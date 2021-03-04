NC State 2021 basketball signees Breon Pass of Reidsville (N.C.) Senior High and Terquavion Smith of Farmville (N.C.) Central High met in the third round of the NCHSAA 2A playoffs last weekend.

Farmville Central won the game 83-55 to advance to 2A semifinals.

The Jaguars defeated Northeastern High of Elizabeth City (N.C.) 113-76 Tuesday to advance to their third consecutive 2A title game. Farmville Central will face Hendersonville this Saturday in hopes of winning its third state title in three years.

Smith and Pass both led their teams in scoring in the head-to-head matchup between the future Wolfpack guards in the third round.