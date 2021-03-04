 Opposing coaches scout NC State signees Terquavion Smith and Breon Pass
basketball

Opposing coaches scout NC State signees Terquavion Smith and Breon Pass

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
NC State 2021 basketball signees Breon Pass of Reidsville (N.C.) Senior High and Terquavion Smith of Farmville (N.C.) Central High met in the third round of the NCHSAA 2A playoffs last weekend.

Farmville Central won the game 83-55 to advance to 2A semifinals.

The Jaguars defeated Northeastern High of Elizabeth City (N.C.) 113-76 Tuesday to advance to their third consecutive 2A title game. Farmville Central will face Hendersonville this Saturday in hopes of winning its third state title in three years.

Smith and Pass both led their teams in scoring in the head-to-head matchup between the future Wolfpack guards in the third round.

NC State Wolfpack basketball Terquavion Smith
2021 NC State signee Terquavion Smith will look to win his third-straight 2A state championship this Saturday with Farmville Central High. (Justin Williams, The Wolfpacker)

Smith finished with 26 points, five assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block. Pass produced 27 points, eight rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block in what was the last game of his high school career.

The duo expressed mutual respect for each other after the game and both look forward to taking the court for the Pack next season.

The Wolfpacker talked to both of their head coaches after the playoff meeting, and each had high praise for the opposing team’s stars.

{{ article.author_name }}