Kennedy had 52 tackles and an interception for the Monarchs this season, and returned a botch field-goal snap 25 yards for a touchdown in their win over Virginia Tech. He started 11 games at safety and his interception came against Liberty.

NC State has boosted its secondary with graduate transfer Robert Kennedy III of Old Dominion.

The 5-foot-10 Kennedy played at a pair of schools prior to Old Dominion. He started off at Lackawanna C.C. in Scranton, Pa., and then played a year at East Carolina. He played in five games with the Pirates in 2020, getting 13 tackles. He had a season-high seven tackles against Central Florida in the opener.

Kennedy had 34 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 8.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions and nine passes broken up during his sophomore year at Lackawanna J.C. in 2019.

Kennedy attended Jeannette (Pa.) High and had offers from Howard and St. Francis (Pa.).