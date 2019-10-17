News More News
Official visit preview: Josh Hall

Reclassified senior forward Josh Hall of Durham, N.C., became a Rivals.com five-star prospect over the last year, and the No. 25 overall player in the class of 2020.

Hall’s first big decision involved in going to Moravian Prep in Hickory, N.C., and moving from the class of 2019 to 2020. He had a big summer with Team Loaded NC traveling team on the adidas circuit, averaging 14.8 points and 3.6 rebounds in 10 games played. He shot an impressive 14 of 34 on three-pointers for 41.2 percent.

The next big decision for Hall was that he remained in the class of 2020, instead of enrolling in college for this season. The extra year of development will help the lanky 6-foot-8, 185-pounder fill out his frame.

Hall had originally planned to visit NC State in September, following his official visit to Louisville. Instead, he held off and will get the chance to watch Primetime With The Pack on Friday. His official visit will be Thursday-through-Saturday morning.

Senior small forward Josh Hall of Durham, N.C., will be officially visiting NC State on Thursday-through-Saturday.
