Jaramillo announced he’ll be transferring to NC State. The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder from Lake Oswego (Ore.) High is known for his versatility and mullet hair style.

Oregon offensive lineman Dawson Jaramillo was a late addition to visiting NC State this past weekend, and it paid off.

Rivals.com had Jaramillo as a three-star prospect in the class of 2018. He was No. 8 overall in Oregon and No. 30 tackle in the country. He was selected to the Under Armour All-America Game.

Jaramillo picked Oregon over Washington, California, Oregon State, TCU, UCLA, Utah and Virginia, which had new NC State offensive line coach Garett Tujague on staff.

Jaramillo arrived to Oregon 2018 and redshirted, and then didn’t see much time in 2019 and 2020, but got 329 snaps at multiple line spots in 2021. He played 115 snaps at left tackle, 100 at left guard, 86 at right guard and 28 at right tackle. Jaramillo’s snaps got reduced this season.

Jaramillo’s younger brother, Bailey Jaramillo, was also a reserve offensive lineman for the Ducks.