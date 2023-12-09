Correll was a 2023 Joe Moore Award semifinalist, and the Wolfpack were able to see what he could do first-hand. He helped the Fighting Irish rush for 170 yards and pass for 286 yards in a win over the Wolfpack.

Former Notre Dame center Zeke Correll has transferred to NC State solidify the offensive line for next year.

Correll broke into the starting lineup in six games in 2021, but did get to start against North Carolina and Alabama in 2020.

Correll started all 13 games for Notre Dame in 2022 and 11 starts this past season.

Pro Football Focus gave Correll a 60.8 grade, 78.0 in pass blocking and 57.5 in run blocking.

The 6-foot-3 Correll was a Rivals.com four-star prospect coming out of Cincinnati (Ohio) Anderson High. He was No. 114 overall nationally, No. 4 in Ohio and No. 6 at guard in the country in the class of 2019.

Correll had picked Notre Dame over Ohio State, Stanford and Clemson. He also held offers from Michigan, Penn State, Wisconsin and Northwestern, among others.