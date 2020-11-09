We are about halfway through the NFL season, and here is the superlatives for NC State's former players: Offensive MVP: This is easy, as former Wolfpack quarterback Russell Wilson has emerged as one of the favorites to be the entire NFL's MVP. Wilson leads the league in touchdown passes and is top five in passing yards, completion percentage and quarterback rating while having the Seahawks at 6-2 despite Seattle's less-than-stellar defense. Defensive MVP: It was a bit of a slow start from his return from a torn ACL, but Bradley Chubb has found his stride. He has 5.5 sacks on the year and recently went through a stretch where he had a sack in three straight games. Breakout performer: Former NC State linebacker Germaine Pratt is doing well in his first full season as a starter. He is fourth on the Bengals' defense in tackles with 43 and third in solo hits with 27. Below is a recap of how NC State's former players did in week nine of the NFL season.

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings: Bradbury played all 58 snaps on offense in the 3-5 Vikings' 34-20 home win over the Detroit Lions ... The Vikings ran for 275 yards, three touchdowns and a whopping 8.1 yards per carry, and forfeited one sack and two quarterback hurries ... Bradbury has started every game this season.

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Indianapolis Colts: Brissett played in his third game of the season and threw an incomplete pass as the 5-3 Colts lost 24-10 at the Indianapolis Colts ... On the season, he is 2-of-5 passing for 17 yards while also running twice for no gain.

DB Juston Burris (2012-15), Carolina Panthers: Missed his third straight game after he was placed on injured reserve with a rib injury, but he is not expected to miss the rest of the season ... The 3-6 Panthers lost 33-31 at the Kansas City Chiefs without him ... Has 23 tackles (15 solo and two for loss), an interception and two pass breakups on the season in six games, all starts. OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Denver Broncos: The starting weakside linebacker had three tackles (one solo) and added a hurry on the quarterback during the 3-5 Broncos' 34-27 loss at the Atlanta Falcons ... The game ended his streak of three consecutive games with a sack ... Played 56 out of 71 defensive snaps … Has 24 tackles (12 solo, six for loss with 5.5 sacks) and 14 quarterback hurries in eight games, all starts.

P A.J. Cole (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders: The 5-3 Raiders won 31-26 on the road over the Los Angeles Chargers... Cole punted four times for an average of 37.5 yards and pinned the opponent inside the 20 twice ... For the year, he has 15 punts for an average of 43.7 yards (net of 39.6 yards). QB Ryan Finley (2016-18), Cincinnati Bengals: The 2-5-1 Bengals had a bye week … Has played in one game this season, with no statistics. QB Mike Glennon (2009-12), Jacksonville Jaguars: Was active but did not play as the the 1-7 Jaguars went with Jake Luton at quarterback in placed of an injured Gardner Minshew and lost 27-25 at home to the Houston Texans … Glennon has not played yet this season. WR Kelvin Harmon (2016-18), Washington: Will miss the 2020 season for 2-5 Washington due to a torn ACL … Played in 16 games with eight starts as a rookie in 2019, and notched 30 receptions for 365 yards. K Stephen Hauschka (2007), free agent: Hauschka was cut a day after he struggled in his season debut with the Jaguars, missing a 24-yard field goal wide left and coming up short on a 49-yard attempt in Jacksonville's loss on Oct. 11. DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), New York Giants: The 2-7 Giants won 23-20 at Washington, and Hill had a quarterback pressure while playing 22 of 54 snaps on defense and four more on special teams ... For the season, he has 17 tackles (nine solo)and a sack in nine contests. RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Indianapolis Colts: Hines ran twice for 18 yards and caught two of three passes thrown his way for 20 yards in Indianapolis' loss ... Also returned four punts for a total of 21 yards ... Played 23 of 68 snaps on offense and six more on special teams ... Through eight games, he has 28 receptions for 220 yards and three touchdowns, plus 33 carries for 107 yards and one score ... Has returned 17 punts for 151 yards, an average of 8.9 yards per runback.

DB Dontae Johnson (2010-13), San Francisco 49ers: Reserve played four snaps on defense and 24 on specials in the 4-5 49ers' 34-17 home loss to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football ... Has played in six games this year (one start) and has eight tackles (four solo) with two PBUs. DB Josh Jones (2014-16), Jacksonville Jaguars: Started and had five tackles (three solo) while playing 42 of 64 snaps in the Jaguars' loss … Has 58 tackles (40 solo) on the season while starting all eight contests.

DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Los Angeles Chargers: Started at defensive tackle in the 2-6 Chargers' loss to the Raiders ... Had four tackles (one solo) and a QB hurry while playing 33 of 65 snaps on defense and five more on special teams ... For the season, he has nine tackles (three solo) in five games, all starts ... Also has a pair of tackles for loss and a quarterback hurry. WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), New England Patriots: The 2-5 Patriots travel to the New York Jets for Monday Night Football ... On the season, he has 11 receptions for 125 yards in six games in which he was active.

DT T.Y. McGill Jr. (2011-14), Philadelphia Eagles: The Eagles had a bye week … Has one sack and two quarterback hurries in two appearances on the season. DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Tennessee Titans: Played 13 snaps as a reserve and added seven more on special teams in the 6-2 Titans' 24-17 home win over the Chicago Bears ... Has three stops (one solo) in seve games played this season. LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Cincinnati had a bye week ... Has 43 tackles (27 solo) on the season, including two for a loss, and a pass breakup.

OT Will Richardson Jr. (2015-17), Jacksonville Jaguars: Reserve played a pair of snaps on offense and four more on special teams in Jacksonville's loss ... Has played in every Jgame this season. QB Philip Rivers (2000-03), Indianapolis Colts: Completed 25 of 43 passes for 227 yards and an interception while finishing with a 62.8 rating in the 5-3 Colts' loss to the Ravens ... For the season, he has completed 186 of 274 passes (67.9 percent) for 2,087 yards and 10 scores with seven picks, and rushed for a net of minus-2 yards on 12 attempts ... Has a QB rating of 91.9.

RB Jaylen Samuels (2014-17), Pittsburgh Steelers: Reserve played just seven special teams snaps in the 8-0 Steelers' 24-19 win at the Dallas Cowboys … Has two receptions for five yards and three carries for eight yards in eight games played. DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Washington: Played 11 snaps on defense and 20 on special teams, where he had a tackle, in 2-7 Washington's home loss to the Giants ... Has three tackles (one for loss) in five games played this season. DL Kentavius Street (2014-17), San Francisco 49ers: Reserve defensive lineman logged 24 snaps on defense and one on special teams in the 49ers' loss ... Has five tackles (three solo) in eight games played. OG J.R. Sweezy (2008-11), Arizona Cardinals: The 5-3 Cardinals lost 34-31 at home to the Miami Dolphins ... Sweezy was placed on injured reserve (elbow) on Oct. 17 and was expected to miss about five weeks. OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), New England Patriots: The Patriots will be playing on Monday night against the Jets.

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF), Green Bay Packers: Starting receiver caught two of four passes thrown his way for 53 yards, and both went for touchdowns (including a 52-yarder) in the 6-2 Packers' win over San Francisco ... Has 18 receptions for 314 yards and three touchdowns through eight contests, all starts. QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin), Seattle Seahawks: The 6-2 Seahawks fell 44-34 at the Buffalo Bills ... Wilson completed 28 of 41 passes for 390 yards and two touchdowns with two picks for a QB rating of 94.6 ... Ran two times for five yards … On the season, has completed 211 of 297 passes (71.0 percent, third in the NFL among QBs with more than 50 pass attempts) for 2541 passing yards (fourth) with a league-leading 28 touchdowns (three more than the nearest QB) and eight picks ... Added 265 rushing yards on 37 rushes this season and posted a QB rating of 117.1 (second).

