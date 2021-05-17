Pack Pros: End of NBA regular season

The 2020-21 NBA season ended Sunday, and the playoffs will begin Tuesday with four play-in games between teams that finished 7-10 in their respective league standings. Four former NC State basketball players played in the NBA this season, and several others have found professional success internationally. Here is a regular-season recap of all of the former Wolfpackers in the NBA as well as a check-in on the international Pack Pros.

Pacers forward T.J. Warren underwent season-ending foot surgery in March and will miss the remainder of the 2020-21 campaign. (Associated Press)

Former NC State players in the NBA

Forward T.J. Warren (Played at NC State (2012-2014), Indiana Pacers The former Wolfpack standout became a household name to NBA fans last summer during the league's return to action in the Orlando bubble. In his bubble debut, Warren dropped 53 points, the third-most in a single game in Pacers franchise history, in a 127-121 win over the Philadelphia Sixers. Indiana would later be swept by the eventual Eastern Conference Champions, the Miami Heat, in the first round of the 2019-20 playoffs, but this season presented an opportunity for Warren to build on his bubble momentum. Unfortunately, Warren suffered a foot injury early in the campaign that ultimately required season-ending surgery. In four contests this year, Warren averaged 15.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. Indiana finished the season 34-38 overall, resulting in a ninth-place finish in the Eastern Conference standings. The Pacers will host tenth-seeded Charlotte on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET in the NBA's new play-in format for the playoffs. Wing Caleb Martin (Played at NC State 2014-16), Charlotte Hornets Both of the Martin twins have settled into consistent reserve roles in Charlotte, who clinched its first playoff berth since 2015-16. Caleb, who signed with the Hornets as an undrafted free agent after his brother was selected by the franchise in the second round of the 2019 draft, earned three starts in 53 appearances in the regular season. He's averaged 5.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 15.4 minutes per game. Martin didn't appear in the Hornets' final two games of the regular season but is expected to be available for the playoffs starting with Charlotte's win-or-go-home play-in contest at Indiana Tuesday. Wing Cody Martin (Played at NC State 2014-16), Charlotte Hornets Cody appeared in one less contest than his twin this year (52) but also found himself in the starting lineup more often (10 times this season). In that time, Martin averaged 4.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 16.3 minutes per game. He has missed the Hornets' eight most recent contests due to a left ankle sprain. His status for Tuesday remains unclear. Guard Dennis Smith Jr. (Played at NC State in 2016-17), Detroit Pistons The former New York Knick was traded to the Detroit Pistons in February in exchange for former league MVP Derrick Rose. In the weeks leading up to it, the fourth-year pro requested to play in the NBA's G League after struggling to get back to the production he experienced in his first two professional seasons. Injuries held him back to just 23 NBA appearances this year, where he averaged 6.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 18.3 minutes per contest. Center Omer Yurtseven (Played at NC State in 2016-2018), Miami Heat Yurtseven may have just earned his big break into the NBA. After transferring to Georgetown for one season after his departure from NC State in 2018, the 7-0 Turkish native went unpicked in the 2020 NBA Draft. He later signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he was later waved but eventually made the roster of the franchise's G League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue. On Friday, the Miami Heat signed the big man to a contract with undisclosed terms. Yurtseven appeared in 14 games (one start) with the Oklahoma City Blue of the G League this season and averaged 15.2 points, 9.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.4 blocks in 21.1 minutes per game. He scored in double-figures 11 times, including two 20-point games and one 30-point performance. He posted five double-doubles, including a season-high 34 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and three blocks against the Long Island Nets on March 1.

Former NC State players playing professionally internationally

Guard Markell Johnson (Played at NC State 2016-20), Besiktas S.J. (Turkey) Johnson is off to a great start in his professional career, earning 26 appearances in his debut season in the Turkish Basketball Super League. He's averaged 7.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 21.5 minutes per game. He's also been active on the defensive end, averaging 1.2 steals per contest. Johnson is still searching for his perimeter shot, however. After averaging 26.7 percent from three during his senior season at NC State — which nearly 16 percentage points lower than his junior year average — Johnson shot 24.4 percent from beyond the arc in his rookie professional season. Guard Lorenzo Brown (Played at NC State 2010-2013), Fenerbahçe (Turkey) Brown has built a strong professional career since being drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round of the 2013 NBA Draft. He went on to appear in games for four different NBA franchises before most recently signing a contract in Turkey in 2020. In 20 games last season, he averaged 11.9 points, 4.4 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 23.8 minutes per contest. Forward Richard Howell (Played at NC State 2009-2013), Hapoel Holon (Israel) Howell has found a professional home in Israel, where he's competed in the country's Basketball Premier League since 2014. In four appearances this past season, Howell averaged 5.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 14.8 minutes per game. Forward Lennard Freeman (Played at NC State 2014-2018), Hapoel Haifa (Israel) Freeman most recently signed with Hapoel Haifa of the Israeli Basketball Premier League last summer, where he's quickly earned a role as the franchise's starting center. He's earned 25 appearances in 2020-21, averaging 10.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 24.2 minutes per contest. Shooting guard C.J. Williams (Played at NC State 2008-2012), Élan Béarnais (France) Williams most recently signed in the French LNB Pro A, France's top-tier professional league, after a stint in the NBA from 2017-2019. In 14 appearances in 2020-21, Williams has averaged 9.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 25.3 minutes per game. Guard Ryan Harrow (Played at NC State 2010-2011), Rouen (France) Harrow has played overseas since 2015 and most recently secured a role in the French LNB Pro B, France's second-tier professional league. In four appearances in 2020-21, Harrow averaged 7.8 points, 4.3 assists and 1.5 rebounds in 18.8 minutes per game. Guard Anthony "Cat" Barber (Played at NC State 2013-2016), Guelph Nighthawks (Canada) Barber signed with the Guelph Nighthawks of the Canadian Elite Basketball League in April after a successful 2019-20 campaign with the College Park Skyhawks of the NBA G League. In 39 appearances in the G League last season, Barber averaged 16.9 points, 5.9 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 30.8 minutes per contest. Forward Cedric Simmons (Played at NC State 2004-2006), Ryukyu Golden Kings (Japan) Simmons is in his 15th professional season and most recently is competing in the Japanese B. League, the country's top-tier basketball league. In five appearances for the Ryukyu Golden Kings in 2020-21, Simmons is averaging 6.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 13.6 minutes per game. Forward Brandon Costner (Played at NC State 2005-2009), Rwandan Patriots BBC (Africa League) Costner recently made headlines after a strong debut in the new Africa League, the continent's top-tier league that was formulated as a joint effort between the NBA and FIBA. The 6-9 power forward was named the Flutter Wave Player of the Game after scoring 20 points in a 83-60 win over the Nigerian River Hoopers, his Africa League debut. Costner is playing alongside another famous North Carolina product, rapper J. Cole, who made his professional basketball debut in the newly formed league.

Notable NC State-affiliated names in the NBA

Guard Saddiq Bey, Detroit Pistons Bey was a former NC State signee that ultimately was granted a release from his letter of intent and played two seasons for Villanova in college. He was drafted No. 19 overall in the first round of the 2020 NBA Draft by the Brooklyn Nets. In November, Bey's draft rights were acquired by the Detroit Pistons in a three-team trade. Bey made 70 appearances in Detriot in his rookie NBA season, averaging 12.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 27.3 minutes per game. He was also named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week in mid-February. Guard Jalen Lecque, Free Agent Lecque, a former NC State signee that ended up electing to go straight to the NBA G League out of high school, was traded from Oklahoma City to the Indiana Pacers in November. He was later waived by Indiana in March. In four NBA appearances in 2020-21, Lecque averaged 1.3 points and 1.3 rebounds in 3.0 minutes per contest. Forward Josh Hall, Oklahoma City Thunder Hall, the most recent former Pack signee (2020 class) to head straight to the NBA out of high school, signed a two-way contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder in December. The 6-9, 190-pounder averaged 4.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 16 minutes per game over 21 appearances during his rookie season. He finished his debut campaign on a high note Sunday, scoring a career-high 25 points and grabbing 10 rebounds to record his first NBA double-double in the Thunder's 117-112 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. Oklahoma City's season is now over after finishing 14th in the Western Conference standings to conclude the regular season.