Correll appreciated NC State 11th-year coach Dave Doeren for playing things straight with him. Correll wanted to go somewhere that would value his leadership.

Correll wants to improve and reach his dream of making the NFL, and after discussions with NCSU offensive line coach Garett Tujague , departing Wolfpack center Dylan McMahon and retired Notre Dame offensive line coach Harry Heistand , he knew committing to NC State on Saturday was the move.

Notre Dame rising sixth-year senior center Zeke Correll had some specific areas he was looking for when he entered the portal.

“That guy is what he preaches,” said Correll, 23. “What he says, he does. He lives his motto of HTT. He is the perfect fit for the culture at NC State because it is a culture he built. He is a genuine guy.”

The 6-foot-3, 306-pounder Correll was essentially down to NC State and Ole Miss, with the latter coached by former NC State offensive line coach John Garrison. Between the phone conversations with Tujague and then his official visit this past weekend, it was all Correll needed to see.

“The things that I need to work on the most, are the things he [Tujague] emphasizes and coaches hard,” said Correll, who was able to watch a bowl practice Saturday. “I want to use this season to impact the room, help lead and be the best center in the country. All of that is great. I needed to play for a coach that will emphasize technique.”

Correll looked to guidance from Heistand, who had retired prior to 2023 season. Heistand let him know if any college coach wants a reference, they can give him a call.

“He is awesome and he’s helped me a lot through this process,” Correll said. “He has been in my corner and helped me a lot. I appreciate him. He helped make me into the player I am today.”

It also helped having a good conversation with McMahon.

“I sat in Coach Tujague’s office and we just talked football,” Correll said. “When I knew NC State was where I wanted to go for certain, it was after I talked to Dylan. I was looking at Ole Miss and Dylan had Coach Garrison too. It was great that he made it easy for me. Their players are just awesome.”

It wasn’t a crucial part of the process, but it was reassuring that Tujague had just coached future Dave Rimington Award winner Olusegun Oluwatimi, who played at Virginia from 2018-21 and then finished up at Michigan in 2022.

Oluwatimi was also a finalist for the nation’s top center in 2021 under Tujague’s tutelage at Virginia.

“It was an easy decision because he is the man,” Correll said. “He’s a really cool dude. I watched him coach [Saturday], and that is all I needed to see. He cares.”

Correll said he won’t miss how Notre Dame does pre-practice in compared to what he saw at NC State. He also is looking forward to being a full-fledged ACC member.

“I’m finally a part of an actual conference instead of candy-ACC schedule,” Correll said. “I’m excited. We can play for a championship every year. That is something I want to be a part of. I want to help Coach Doeren and Coach Tujague get there.”

Correll had the unique perspective of playing against NC State, which Notre Dame won 45-24 on Sept. 9 at Carter-Finley Stadium.

“I knew [NC State] always had a pretty solid defense,” Correll said. “I could tell that togetherness was emphasized on the team because NC State always hard. They are known for being a tough team and tough on defense.

“It took a lot of grinding for them to give up. We liked to make team give up. They are a solid group.”

Correll broke into the starting lineup in six games in 2021, but did get to start against North Carolina and Alabama in 2020. Correll started all 13 games for Notre Dame in 2022 and 11 starts this past season. He graduated from economics at ND.

Pro Football Focus gave Correll a 60.8 grade, 78.0 in pass blocking and 57.5 in run blocking.

Correll was a Rivals.com four-star prospect coming out of Cincinnati (Ohio) Anderson High. He was No. 114 overall nationally, No. 4 in Ohio and No. 6 at guard in the country in the class of 2019.

Correll had picked Notre Dame over Ohio State, Stanford and Clemson. He also held offers from Michigan, Penn State, Wisconsin and Northwestern, among others.