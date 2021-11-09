The rollercoaster ride has been an exciting one this season for Wake Forest football, but it certainly got bumpy last Saturday.

Wake Forest led 45-27 with 7:38 left in the third quarter at North Carolina, only to squander the lead and the game. UNC rallied to win 58-55, but because it was a non-conference tilt, the Demon Deacons (8-1 overall) remain in first place of the Atlantic Division with a 5-0 mark.

That is the back drop of NC State playing at Wake Forest at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on the ACC Network. The Wolfpack Central welcomed Conor O'Neill of Deacons Illustrated, which is part of the Rivals.com network, to discus the ins and outs of the Wake Forest team this season.

Click below to watch the conversation: