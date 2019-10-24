Order your copy of The Wolfpacker basketball preview magazine
There is really only one way for Wolfpack fans to get ready for another season of NC State basketball — The Wolfpacker’s annual must-read basketball preview magazine.
It is 140 pages of loaded information sure to satisfy any basketball craving before the season begins:
• Features on NC State star senior point guard Markell Johnson, senior power forward Pat Andree and an overview of the team.
• Bios on every NC State men's and women's basketball player.
• A comprehensive look at NC State's non-conference and ACC opponents this season.
• PNC Arena turns 20 years old this season.
• An in-depth preview of the women's basketball team and feature on star shooting guard Aislinn Konig.
• Previews of men's and women's swimming, gymnastics, wrestling and rifle.
• Feature for the football fans on breakout defensive line Larrell Murchison.
For a limited time, NC State fans get the magazine ($9.95) with free shipping, a savings of $4.95.
