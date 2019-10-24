News More News
Order your copy of The Wolfpacker basketball preview magazine

There is really only one way for Wolfpack fans to get ready for another season of NC State basketball — The Wolfpacker’s annual must-read basketball preview magazine.

It is 140 pages of loaded information sure to satisfy any basketball craving before the season begins:

NC State guards Markell Johnson and Aislinn Konig graced the cover of The Wolfpacker basketball preview magazine.
• Features on NC State star senior point guard Markell Johnson, senior power forward Pat Andree and an overview of the team.

• Bios on every NC State men's and women's basketball player.

• A comprehensive look at NC State's non-conference and ACC opponents this season.

• PNC Arena turns 20 years old this season.

• An in-depth preview of the women's basketball team and feature on star shooting guard Aislinn Konig.

• Previews of men's and women's swimming, gymnastics, wrestling and rifle.

• Feature for the football fans on breakout defensive line Larrell Murchison.

For a limited time, NC State fans get the magazine ($9.95) with free shipping, a savings of $4.95.

