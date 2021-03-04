Opposing coaches scout NC State signees Terquavion Smith and Breon Pass
NC State 2021 basketball signees Breon Pass of Reidsville (N.C.) Senior High and Terquavion Smith of Farmville (N.C.) Central High met in the third round of the NCHSAA 2A playoffs last weekend.
Farmville Central won the game 83-55 to advance to 2A semifinals.
The Jaguars defeated Northeastern High of Elizabeth City (N.C.) 113-76 Tuesday to advance to their third consecutive 2A title game. Farmville Central will face Hendersonville this Saturday in hopes of winning its third state title in three years.
Smith and Pass both led their teams in scoring in the head-to-head matchup between the future Wolfpack guards in the third round.
Smith finished with 26 points, five assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block. Pass produced 27 points, eight rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block in what was the last game of his high school career.
The duo expressed mutual respect for each other after the game and both look forward to taking the court for the Pack next season.
The Wolfpacker talked to both of their head coaches after the playoff meeting, and each had high praise for the opposing team’s stars.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news