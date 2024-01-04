Rogers picked Ohio State on June 22, 2022, but the frenzy for Rogers to land at NC State has never died down. NCSU fans will get the chance to see if Rogers can live up to the hype with him transferring to the Wolfpack on Thursday. He'll have four years of eligibility remaining.

Former Rolesville (N.C.) High star wide receiver Noah Rogers has been the rare recruit to create a frenzy over landing him, even after he picked another college.

Rogers unofficially visited NC State on a steady basis in 2021 and 2022, but never locked in an official visit. Instead, he officially visited Ohio State and Clemson, and picked the Buckeyes.

Rogers is friends with several NC State players including freshman quarterback Lex Thomas, freshman wide receiver Kevin Concepcion, freshman nickel Tamarcus Cooley and sophomore wide receiver Wesley Grimes. Cooley has transferred to NC State from Maryland, and Grimes is arriving back home from Wake Forest. Rogers is also friends with Oklahoma freshman running back transfer Daylan Smothers, who has officially visited NCSU.

The. 6-foot-2, 201-pound Rogers was ranked No. 134 overall nationally by Rivals.com in the class of 2023, along with being No. 4 in the state of North Carolina and the No. 21 wide receiver in the country.

Rogers burst on to the scene his sophomore year with 26 catches for 591 yards and nine touchdowns in nine games played in helping Rolesville High reach the NCHSAA 4A state title game that spring.

Rogers exploded his junior year with 70 catches for 1,432 yards and 22 touchdowns in 2021, with future South Florida quarterback Byrum Brown slinging him the ball. With Brown in college, Rogers fell off his senior year with 39 catches for 799 yards and 15 scores, plus 13 kickoff returns for 358 yards and a score.