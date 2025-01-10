Outside linebacker LaCorian Hodge commits to NC State

NC State landed senior linebacker LaCorian Hodge of Arlington (Texas) Seguin High on Friday.
Hodge picked the Wolfpack over offers from UTEP, Texas Southern and Texas State. The Wolfpack offered Hodge on Dec. 12, following the first signing period. Hodge, was going to officially visit NC State this weekend, had his plans dashed by the weather. He will officially visit NCSU on Jan. 24-26.
Hodge had 80 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one interception and two passes broken up for Seguin High.
Hodge became the third prep linebacker in NC State's class, joining fellow Texan Ke'Von Carter of San Antonio (Texas) Wagner High and Terris Dudley of Hilliard (Ohio) Bradley High. Carter also verbally committed to NC State on Friday.
The Wolfpack also added middle linebacker A.J. Richardson of Norfolk State, Temple outside linebacker Tra Thomas and Alabama outside linebacker Sterling Dixon in the NCAA transfer portal.
The Wolfpack lost freshman linebacker Cannon Lewis and redshirt junior linebacker Jayland Parker both to Marshall, and junior outside linebacker Wyatt Wright to Arkansas State.
