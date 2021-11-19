NC State is looking to bounce back after falling at Wake Forest, and might have the ideal opponent to achieve that.

NC State (7-3 overall, 4-2 ACC) hosts Syracuse (5-5, 2-4 ACC) at 4 p.m. Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Syracuse is coming off a 41-3 loss at Louisville, where the game got out of hand midway through the second quarter. The Wolfpack Central welcomed Ryan Murray of Cuse Confidential, which is part of the Rivals.com network, to discus the ins and outs of the Syracuse team this season.

Click below to watch the conversation: