanan The 31-year old righty is aiming to get back in the majors after spending parts of the 2014-17 seasons there with three different teams. He signed with the Angels and has appeared in nine games, including six starts, for Salt Lake. He has a 1-4 record with a 10.01 ERA while giving up 51 hits over 29.2 innings, including seven homers, with 10 walks and 26 strikeouts. He is currently on the 7-day injured list. Infielder Joe Dunand The 25-year old returned to the Marlins' AAA affiliate Jacksonville after a rehab assignment at single A Jupiter. In Jacksonville, Dunand has played in 32 games and is 19-for-101 hitting (.188 average) with five homers and five doubles. He has made starts at every position on the infield with the exception of second base. Miami drafted Dunand in the second round in 2017. Infielder Evan Mendoza After being drafted in the 11th round by the Cardinals in 2017, the 25-year old has made it to AAA. In 81 games, Mendoza is hitting .253 with nine doubles among his 71 hits and scored 40 runs while driving in 17. He has a .315 on-base percentage thanks to 24 walks. He’s also shown off his versatility, appearing in multiple games in every position along the Memphis infield. First Baseman Preston Palmeiro After beginning his career with the Orioles, who picked him in the seventh round in 2016, Palmeiro, 26 years old, is now with the Angels’ AAA affiliate Salt Lake and batting at a .242 clip in 73 games and 280 plate appearances. He has nine homers, 11 doubles and drawn 28 walks (.314 on-base percentage) while playing just about every position except shortstop and catcher, although the bulk of his action has been at first base.

Double A

Pitcher Cody Beckman The 26-year old lefty is still with the Brewers after they drafted him in the 30th round in 2017 and has made his first career starts in the minors this spring, starting twice in 23 appearances for Biloxi. Overall, he has tossed 39.1 innings and allowed 43 hits and 30 walks while striking out 42, leading to high numbers for ERA (6.64) and WHIP (1.856). Catcher Jack Conley Picked in the 27th round in 2018 by the Phillies, the 24-year old made it to the highest levels of the minors, playing for Philadelphia's AAA affiliate Lehigh Valley. He appeared in seven games and received 24 plate appearances. He was 2 for 21 officially with three walks. Both of his hits were doubles, and he has thrown out 2 of 7 attempted base stealers (40.0 percent). After that start, Conley was moved down to AA Reading, where in 33 games, he has a .136 batting average, four home runs and nine runs batted in. He is 9 of 42 throwing out base runners. Reliever Tim Naughton Still with the Orioles organization that picked him in the 34th round in 2017, the 25-year old righty has made 27 relief appearances and an earned three saves. He’s given up 31 hits and 31 walks in 31.1 innings while striking out 41 for a 6.32 ERA and 1.979 WHIP at Bowie. Shortstop Will Wilson The 22-year old 2019 first round draft choice of the Angels is now with the Giants’s AA affiliate Richmond after an in-season promotion from Advanced-A Eugene. At Eugene, he hit .251 through 49 games and 224 plate appearances. He had 10 homers, two triples and 14 doubles for .497 slugging percentage, and he was getting on base at a .339 clip. In 33 games at AA, Wilson is 22 of 128 (.172) with 14 walks (.269 OBP), three homers and five doubles. He has driven in 12 runs while scoring 15 times. Most of Wilson's starts have come at short, but he has also fielded at third and second bases.

Advanced A

Reliever Michael Bienlien The Tigers picked the righty in the 24th round of the 2019 draft, and the 23-year old finds himself recently promoted to advanced-A after a successful run at its single-A affiliate Lakeland this spring. Pitching exclusively in relief, Bienlien was 1-1 with a 2.19 ERA in 13 games and 24.2 innings at Lakeland. He allowed 16 hits and walked 13 while fanning 33. He has made 13 appearances at advanced-A West Michigan, where in 21.1 innings he's surrendered 27 hits and seven walks while striking out 21 and owning a 4.22 ERA. Reliever Tommy DeJuneas The hard-throwing 25-year old righty is now with the Houston Astros organization after being drafted in the 26th round by the Cleveland Indians in 2017. Throwing for Corpus Christi in AA, DeJuneas appeared in 17 games and pitched 28.2 innings, allowing 27 hits and walking 27 while striking out 19. He has a 7.53 ERA and a 1.884 WHIP. DeJuneas was then sent to Advanced-A Asheville, where he has thrown eight times for 12.2 innings, surrendering 11 hits and walking eight while fanning 13 and sporting a 3.55 ERA. First Baseman Evan Edwards The 2019 fourth-round choice for the Marlins is hitting .215 in Bowling Green in 72 games and 247 at bats, with 18 home runs and six doubles among his 53 hits. He’s driven in 46 runs while scoring 40 times and has a .340 OBP. Outfielder Austin Murr The 22-year old Murr recently made his advanced-A debut for the Detroit Tigers' affiliate West Michigan, driving in a run in four plate appearances. Most of his time since being drafted in July in the sixth round was spent at single A Lakeland, where Murr went 11 for 42, including three doubles, and walked 17 times for an impressive .492 OBP. Although a Gold Glove-winning first baseman at NC State, Murr has played exclusively outfield and DH in the minors thus far.

Single A

Catcher Patrick Bailey The 2020 first round draft pick started the year in advanced A in Eugene for the Giants but after hitting .185 with a .290 on-base percentage through 33 games is now at single A San Jose. He had two homers and nine doubles among his 25 hits and a .296 slugging percentage before being sent down. In 22 games at San Jose, Bailey is 18 for 78 (.231) with a homer and five doubles before landing on the IL. The 21-year old has thrown out 24 of 58 would-be base stealers, an impressive 41.4 percent. Starting pitcher Alec Barger Selected in the 17th round by the Atlanta Braves in 2019, the 23-year old right hander has made six starts among his 22 appearances, allowing 39 hits in 45.1 innings. Barger has walked 27 batters while striking out 60 and posted a 4.76 ERA and 1.456 WHIP. Pitcher Andrew Blake After being picked by the Angels in the 21st round of the 2019 draft, Blake, 23-year old righty, was assigned this spring to its Inland Empire affiliate, but he has remained sidelined on its 7-day injured list. He had made one start this year allowing four hits and an unearned run while walking no one and striking out eight. Infielder/outfielder Tyler McDonough Playing second base, centerfield and designated hitter in Boston's rookie league, McDonough hit 4 for 13 in four games with three doubles and driving in a run. The 22-year old was drafted by Boston in the third round of July's MLB Draft. He has yet to appear in single-A Salem since a promotion in early-August. Starting pitcher Jason Parker Parker pitched one year at NC State before being a 19th round pick by the Reds, and he is at their Daytona affiliate. He has made 16 starts and 17 appearances, allowing 54 hits in 72.0 innings, walking 31 and striking out 84. Parker, a 23-year old righty, has a 3.88 ERA and a 1.181 WHIP.

Rookie