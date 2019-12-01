Redshirt freshman outside linebacker Payton Wilson had a game-high 14 tackles and a key interception, while fellow redshirt freshman middle linebacker Calvin Hart added seven tackles, all assists.

One of the microcosms of NC State’s 41-10 loss against North Carolina on Saturday was four of the top five tacklers were not expected to be in that position this soon in their Wolfpack careers.

Freshman Cecil Powell, who has bounced back and forth between the secondary and wide receiver, was second on the squad with eight tackles at cornerback. Freshman safety Khalid Martin, who entered the game with four snaps played this season and preserved his redshirt status, was forced to start in place of the injured Tanner Ingle, a grizzled veteran who is a sophomore. Martin took his lumps but tied for third on the squad with seven tackles.



Wilson, Hart, Powell and Martin were not first-string defensive players back in August, but it shows what kind of season the Wolfpack had.

“I’ve been through a lot this year with these guys and I think our guys have hung in there through really 14 weeks of different lineups,” NCSU coach Dave Doeren said. “A lot of guys playing that we didn’t expect to be playing with.”

Wilson, who had verbally committed to UNC and then switched to NC State, has a chance to be a future leader of the defense. He knows giving up 28 points in the third quarter against the Tar Heels can never happen again.

“Man, it sucks especially for the seniors,” Wilson said. “We wanted to send them out with a win against our rivals.”

The Wolfpack finished 4-8 overall and 1-7 in the ACC this season. The offseason program will be pivotal to get back on track in 2020.

“We have a lot of work to do and have to put in the hard work,” Wilson said. “If people don’t want to be here and put in the hard work, then they need to get out. We have to get a lot better.”

Injuries were part of the reason many of the younger players got chances. However, getting torched by UNC quarterbacks to the tune of 440 passing yards and three touchdowns, and 180 rushing yards and two scores is a difficult way to end the season.

“We need to get in the weight room, we need to get healthy and we need to get a lot better,” Wilson said. “It just got out of hand real fast [after halftime].”

Wilson gave the mindset that the Wolfpack couldn’t blame injuries because the next man up has to be ready.

“We recruit for injuries and stuff,” Wilson said. “We can’t blame it on the injuries or how young we were.

“When you are on the field, it’s not like you have an age. You are a football player.”